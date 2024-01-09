ASUS now has its own crazy dual full screen laptop to compete against Lenovo

TL;DR The new ASUS Zenbook Duo is a “laptop” with dual full-screen touchscreen OLED displays and a detachable keyboard with a trackpad.

The laptop also comes in configurations that go up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage.

The Zenbook Duo competes against similarly placed products like the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i.

ASUS is no stranger to experimenting with bleeding-edge tech, and we’ve seen the company try out dual-screen laptops before in the form of the Zenbook Pro Duo. The second display on the Zenbook Pro Duo is almost half the size of the primary display, and while one can argue that it is better utility, it is still very much a secondary display. But now the company is competing against the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i by equipping the new Zenbook Duo laptop with two full-screen displays.

The new ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406 has been announced at CES 2024, and it comes equipped with two 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED 16:10 touchscreens. The touchscreens are attached to each other with a 180° hinge, and there’s a kickstand to prop things up.

A detachable full-sized Bluetooth keyboard with a touchpad grants you back your traditional laptop-like form factor. There are pogo pins and magnets on the second screen, making it very easy to dock the keyboard. You can use this device in various user modes: Laptop, Dual Screen, Desktop (side-by-side portrait screens), or Sharing (lay flat).

You can get the Zenbook Duo in configurations going up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 H-series processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 75Wh battery. The laptop has also been durability tested up to US MIL-STD-810H standards. For I/O, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

ASUS Zenbook Duo pricing and availability The ASUS Zenbook Duo will be available from the end of January in the UK from £1,699.99 (~$2,163). We’re awaiting details about US pricing and availability.

Other ASUS laptops announced at CES 2024 If you are looking for a more conventional laptop, ASUS has also announced the new 2024 Vivobook S series, the new Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and the new Zenbook 14 OLED at CES 2024.

