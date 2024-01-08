Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch launched: An improved watch for women

Supplied by Garmin Lily 2 - Lifestyle Photography

TL;DR Garmin has launched the Lily 2 smartwatch line.

The watches are designed for women and feature a small case compared to other wearables.

The company also launched a heart-rate monitor for sports bras.

Garmin launched the Lily smartwatch back in 2021, offering a watch designed for slim wrists and women in general. The Lily was far from perfect, but Garmin is taking another stab at this concept with the Lily 2.

The Lily 2 follows the same formula as the original model, offering a “petite and fashionable” smartwatch with a metal case. The watch is available in standard and Classic options, both featuring a 35mm case.

The watch comes with a variety of features, as you might expect. This includes heart-rate tracking, Sp02 monitoring, sleep tracking with sleep score functionality, women’s health tracking, dance tracking, energy monitoring, and move alert reminders.

In saying so, you still have to rely on a connected smartphone for GPS, while Garmin Pay support is restricted to the Classic model. Otherwise, Garmin is promising up to five days of juice in smartwatch mode. There’s no word on battery life in other modes.

The Garmin Lily 2 will be available for $249, while the Lily 2 Classic with the nylon strap will be available for $279. Expect to pay $299 for the Lily 2 Classic with an Italian leather strap.

A fitness tracker for your bra

Garmin had more than just a new smartwatch to show off, as it also launched the HRM-Fit heart-rate monitor for women. The monitor attaches to the bottom band of medium or high-support sports bras, capturing real-time heart rate info and sending it to compatible wearables, apps, and equipment. The HRM-Fit is also able to track other metrics if you’re not wearing your watch. These metrics include calories burned, steps, and intensity minutes.

Perhaps the best thing about the HRM-Fit is that it offers a claimed one-year battery life. Otherwise, the tracker is available now for $149.99.

Finally, Garmin confirmed a fresh coat of paint for the Garmin Connect app and website. The new design will be available to users who opt-in to the beta.

