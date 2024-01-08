The future is clear: Samsung unveils new transparent MicroLED displays at CES 2024

TL;DR Samsung has announced a new transparent MicroLED display ahead of CES 2024.

The transparent screen, which resembles a piece of glass, is equipped with an extremely small chip and is manufactured in a way that eliminates seams and light refraction.

Details about the market release and pricing of these displays remain unclear, with Samsung’s existing non-transparent MicroLED TVs being priced at a premium.

Samsung has made a display splash ahead of the official start of CES 2024. One of the more exciting announcements is that of a new transparent MicroLED display. You can actually see through to the other side of the display.

Samsung already uses microLED tech in its smart TVs. These displays use very tiny LEDs that are even smaller than the human hair. The technology lacks a backlight, which allows each pixel to be completely switched off to depict black. Overall, this technology provides a very high contrast ratio and broad viewing angles.

Samsung has somehow managed to take MicroLED tech and make it transparent. The screen looks like a piece of glass and Samsung says it’s equipped with an extremely small chip. The company also claims that the manufacturing process eliminates seams and light refraction.

Details about Samsung’s plans for transparent MicroLED screens are scarce right now. There’s no telling when we’ll see these displays come to market or how much they will cost. Given that Samsung’s non-transparent MicroLED TVs are ultra expensive, costing about $150,000 for a 110-inch model, don’t expect these transparent screen TVs to be anywhere near affordable.

