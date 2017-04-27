The status of the Android Nougat update for the LG G4 is something of a mystery. As it launched with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop, it should receive the Android 7.0 update, and on March 6 this was apparently confirmed by an LG official speaking to The Korea Times.
The official claimed that the update would appear in Q3, 2017, but we’ve heard little else on the subject since. We reached out to some contacts regarding the matter yesterday (including the four major Android OEMs) and were told by an AT&T spokesperson that: “There are no plans to update the LG G4 to Android Nougat.” After following up, the spokesperson said that’s currently all that could be shared at this time.
Firstly, this doesn’t necessarily mean AT&T won’t ever update the LG G4 to Android Nougat. If the Korea Times report is to be believed, it isn’t set to be rolled out until between July and September anyway. If LG released the software in September, AT&T likely wouldn’t roll it out until sometime even later. So it’s entirely possible that AT&T doesn’t have it lined up yet but will still update the G4; we’re certainly hoping so.
That said, it is quite a firm message from AT&T. The spokesperson didn’t say there were no “current” plans or no plans “at this time.” Also, it isn’t as if Nougat has just arrived — it has been around since last August. You would presume that AT&T knows which existing devices are getting the update by now.
There is also the possibility LG won’t release the update itself and AT&T (and the other carriers) simply can’t do anything about it. And there’s a chance that it is coming, and all other carriers will issue the update, but AT&T for some reason won’t. Let’s not worry about that last outcome for now…
If the update didn’t arrive, however, it would set a disappointing precedent: a major flagship from a major OEM that only received one new Android version? That’s pretty rare and it could have current LG G6 owners worried.
We’ll let you know when we have more on this and in the meantime you can check out previous LG updates below.
LG G4 update – US
|LG G4 updates - US
|Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
|Sprint
|Yes
|Yes
|TBC
Android 6.0 Marshmallow first available: October 5, 2015
Verizon LG G4 (VS986) update:
- February 16, 2016, Verizon rolls out Marshmallow to the LG G4 and LG G3.
Number of days it took Verizon to update to Marshmallow: 135
AT&T LG G4 (H810) update:
- February 8, 2016, The LG G4 on AT&T gets Marshmallow.
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Marshmallow: 127
T-Mobile LG G4 (H811) update:
- February 5, 2016, T-Mobile LG G4 owners begin to receive Marshmallow in the US.
Number of days it took T-Mobile to update to Marshmallow: 124
Sprint LG G4 (LS991) update:
- December 18, 2015, Sprint becomes first US carrier to roll out Marshmallow.
Number of days it took Sprint to update to Marshmallow: 75
First carrier to roll it out Android Nougat for the LG G4: TBA
International LG G4 (H812/H815) update:
- November 29, 2015, Nougat hits the LG G4 in Europe
- November 4, 2015, Nougat rolls out to LG G4 devices in South Korea.
If you’ve received an update we’ve missed, hit the comments below or Tip Us!