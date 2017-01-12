Google gave itself a couple of months head start on getting Nougat ready by releasing the first beta release on March 9. But it also gave app developers and manufacturers an even earlier look at what to expect from the Android Nougat update and gave them additional time to get the update ball rolling.

When Android 7.0 landed in its final form on August 22, it was actually slightly ahead of schedule. Then the Android 7.1 Nougat update arrived less than four months later. While Google is doing a great job of rolling out Nougat updates to its devices, that leaves us with the question: when will Nougat hit our phones? The answer to this varies wildly depending on the OEM in question, so head to your OEM section below for our estimated arrival date.

Latest Android Nougat news

On January 12 Samsung finally delivered the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

OnePlus just scraped in by starting its stable Nougat rollout for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T on December 31.

December 20 marked the last Nougat beta update for the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the Galaxy Beta Program. Samsung previously stated the program would run until mid-December, with Android 7.1.1. coming out after the beta program wrapped up.

On the same day, the Nexus 9 got Nougat (on T-Mobile) and the Moto Z and LG G5 both got the Nougat update (in Canada).

On December 16, the Sony Xperia X and X Compact got their official Nougat update, following the X Performance and XA which received it in late November.

The official rollout of Android 7.1.1 update for Nexus devices was December 6, with the December 5 security patch included.

On November 25, the HTC 10 (unlocked version) became the second major flagship to receive the Nougat update. The unlocked HTC One M9 followed a little while later.

On November 22, the second and final Android 7.1 Nougat developer preview rolled out for the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C and Nexus 9. There was nothing really new in the builds other than “near-final system behaviors and UI”. The public release of Android 7.1 Nougat is due in early December.

As always, you can find factory images and over-the-air (OTA) images on the Android Developers blog:

If you’ve never flashed a factory image, you can follow our guide here.

See also: Android Nougat: all the features you need to know

On November 20, the Sprint LG G5 became the first major flagship to receive the official update to Android 7.0 Nougat (the LG V20 had Nougat out of the box).

On October 19, the first developer preview of Android 7.1 Nougat went out for the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Pixel C, after being teased on the Android Developer’s blog in early October.

Android 7.0 Nougat formally arrived on August 22nd. The first official version of Nougat didn’t bring anything notably different from the final Android 7.0 developer preview, although a ton of bugs were squashed in order to bring the most stable experience possible.

Nexus Nougat update situation

While the new Google Pixel phones ran Android 7.1 out of the box – along with several Pixel-only features – Android 7.1 arrived to supported devices in its final version on December 6. Strangely, the Nexus devices in the Nougat beta program had to wait an additional two weeks to receive the final Android 7.1.1. update.

The phones to receive the Android 7.1 update included the Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, Pixel C and supported Android One devices. Developer preview builds of Android 7.1 began rolling out on October 19 with the final preview arriving on November 22.

On December 20, the T-Mobile branded Nexus 9 got the official Android 7.1.1 update but there’s no word yet on the AT&T Nexus 9 update.

As always, the beta program is the easiest method for getting the latest and greatest Android version as quickly as possible via OTA, but you can also flash the factory images if you’re not in the beta program (see links above).

On August 22, Android 7.0 OTAs began for the Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, Pixel C and General Mobile 4G (Android One). The Nexus 5 did not join in on the fun, though that’s of little surprise considering Google’s usual device update support patterns. The factory images can be found here.

Android 7.0 update: when will I get it?

Samsung Android 7.0 update

Even though Samsung isn’t exactly speedy when it comes to rolling out Android updates, there’s at least some good news where the Samsung Android 7.0 update is concerned: following a lengthy Nougat beta program, the final Android Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge began rolling out on January 12, 2017, a full 143 days after Google released Nougat.

For reference, there was a five-month timeframe between the Android 6.0 launch on September 29, 2015 and the first U.S. update to Marshmallow with the Verizon Galaxy Note 5 on March 3, 2016. Using that as a benchmark, other Galaxy owners could easily be waiting until some time in January 2017 for the first Samsung Android 7.0 update.

The Note 5, Galaxy Tab S2, Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge+ will likely be the next devices on Samsung’s update roster, but how long we might have to wait is anyone’s guess. The Note 5 and Tab S2 update is currently underway and an S6 running Nougat appeared on GFXBench recently.

The Galaxy S8 will arrive in early 2017 running at least Android 7.0 and maybe even Android 7.1 out of the box.

Best case scenario: 5 months after Android 7.0 launch (January 2017) – CONFIRMED (143 days to update)

LG Android 7.0 update

With Android Nougat, LG took just 78 days to update its first device to Android 7.0 (the South Korean LG G5 on November 8) – the fastest of all OEMs. In the U.S., the Sprint LG G5 got Nougat on November 20, putting the LG G5 among the first major U.S. flagships to receive the Android Nougat update as well. In Canada, the LG G5 got Nougat on December 20.

LG was pretty good with its update speed for Marshmallow too, with less than two months separating the release of Android 6.0 and the first LG handset to receive it (the Sprint LG G4 on December 21, 2015).

In fact, LG was the first OEM to get a carrier-based Marshmallow update out after Google. The LG V10 eventually got the update internationally in early March 2016, after the LG G3 and LG G Stylo already had Marshmallow in the U.S..

Of course, the LG V20 had the honor of being the first phone to arrive with Android 7.0 out of the box, beating even the Nexus range to the punch (much to the irritation of Nexus owners everywhere).

Best case scenario: 2 months after Android 7.0 release (November 2016) – CONFIRMED (78 days to update)

Sony Android 7.0 update

This year, certain Sony Xperia owners were treated to an Android N preview build just as they were last year with Android M. Sony’s Nougat Concept rolled out on November 1 for the Xperia X Performance. Then, on November 21, the Xperia X assumed the top spot for future Sony Concept builds, and received the latest beta from Sony on that date.

A week later on November 29, Sony began rolling out the official Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Xperia X Performance. The following day, Nougat started hitting the Xperia XZ. The Xperia X and X Compact then followed suit on December 16.

Based on the Xperia Z5 series, Z4 Tablet and Xperia Z3+ all getting the Marshmallow update five months after Google first pushed it out, we didn’t expect any Xperias to see Nougat until mid-January 2017 at the earliest. Sony has really upped its game in this regard, taking 99 days to roll out the latest update, and has even set its sights on being the first Android manufacturer (outside of Google) to deliver Android 7.1.1.

Other handsets Sony has confirmed for the Android 7.0 update include the Xperia X, XA Ultra, X Compact, Z5, Z5 Compact, Z5 Premium, Z3+ and Z4 Tablet also.

Best case scenario: 5 months after Android 7.0 release (January 2017) – EARLY (99 days to update)

Motorola Android 7.0 update

For a little while it looked like Motorola had toppled LG as the first OEM to get a new Android version out, but reports of an October 21 release for the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus in India turned out not to be the case.

Moto owners had to wait almost another whole month to see the first official Nougat update, with the Verizon Moto Z and Moto Z Force getting the update on November 18. Motorola ultimately took 88 days to get Nougat out for its first devices.

Since then, Nougat appears to be rolling out again for the Moto G4 and G4 Plus in parts of India but it’s not yet known if this is the official OTA or simply another soak test. In Canada, the Moto Z got the official Nougat update on December 20.

Looking at Moto’s past efforts, the Moto X Style got Marshmallow first, on November 12, 2015 and the Moto X Pure Edition got the first U.S. Moto update to Marshmallow on December 7, 2015. Marshmallow arrived from Google on October 5, 2015, but most Moto devices had to wait at least two months to get Marshmallow.

Lenovo has confirmed a list of devices confirmed to get Android Nougat and we know the new near-stock Moto devices will receive both the Android N and Android O releases.

Best case scenario: 2 months after Android 7.0 arrives (October 2016) – ARRIVED LATE (88 days to update)

HTC Android 7.0 update

Right on schedule, unlocked versions of the HTC 10 began receiving the Nougat update on November 25, taking 95 days from Nougat’s launch. HTC developer @LlabTooFeR had previously claimed the HTC Nougat update was scheduled for late-November and later posted screenshots of Nougat on the HTC 10, claiming it was stable and almost ready. Seems he was right. The unlocked HTC One M9 then followed on December 5.

As you may recall, HTC did pretty well with its first update to Marshmallow too. The unlocked Developer Edition HTC One M9 and all variants of the HTC One A9 got the Marshmallow update in December 2015. The HTC 10 arrived in April running Android Marshmallow out of the box and will be the first HTC device to receive Nougat.

HTC’s next flagship, presumably the HTC U Ultra, should arrive with Android 7.0 at launch (if not Android 7.1). HTC has already confirmed several devices (10, M9, A9) to be on the update train and T-Mobile has the HTC 10 and HTC One M9 on its own update list.

Best case scenario: 3 months after Android 7.0 unveiling (November 2016) – CONFIRMED (95 days to update)

Huawei Android 7.0 update

The Huawei Mate 9 arrived recently running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Huawei pulled the same “latest version” rabbit out of its hat with the Mate 8 in November 2015, which ran Marshmallow out of the box just weeks after Google released it.

Meanwhile, a beta preview of Nougat for the Huawei P9 appeared as far back as July, a whole month before Google officially released it for Nexus devices. Update news for the P9 has been suspiciously quiet ever since though, even if the P9 series along with the Nova and Nova Plus are likely to be the first Huawei phones to get updated (as opposed to arriving with Nougat). At the very least, Huawei announced which phones will get Nougat.

As far as honor devices are concerned, last year, the honor 7 Enhanced Edition arrived on December 14, 2015 with Android Marshmallow on board and the honor 5X and honor 7 followed with the Marshmallow update at the end of February. The honor 8 has a Nougat beta available and Huawei Japan has announced that the Honor 8 will get Nougat starting January 16.

Best case scenario: Mate 9 running Android 7.0 at launch – CONFIRMED, honor updates in January 2017

OnePlus Android 7.0 update

OnePlus made good on its promised to have a Nougat “community build” for the OnePlus 3 out by the end of November and, in line with promises, got the stable Nougat build out for the OnePlus 3 and 3T on December 31 – oddly enough, just hours after the OnePlus 3T Nougat beta went live. It took OnePlus 131 days to roll out Nougat.

OnePlus also confirmed that the OnePlus 3 will get every Android update the OnePlus 3T gets, effectively adding an extra six months to its support shelf life. As of the OnePlus Nougat update, both devices will be updated at the same time moving forward.

OnePlus isn’t exactly renowned for its software updates, seriously dropping the ball on the OnePlus 2 and taking forever to deliver Marshmallow to the OnePlus X. With those updates coming June 5 and September 28 respectively, that equates to a full 245 days and 360 days after Google first made Marshmallow available on October 5, 2015.

Nevertheless, OnePlus has promised to get its update game in shape and has combined its software teams to streamline Android updates from here on out. Even if the Nougat update arrives on the last day of 2016, OnePlus will have shaved more than 100 days off its Marshmallow effort.

Best case scenario: 4 months after Google (December 2017) – CONFIRMED (131 days to update)

Xiaomi Android 7.0 update

As you may remember, despite announcing Marshmallow was in the final stages of testing back in December 2015, it wasn’t until early April that the Xiaomi Mi 4, Mi 3 and Mi Note finally got Android 6.0. The global version of the Redmi Note 3 only just got Marshmallow officially in mid-December, 2016.

Perhaps learning from this mistake, the company has been pretty quiet on the Xiaomi Android 7.0 update. Nevertheless, the Mi 5 got the Nougat update in China on December 26, taking 126 days to update. The company announced the next device to get updated to Nougat would be the Mi Mix.

Best case scenario: 4-5 months after Google (December 2016/January 2017) – CONFIRMED (126 days to update)

Android One Android 7.0 update

Android One devices occupy a particular sweet spot when it comes to Android updates. Because they run stock Android, Google handles firmware updates, meaning the Android One Android 7.1 update arrived at the same time as it did for Nexus devices with both OTA and flashable factory image options.

OTAs will likely take at least a few weeks or more to reach all Android One devices getting the upgrade, and as always, the factory images will be right around the corner. Note that not all Android One devices made the initial rollout alongside Nexus devices, though.

When do you expect your manufacturer and carrier to get Android 7.0 into your hands?