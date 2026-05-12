What to Expect from Google I/O 2026: Gemini upgrades, Android features, Aluminium OS, and more

Google I/O 2026 is just around the corner, with the big keynote scheduled for May 19. Last year’s event saw a heavy focus on AI, and we are expecting a similar theme this time around. Here’s what to expect from Google I/O 2026.

Google I/O 2026: Schedule and livestream

This year, the Google I/O keynote is scheduled for May 19 at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET. If you’re not among those invited to attend the event in person, you can catch it on the livestream on Google’s official YouTube channel (embedded above).

We will also be covering Google I/O 2026, and you can follow along with our coverage.

What to expect from Google I/O 2026? Expectations are sky-high for what could be one of Google’s most ambitious events in years. From major Gemini upgrades and the possible debut of Aluminium OS to Android 17’s next-gen features and new Android XR hardware, Google appears ready to push deeper into AI, cross-device experiences, and entirely new form factors. Here’s what we’re expecting to see this year.

Android announcements

Like last year, Google hosted a separate Android Show I/O Edition to talk about upcoming Android features and other developments. This year, the pre-recorded show played on YouTube a week before the main keynote on May 12 at 1 PM ET. Google had promised that this would be one of the biggest years for Android, and there was certainly a lot to unpack.

Some of the biggest reveals include Gemini Intelligence, Google’s new agentic AI push for Android, a batch of Android Auto upgrades with Material 3 Expressive, widgets, video app support, and Dolby Atmos, and Googlebooks, a new category of premium Android-powered laptops from partners including Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo. The first Googlebooks are due this fall, with Gemini baked in, Android app support, phone app streaming, and features like Magic Pointer and Create My Widget.

Gemini 4.0

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google is expected to announce a new version of Gemini at the event. While it is unclear whether it will get the 4.0 treatment or be another 3.x update, it is rumored to be a major overhaul of Gemini’s capabilities.

On the consumer front, the company recently brought Gemini to cars and has been steadily improving its capabilities with features like Gemini notebooks. Since Gemini is part of almost every Google product and service, we think Google will spend a good amount of time talking about it on stage during its keynote.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Besides a new model, we also expected Google to reveal more about Gemini’s agentic capabilities on Android devices. We’ve been finding hints about these features for a while now, and Google also dropped some of these capabilities with the March Pixel update.

While the main Google I/O event could hold more surprises, a lot was unveiled at the Android Show, with Google giving us a clearer look at Gemini Intelligence. The company showed examples, including Chrome auto browse, smarter form-filling, AI-generated widgets, Gboard’s Rambler dictation cleanup, and Android Auto features that can use context from your messages, email, and calendar to help with replies or voice-driven tasks.

Aluminium OS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

It is no secret that Google has been working on creating an Android-based PC operating system called Aluminium OS. We recently saw alleged official wallpapers from Aluminium OS, and Sameer Samat confirmed a 2026 launch earlier this year as well.

It is, therefore, quite likely that Google will have a segment dedicated to Aluminum OS. We can’t be certain whether the company will announce any hardware as well, but there are chances that Google will talk about partnerships alongside updates on the development of Aluminium OS at I/O 2026.

A leak published shortly before the Android show may have given us our best look yet at Aluminium OS. Screenshots and a 16-minute hands-on video appear to show an Android-style desktop interface with a bottom app dock, virtual desktops, compact Quick Settings and notifications, and a “Link to iOS” app.

Android XR Glasses

Last year, Google showed off the Android XR platform and its partners in the space, and this year, we expect the company to showcase a more consumer-ready product. This one is no longer just a hopeful prediction. Google has confirmed that it will preview Android XR glasses at I/O 2026, giving us an early look at how Gemini-powered eyewear fits into its wider Android ecosystem.

Samsung already has the Galaxy XR headset running on Android XR, so it’s possible we will see more products this time around, maybe even the recently leaked and much-talked-about Galaxy Glasses, which Samsung is expected to launch this year.

Since Google has multiple Android XR partnerships in the mix, including Warby Parker, Gentle Monster, and XREAL, we will hopefully see headsets across a wide range of price points and capabilities, which would be a definite win for consumers.

Follow