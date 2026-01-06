Google and XREAL are doubling down on their Android XR partnership

In that press release, XREAL states:

Google and XREAL today announced a multi-year extension of their strategic partnership, with XREAL as a lead hardware partner for the Android XR ecosystem.

Building on the foundation of Project Aura, coming in 2026, this deepened collaboration aligns XREAL’s long-term hardware roadmap with the Android XR platform. The companies will collaborate on bringing Android XR to optical-see-through devices, like wired XR glasses, and work to expand support for Android XR development.