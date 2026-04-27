This could be our first look at Samsung's svelte Galaxy Glasses

TL;DR Renders of Samsung’s “Jinju” smart glasses show a display-less design similar to Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

The glasses will likely run on Android XR with Gemini AI, and could feature a Snapdragon AR1 chip, a 12MP camera, and weigh approximately 50g.

Samsung may unveil the glasses at its July Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Samsung has as many as three Android XR-based smart glasses in the pipeline. These are expected to join the ranks alongside the existing Galaxy XR to offer consumers a wider variety of post-phone product choices. Now we finally have our first look at Samsung’s first smart glasses, and they look very familiar.

Leaker OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines have shared renders of Samsung’s smart glasses codenamed “Jinju.” These glasses look very similar to Meta Ray-Ban glasses, as they don’t feature a display.

The report notes that these glasses were originally codenamed “Haean,” but the codename was recently reassigned to Samsung’s smart glasses with a microLED display, which is expected to launch in 2027.

In our previous reports, we’ve already noted Samsung’s upcoming smart glasses, model names SM-0200P and SM-0200J (codename “Jinju”), and SM-0500 (codename “Haean”).

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Beyond the design, the report notes that these Samsung Galaxy Glasses will run on the Android XR platform and come with Gemini built in. No surprises there, though you never know it with Samsung finding a reason to sneak in Bixby or Perplexity or other bloatware.

The report also notes a few early specifications for the Galaxy Glasses, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 processor, a 155mAh battery, a 12MP Sony IMX681 camera, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Galaxy Glasses are expected to weigh around 50g and are said to come with directional speakers and photochromic transition lenses.

The report speculates that Samsung could launch these Galaxy Glasses at its presumed Unpacked event in July, where it will likely share the stage with Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Galaxy Watch 9. Full retail availability could come later in the year. Citing “recent” rumors, the report says these Galaxy Glasses could cost $379-$499, while the display variant could cost $600-$900, though we’re unsure of the source of these rumors.

Leaks from OnLeaks are best referenced for device dimensions and overall design, and less so for specifications and pricing. Some of the specifications have been revealed in very leaks by other sources, so take the extra information (namely around pricing) with a healthy dose of salt.

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