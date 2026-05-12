Google is giving Android's 4,000 emojis a 3D glow-up, but there's a catch

TL;DR Google has announced a major refresh for all 4,000 emojis on Android.

Google will replace the existing flat emojis with 3D ones later this year.

When they first arrive, the new emojis will roll out to Pixel devices.

Android is evolving, and at the Android Show I/O Edition, Google has taken the time to highlight the biggest changes coming to the mobile interface this year. While AI is still a common theme, as it is with most public announcements from big tech these days, Google is exemplifying different ways it runs in the background and powers processes, rather than being a layer on top you occasionally use. In addition to a smarter Gemini and a better driving experience, Android is also getting some core changes, and a few of those relate to how we present our thoughts.

One of the big changes coming to Android concerns an important aspect of how we express ourselves: emojis. Google says it will revamp all 4,000 emojis supported on Android to make them look 3D and “more alive” than ever.

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The new class of emojis is officially called Noto 3D, hinting at the 3D-fication of the existing Noto emojis. But Google says the new 3D design will help amplify their impact when it comes to expressing emotions better and could make your “presence felt” rather than just complementing the digital messages you send to your friends and family.

The redesigned emojis on Android are expected to arrive “later this year,” starting with Pixel devices and rolling out through Gboard, YouTube, and Gmail. The availability for other devices, or any specific hardware or software requirements, remains unclear at the moment.

Despite the lack of specifics, the Pixel 11 launch could be a perfect time for this rollout. Google might even tie this to the stable Android 17 rollout in the coming months.

Along with this upgrade to the typing experience, Google is also bringing a new “Rambler” mode to Gboard, which will clean out filler words and make your meandering speech sound as if it came right out the mouth of a seasoned orator.

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