Google expands Gemini AI rollout to cars with Google built-in: Here's what you can do

TL;DR Google is expanding Gemini to existing cars with Google built-in, starting with English-speaking users in the US via a software update.

On cars with Google built-in, Gemini can access manufacturer-provided owner’s manuals to answer specific questions about car models.

Gemini can also adjust in-car settings and accept imprecise and natural language commands for these adjustments.

Gemini has already made its way to Android Auto (though users complain that it’s too chatty and often wrong), and cars with Google built-in are next in line. GM has already started rolling out Gemini to its cars with Google built-in, and today, Google is announcing a wider rollout.

Google says that Gemini is coming to existing cars with Google built-in through a software update. The rollout will start with English in the US, and continue over the coming months.

Eligible users who are signed into their Google Account in their car will see the option to upgrade to Gemini. Once upgraded, you can access Gemini by saying, “Hey Google,” tapping the mic on the home screen, or using your steering wheel button.

In the near future, Google says that Gemini will expand to more languages and countries and give drivers the ability to safely access their info in apps like Gmail, Calendar, and Google Home.

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With Gemini, users can be much more conversational and imprecise with their queries, as the AI digital assistant should handle natural language queries better than the outgoing Google Assistant. Users will also be able to use Gemini Live in their cars for an even more free-flowing “real conversation” vibe, just in case you are looking to brainstorm on the go.

That’s not all, though. Since cars with Google built-in run on Android Automotive OS as the base, Gemini can tap into the OS to help you control in-car functions, too. You can ask questions about your car, and you will get answers tailored to your specific car model because Gemini draws directly from manufacturer-provided owner’s manuals (though Google notes that the availability and detail of these insights vary by brand and model).

Further, you can understand your EV’s battery status and what it means for your current drive, allowing you to ask about charger pit stops and rerouting if necessary. For instance, you can ask “What’s my battery on arrival” to get an estimated charge level for your trip’s destination, and then you can follow up with questions like “Are there any cafes nearby while I charge.”

You can also issue commands like “It’s fogging and freezing in here,” and Gemini will understand what you mean and turn up the heat and turn on the defroster. Hopefully, all of this works as claimed, as AI-based digital assistants have had plenty of misses along the way.

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