Android XR expands: Here are all the new partners building Google's AR future

It’s been half a year since Google announced Android XR, a new operating system specifically for VR/AR devices. We’re still waiting to learn more about Samsung’s Project Moohan (coming later this year) and Google’s smart glasses (expected in 2026). But that’s not all the hardware coming our way in the future. At Google I/O 2025, Google has announced new hardware partners for Android XR, giving us our first look at XREAL’s Project Aura smart glasses.

After Samsung’s Project Moohan release later this year, XREAL will release the next Android XR device, codenamed Project Aura. The smart glasses, pictured above, are marked as portable and tethered glasses that give users access to their favorite Android apps, including those built for Android XR. Project Aura will launch as a developer edition device, specifically for app developers to begin creating and experimenting with the platform.

Google has also partnered with Samsung to extend Android XR beyond headsets to glasses. With Samsung, Google is creating a software and reference hardware platform to “enable the ecosystem to make great glasses.” Developers will be able to start building for this platform later this year. It’s not immediately clear if these reference hardware glasses are the same as the Google smart glasses we’ve seen on stage.

Further, Google is also partnering with eyewear brands, starting with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, to create stylish glasses with Android XR. It’s not clear when you will be able to buy smart glasses from these partners. These might be some time away, given the aforementioned reference hardware platform with Samsung is destined for developers later in the year.

