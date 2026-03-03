Gemini wants to help you book a cab, but only if you own a Pixel 10

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel owners will be able to offload repetitive tasks to Gemini, like ordering groceries or booking rides.

Agentic features work in the background with supported apps, though Google hasn’t disclosed which are compatible.

This new capability is limited to the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

As part of the pretty substantial March Pixel Drop that Google unveiled today, Gemini is receiving an AI upgrade of its own to make it more “agentic”. In other words, Gemini will inch a little closer to being a more helpful, autonomous assistant. If you’ve been following the OpenClaw craze, that’s the general gist of where this is going.

Pixel owners will soon be able to offload boring, repetitive tasks to Gemini to handle for you. Examples include ordering online groceries, booking a cab, or reordering your favorite takeout. This all works seamlessly in the background with compatible apps. Just issue your request, and Gemini gets to work. Unfortunately, Google hasn’t yet provided a list of which apps and tools can be used when offloading tasks to Gemini.

Of course, giving an AI agent access to any external account is fraught with risk. If Meta’s director of AI Alignment can “accidentally” delete their entire inbox using an AI agent, anyone can make a mistake. Google recommends supervising Gemini closely and interrupting it when necessary. That feels like it somewhat defeats the point, but it’s better to be cautious than to end up ordering 1,000 burritos for lunch.

Still, this sounds like a rather helpful time saver, at least on paper. However, not everyone in the Pixel ecosystem stands to benefit. The upcoming agentic features will only be available on the Pixel 10 series. Older handsets are out of luck; though it’s not clear if this is a hardware limitation, such as requiring the Tensor G5 processor, or just Google gatekeeping swanky new features for its latest flagships. In any case, the update will begin rolling out from today, March 3, 2026.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Follow