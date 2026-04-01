Aluminium OS wallpapers leak, offering an early glimpse at Google's next laptop platform

TL;DR Leaked wallpapers from Aluminium OS give us an early look at Google’s upcoming laptop platform.

The designs include lots of neons, abstract shapes, and vibrant hues in both dark and light themes.

The leak adds to signs that Aluminium OS is progressing ahead of its expected 2026 debut.

Google’s upcoming Aluminium OS has just surfaced in a new leak, this time through a set of official-looking wallpapers shared by Telegram leakers Mystic Leaks.

The alleged Aluminium OS wallpapers suggest Google is mostly sticking with an abstract aesthetic, featuring a lot of neons and vibrant hues like magenta, orange, teal, and deep blue. Some wallpapers also lean into a surreal and atmospheric style. All in all, the leaked Aluminium OS wallpapers are divided into two sets: Adaptive wallpapers and Chromebook wallpapers.

Of course, these wallpapers don’t come from an official source, so they should be taken with a grain of salt. Google could still ship Aluminium OS with a completely different visual direction.

What is Aluminium OS? Aluminium OS is Google’s next big push to bring Android deeper into the laptop space. Instead of replacing ChromeOS outright, the platform is expected to offer a more app-driven computing experience, with strong ties to Android phones.

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Google recently confirmed that the first Aluminium OS release can still be expected in 2026, despite earlier court documents suggesting a potential delay to 2028. Meanwhile, Chrome OS isn’t going away. Instead, Google appears to be pursuing a dual-OS strategy.

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