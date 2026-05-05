Google officially announces The Android Show I/O Edition, teases huge year ahead

Google

TL;DR The Android Show I/O Edition is all set to take place on May 12 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

The pre-recorded show will be livestreamed on YouTube, giving Android its own dedicated showcase ahead of Google I/O 2026.

Google has promised that this will be one of the biggest years for Android.

After mistakenly revealing it earlier, Google has now officially announced The Android Show I/O Edition for 2026. The online event takes place on May 12 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET, where Google is expected to make important announcements about what’s next for Android.

The concept of The Android Show was born last year. It serves as a lead-in to Google I/O 2026, which officially kicks off on May 19 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. Last year, the pre-recorded event was hosted by Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem, and we expect him to do the honors once again this year.

While Google hasn’t confirmed what it’s announcing, it has promised it will reveal why this is “one of the biggest years for Android yet.” What Google is teasing could mean several things.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Android 17 is getting final touches right now, with a stable release expected in June. Google could take this opportunity to reveal some previously unannounced Android 17 features, giving us a taste of what’s to come.

More importantly, tech audiences have been eagerly awaiting Google’s Aluminium OS, a merger of ChromeOS and Android, which remains elusive despite hushed whispers, leaks, and Google itself confirming the operating system will show its face this year.

We recently heard Samsung could be working on low-end, mid-range, and flagship Galaxy Book laptops powered by Aluminium OS. While we don’t expect these to be revealed at The Android Show I/O Edition, Google could drop hints or even fully reveal the OS’s properties, like this Gemini integration we recently uncovered. Most importantly, we’d like to know what it’s officially called so we can stop using this internal codename.

Google’s always got a lot going on behind the scenes when it comes to developing new Android features and systems, so we expect The Android Show to be anything but dull.

It’s Google’s way of separating Android announcements from the main Google I/O keynote, and by giving Android its own dedicated showcase ahead of the conference, Google can focus squarely on what’s new with the platform, without those updates getting drowned out by the wave of AI announcements expected at I/O.

Follow