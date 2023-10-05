Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?
Samsung is far from the only giant in the wearables space, but the brand has maintained a steady Wear OS lead in recent years. Once the original Google Pixel Watch arrived, things started heating up. Now, Google is ready with its second-generation device, and the choice is even tougher for shoppers. Should you consider the Pixel Watch 2 or stick with the more established Samsung Galaxy Watch line? We compared the Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to break down what each brand has to offer.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: At a glance
Determining the best smartwatch for you starts by breaking down the choices. Below are the major similarities and differences between the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 series.
- The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm case sizes while the Google Pixel Watch 2 only comes in a single 40mm case. Both watches are also available in LTE models.
- The Galaxy Watch 6 also has a sibling Classic model, featuring a rotating bezel.
- Both devices run Wear OS 4.0, though the Galaxy Watch 6 adds Samsung's One UI 5 Watch skin.
- Both devices boast the Google Play Store for access to a large library of third-party apps.
- In addition to Google staples, the Galaxy Watch 6 also features native apps like Samsung Pay and Bixby.
- The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers thorough Fitbit integration including the ecosystem's reliable sleep, stress, and activity tracking.
- The Pixel Watch 2 claims up to 24 hours of battery life while the Galaxy Watch 6 claims 40 hours.
- The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99 and the Google Pixel Watch starts at $349.99.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs
|Google Pixel Watch 2
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Display
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Diameter: 41mm
Always-on display
Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
40mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
43mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Always-on display
Sapphire Crystal
Materials and finishes
|Google Pixel Watch 2
100% recycled aluminum
Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band
Dimensions and weight
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Diameter: 41mm
Height: 12.3mm
31g (without band)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm
33.3g
40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm
28.7g (without band)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm, 59.0g
43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm, 52.0g (without band)
Chip
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Qualcomm SW5100
Cortex M33 co-processor
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
Storage and memory
|Google Pixel Watch 2
32GB eMMC flash
2GB SDRAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
16GB
2GB RAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
16GB
2GB RAM
Power
|Google Pixel Watch 2
306mAh
USB-C Fast charging cable
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 425mAh
40mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 425mAh
43mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Software
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Wear OS 4.0
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Wear OS 4.0
One UI 5 Watch skin
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Wear OS 4.0
One UI 5 Watch skin
Sensors
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Compass
Altimeter
Blood oxygen sensor
Multipurpose electrical sensor
Optical heart rate sensor
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Ambient light sensor
Electrical sensor to measure cEDA
Skin temperature sensor
Barometer
Magnetometer
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
Durability
|Google Pixel Watch 2
5ATM + IP68
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
Connectivity
|Google Pixel Watch 2
4G LTE and UMTS
Bluetooth 5.0
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/Quasi-Zenith Satellite
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
LTE
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
LTE
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Compatibility
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Android 9.0 or newer
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
Colors
|Google Pixel Watch 2
Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band
Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band
Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band
Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: Graphite, Silver
40mm: Graphite, Gold
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: Black, Silver
43mm: Black, Silver
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Features
At the base level, the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offer similar experiences, namely because each runs Google’s latest Wear OS 4. The updated platform offers more power efficiency, introduces updates for favorite Google apps and popular third-party apps like Peloton, and adds new highlights like Gmail and Calendar apps.
On the Pixel Watch 2, a Qualcomm SW5100 chipset powers the software. On the Galaxy Watch 6, users will find an Exynos W930 SoC. Both internals provide robust and snappy experiences, but they’re not identical. The Galaxy Watch 6 series masks the Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch skin, watering down the overtly Google impression found on the Pixel Watch 2. Still, each offers similar third-party app experiences centered around popular Google apps and the functionality of the Google Play Store.
Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch 2 boast Google's latest Wear OS 4, but the user experience on each device varies significantly.
The Pixel Watch 2 packs more storage, offering users 32GB vs the Galaxy Watch 6’s 16GB. On the other hand, the battery capacities on Samsung’s smartwatches outshine that of the Pixel Watch 2. Specific battery cell size varies by model, but both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes claim up to 40 hours of use between charges. Though improved from the original model, the Google Pixel Watch 2 only claims up to 24 hours of use. This disparity is especially significant to users interested in sleep tracking and wellness monitoring.
On that topic, both watches offer hearty health and fitness tracking tools. The Pixel Watch 2 features thorough integration with Fitbit’s ecosystem. This includes detailed sleep monitoring, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking via its new cEDA sensor. The device also offers an ECG app, temperature tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. Coming soon, it will even leverage AI to provide personalized insights. Plus, with each purchase, shoppers receive a 6-month Fitbit Premium trial. In short, it’s a powerful health companion.
Via it owns native health and fitness apps, the Galaxy Watch 6 also offers many of the same wellness tracking features, including heart rate, sleep, activity, temperature, and SpO2 tracking. The watch also features a bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensor for measuring body composition and a blood pressure monitoring system. Notably, some Galaxy Watch 6 features, including blood pressure monitoring, only work with Samsung phones.
Similarly, the Pixel Watch 2 supplies the best experience to Pixel phone users. Regardless of your smartphone, though, both options support staple smartwatch features like on-wrist phone calls, texts, notifications, voice assistants, and more. They also both support first and third-party watch faces. Finally, both lines pack a variety of safety features, including Fall Detection. The Pixel Watch 2, however, also introduces Safety Check, a new feature for peace of mind when approaching vulnerable situations.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Design
When it comes to comparing designs and aesthetics, neither new generation revolutionizes its respective lineup. The minimalist Google Pixel Watch 2 looks almost exactly like the original Pixel Watch, merely swapping stainless steel for recycled aluminum. Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 closely resembles the sporty Galaxy Watch 5, with slightly tweaked dimensions.
Beyond both being smartwatches, however, the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 have markedly different designs. For starters, the latter is available in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes. As such, it caters to more wrists than the single 41mm Pixel Watch 2. Though both lines boast full-color AMOLED displays, the Galaxy Watch 6 protects its screen with a flat Sapphire crystal. The Pixel Watch 2 equips custom, domed Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for a more futuristic, pebble shape.
The Google Pixel Watch 2 features a more unique overall atheistic and a digital crown for simpler on-device navigation.
The Pixel Watch 2 also features a protruding digital crown similar to that of the Apple Watch series. This rotating dial simplifies on-device navigation without detracting from the overall appearance of the watch. The device also features a single side button that blends into the rounded watch case. On the Galaxy Watch 6, users must depend on the device’s touchscreen and two side buttons. For more tactile interaction, shoppers can opt for the device’s pricier sibling, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This model adds a rotating bezel for a more traditional aesthetic and easier on-device navigation. Like the base model, it’s available in two case sizes.
As far as durability, both designs offer 5ATM water resistance as well as IP68 ratings for dust resistance. The Galaxy Watch 6 also earns an MIL-STD-810H certification. These specs put both lineups on par with comparable wearables at these price points. We found the Galaxy Watch 6 stood up to regular wear and workouts during our review period. As of now, we have yet to test the new Pixel Watch 2.
The Galaxy Watch 6 ships with a quick-release 20mm sport band that’s flexible, lightweight, and very comfortable. It’s also compatible with loads of third-party bands, so mixing up your look is easy and affordable. The Pixel Watch 2 features a unique mechanism that incorporates the device’s band into its case for a sleeker look. These bands are swappable but proprietary, so shopping for additional accessories adds up quickly. This year, Google released a few new band designs including thin metallic options and revamped active bands.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Price and colors
- Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349.99 / €349 / £349
- Google Pixel Watch 2 (4G LTE): $399.99 / €399 / £399
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Starts at $399
The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants. The Wi-Fi model costs $349.99. Upgrading to an LTE option adds an extra $50 to the price tag. Either version is available in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. Google pairs these case colors with active bands in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, or Hazel. The company also offers additional bands in other materials and colors sold separately.
Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 is more complex, with additional case sizes and a Classic model to consider. For a base model device, the smartwatch starts at $299 in a 40mm case. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 costs $329. The Classic model also comes in two case sizes measuring 43mm and 47mm. These picks are priced at $269 and $399 respectively.
Like the Pixel Watch 2, adding LTE capabilities to any Galaxy Watch 6 series device costs an extra $50. The base model is available in a Graphite, Silver, or Gold case and ships with a sport band. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in Black or Silver paired with an attractive hybrid eco-leather band. As mentioned, the devices are compatible with a variety of first and third-party quick-release bands.
Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?
With more years in the game, Samsung has a well-established and successful smartwatch lineup on its hands. The Galaxy Watch 6 nails everything from health and fitness tracking to smart features to durability. It also offers considerably better battery life than Google’s devices for a more convenient user experience. For Samsung phone users in particular, the Galaxy Watch is likely the better pick. Plus, it’s cheaper, comes in multiple sizes, and can even be purchased with a rotating bezel.
It's hard to bet against Samsung's established lineup, but the Pixel Watch 2 offers a more unique look, plus thorough Fitbit integration.
On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch 2 does have its own allure. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, the device is far less likely to be confused with any other wearable. It also offers the purest Google Wear OS experience, with the software starring in its raw form. It also simultaneously boasts Fitbit’s powerful health and fitness platform. Coming soon, the device will even leverage Google’s AI tools for further guidance related to users’ wellness goals. If you own a Pixel phone or prefer a thorough Google interface, it’s likely the best option.
That’s it for our Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comparison. Which watch do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.
FAQs
Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 feature 5ATM water resistance ratings as well as IP68 ratings. This means they are both safe to wear in the shower and while swimming in depths up to 50 meters.
The Google Pixel Watch 2 landed in October 2023. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 arrived a few months earlier, in July 2023.
Neither the Google Pixel Watch 2 nor the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 work with an iPhone.
The Google Pixel Watch 2 cannot measure blood pressure. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can measure blood pressure in select regions for users with a Samsung phone.
Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 come with proprietary charging cables.