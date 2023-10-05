Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?

Samsung is far from the only giant in the wearables space, but the brand has maintained a steady Wear OS lead in recent years. Once the original Google Pixel Watch arrived, things started heating up. Now, Google is ready with its second-generation device, and the choice is even tougher for shoppers. Should you consider the Pixel Watch 2 or stick with the more established Samsung Galaxy Watch line? We compared the Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 to break down what each brand has to offer.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: At a glance Determining the best smartwatch for you starts by breaking down the choices. Below are the major similarities and differences between the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 6 series. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 40mm and 44mm case sizes while the Google Pixel Watch 2 only comes in a single 40mm case. Both watches are also available in LTE models.

The Galaxy Watch 6 also has a sibling Classic model, featuring a rotating bezel.

Both devices run Wear OS 4.0, though the Galaxy Watch 6 adds Samsung's One UI 5 Watch skin.

Both devices boast the Google Play Store for access to a large library of third-party apps.

In addition to Google staples, the Galaxy Watch 6 also features native apps like Samsung Pay and Bixby.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 offers thorough Fitbit integration including the ecosystem's reliable sleep, stress, and activity tracking.

The Pixel Watch 2 claims up to 24 hours of battery life while the Galaxy Watch 6 claims 40 hours.

The Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99 and the Google Pixel Watch starts at $349.99.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs



Google Pixel Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Display

Google Pixel Watch 2 Diameter: 41mm

Always-on display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal



43mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Always-on display

Sapphire Crystal

Materials and finishes

Google Pixel Watch 2 100% recycled aluminum



Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch 2 Diameter: 41mm

Height: 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm

28.7g (without band)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm, 59.0g



43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm, 52.0g (without band)

Chip

Google Pixel Watch 2 Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

Storage and memory

Google Pixel Watch 2 32GB eMMC flash

2GB SDRAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

2GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 16GB

2GB RAM

Power

Google Pixel Watch 2 306mAh



USB-C Fast charging cable

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 425mAh

43mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Software

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4.0

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS 4.0

One UI 5 Watch skin

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Wear OS 4.0

One UI 5 Watch skin

Sensors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure cEDA

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 2 5ATM + IP68

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou/Galileo/Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Compatibility

Google Pixel Watch 2 Android 9.0 or newer

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Colors

Google Pixel Watch 2 Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: Black, Silver

43mm: Black, Silver



Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Features



Google Pixel Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

At the base level, the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 offer similar experiences, namely because each runs Google’s latest Wear OS 4. The updated platform offers more power efficiency, introduces updates for favorite Google apps and popular third-party apps like Peloton, and adds new highlights like Gmail and Calendar apps.

On the Pixel Watch 2, a Qualcomm SW5100 chipset powers the software. On the Galaxy Watch 6, users will find an Exynos W930 SoC. Both internals provide robust and snappy experiences, but they’re not identical. The Galaxy Watch 6 series masks the Wear OS with Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch skin, watering down the overtly Google impression found on the Pixel Watch 2. Still, each offers similar third-party app experiences centered around popular Google apps and the functionality of the Google Play Store.

Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch 2 boast Google's latest Wear OS 4, but the user experience on each device varies significantly.

The Pixel Watch 2 packs more storage, offering users 32GB vs the Galaxy Watch 6’s 16GB. On the other hand, the battery capacities on Samsung’s smartwatches outshine that of the Pixel Watch 2. Specific battery cell size varies by model, but both Galaxy Watch 6 sizes claim up to 40 hours of use between charges. Though improved from the original model, the Google Pixel Watch 2 only claims up to 24 hours of use. This disparity is especially significant to users interested in sleep tracking and wellness monitoring.

On that topic, both watches offer hearty health and fitness tracking tools. The Pixel Watch 2 features thorough integration with Fitbit’s ecosystem. This includes detailed sleep monitoring, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and stress tracking via its new cEDA sensor. The device also offers an ECG app, temperature tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. Coming soon, it will even leverage AI to provide personalized insights. Plus, with each purchase, shoppers receive a 6-month Fitbit Premium trial. In short, it’s a powerful health companion.

Via it owns native health and fitness apps, the Galaxy Watch 6 also offers many of the same wellness tracking features, including heart rate, sleep, activity, temperature, and SpO2 tracking. The watch also features a bioelectrical impedance (BIA) sensor for measuring body composition and a blood pressure monitoring system. Notably, some Galaxy Watch 6 features, including blood pressure monitoring, only work with Samsung phones.

Similarly, the Pixel Watch 2 supplies the best experience to Pixel phone users. Regardless of your smartphone, though, both options support staple smartwatch features like on-wrist phone calls, texts, notifications, voice assistants, and more. They also both support first and third-party watch faces. Finally, both lines pack a variety of safety features, including Fall Detection. The Pixel Watch 2, however, also introduces Safety Check, a new feature for peace of mind when approaching vulnerable situations.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Design

Google Pixel Watch 2 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

When it comes to comparing designs and aesthetics, neither new generation revolutionizes its respective lineup. The minimalist Google Pixel Watch 2 looks almost exactly like the original Pixel Watch, merely swapping stainless steel for recycled aluminum. Likewise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 closely resembles the sporty Galaxy Watch 5, with slightly tweaked dimensions.

Beyond both being smartwatches, however, the Pixel Watch 2 and Galaxy Watch 6 have markedly different designs. For starters, the latter is available in both 40mm and 44mm case sizes. As such, it caters to more wrists than the single 41mm Pixel Watch 2. Though both lines boast full-color AMOLED displays, the Galaxy Watch 6 protects its screen with a flat Sapphire crystal. The Pixel Watch 2 equips custom, domed Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for a more futuristic, pebble shape.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 features a more unique overall atheistic and a digital crown for simpler on-device navigation.

The Pixel Watch 2 also features a protruding digital crown similar to that of the Apple Watch series. This rotating dial simplifies on-device navigation without detracting from the overall appearance of the watch. The device also features a single side button that blends into the rounded watch case. On the Galaxy Watch 6, users must depend on the device’s touchscreen and two side buttons. For more tactile interaction, shoppers can opt for the device’s pricier sibling, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This model adds a rotating bezel for a more traditional aesthetic and easier on-device navigation. Like the base model, it’s available in two case sizes.

As far as durability, both designs offer 5ATM water resistance as well as IP68 ratings for dust resistance. The Galaxy Watch 6 also earns an MIL-STD-810H certification. These specs put both lineups on par with comparable wearables at these price points. We found the Galaxy Watch 6 stood up to regular wear and workouts during our review period. As of now, we have yet to test the new Pixel Watch 2.

The Galaxy Watch 6 ships with a quick-release 20mm sport band that’s flexible, lightweight, and very comfortable. It’s also compatible with loads of third-party bands, so mixing up your look is easy and affordable. The Pixel Watch 2 features a unique mechanism that incorporates the device’s band into its case for a sleeker look. These bands are swappable but proprietary, so shopping for additional accessories adds up quickly. This year, Google released a few new band designs including thin metallic options and revamped active bands.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Price and colors



Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349.99 / €349 / £349



$349.99 / €349 / £349 Google Pixel Watch 2 (4G LTE): $399.99 / €399 / £399 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Starts at $299

Starts at $299 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Starts at $399

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is available in Wi-Fi-only and LTE variants. The Wi-Fi model costs $349.99. Upgrading to an LTE option adds an extra $50 to the price tag. Either version is available in Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. Google pairs these case colors with active bands in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, or Hazel. The company also offers additional bands in other materials and colors sold separately.

Pricing for the Galaxy Watch 6 is more complex, with additional case sizes and a Classic model to consider. For a base model device, the smartwatch starts at $299 in a 40mm case. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 costs $329. The Classic model also comes in two case sizes measuring 43mm and 47mm. These picks are priced at $269 and $399 respectively.

Like the Pixel Watch 2, adding LTE capabilities to any Galaxy Watch 6 series device costs an extra $50. The base model is available in a Graphite, Silver, or Gold case and ships with a sport band. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is available in Black or Silver paired with an attractive hybrid eco-leather band. As mentioned, the devices are compatible with a variety of first and third-party quick-release bands.

Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?

With more years in the game, Samsung has a well-established and successful smartwatch lineup on its hands. The Galaxy Watch 6 nails everything from health and fitness tracking to smart features to durability. It also offers considerably better battery life than Google’s devices for a more convenient user experience. For Samsung phone users in particular, the Galaxy Watch is likely the better pick. Plus, it’s cheaper, comes in multiple sizes, and can even be purchased with a rotating bezel.

It's hard to bet against Samsung's established lineup, but the Pixel Watch 2 offers a more unique look, plus thorough Fitbit integration.

On the other hand, the Google Pixel Watch 2 does have its own allure. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 6, the device is far less likely to be confused with any other wearable. It also offers the purest Google Wear OS experience, with the software starring in its raw form. It also simultaneously boasts Fitbit’s powerful health and fitness platform. Coming soon, the device will even leverage Google’s AI tools for further guidance related to users’ wellness goals. If you own a Pixel phone or prefer a thorough Google interface, it’s likely the best option. That’s it for our Google Pixel Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comparison. Which watch do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.

FAQs

Are the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? Both the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 feature 5ATM water resistance ratings as well as IP68 ratings. This means they are both safe to wear in the shower and while swimming in depths up to 50 meters.

When did the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 come out? The Google Pixel Watch 2 landed in October 2023. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 arrived a few months earlier, in July 2023.

Do the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 work with an iPhone? Neither the Google Pixel Watch 2 nor the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 work with an iPhone.

Can the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 measure blood pressure? The Google Pixel Watch 2 cannot measure blood pressure. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 can measure blood pressure in select regions for users with a Samsung phone.