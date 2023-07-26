Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 6: What's the difference?

Samsung’s latest smartwatches are officially here with the Galaxy Watch 6 series unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on July 26. The newest devices feature a lot that shoppers will find familiar, plus some expected upgrades. For starters, the lineup repeats the company’s two-prong approach, offering a base model as well as an elevated Samsung smartwatch. If you’re interested in the standard Galaxy Watch 6 model, first find out if the newest generation is worth an upgrade compared to last year’s offerings. We break down the Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 5 to see what’s new.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 1.4-inch

Super AMOLED

450 x 450 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.2-inch

Super AMOLED

396 x 396 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm

28.7g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm

33.5g



40mm: 40.4 x 39.9 x 9.8mm

28.7g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case

Sport Band



44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Armor Aluminum case

Sport Band



44mm: Graphite, Silver, Sapphire

40mm: Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 47mm: 410mAh

43mm: 284mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Samsung Exynos W920

Dual-core 1.8GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 2GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 1.5GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

Bluetooth 5.2

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS 4

One UI 5 Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Wear OS 3

One UI Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Android 10



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Design

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 appear largely the same, especially at a glance. In fact, Samsung’s sporty base models have retained a consistent design for the past few years. Like the Galaxy Watch 5, the 6 is still available in two aluminum case sizes, 44mm and 40mm, each paired with a silicone sport band. Both models also feature flat displays, oversized lugs, and a single button.

However, a closer look shows the newest generation boasts the largest displays yet on a Galaxy Watch series. Both case sizes received a boost with the 44mm model’s display measuring in at 1.5 inches and the 40mm model close behind at 1.3 inches. The devices even ship with brand new native watch faces for making the most of the added real estate. Naturally, both displays received a bump in resolution as well.

Despite their larger Super AMOLED displays, the Galaxy Watch 6 cases are also slightly thinner and lighter. Samsung accomplished this by decreasing the bezels to enlarge the screens, rather than increasing the case size.

Flipping the watch over, the Galaxy Watch 6 features a new button mechanism for swapping bands. This should make the process of switching up your look even easier. Fortunately, the watch is still compatible with the same bands as the Galaxy Watch 5 if you decide to upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Features

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

There are no new sensors on the Galaxy Watch 6, nor did we get a sweeping redesign or a packed list of internal upgrades. On paper, a Galaxy Watch 6 vs 5 comparison suggests iterative improvement. Since the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic are nearly identical experiences besides the Classic model’s rotating bezel, all three watches should offer fairly similar experiences. On the other hand, the headlining update is Wear OS 4, which should usher in plenty of software advancements.

In 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 launched with Wear OS 3 and Samsung One UI Watch 4.5. The Galaxy Watch 6 lands with Wear OS 4 (and is the first smartwatch to do so!) and One UI Watch 5. Naturally, these updates will roll back to the older model as well, but out of the box, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers a lot to like.

On the health front, Samsung promises improved heart rate tracking so users can detect irregular heart rhythms. Heart rate accuracy will also be utilized in activity tracking where users can view heart rate zones based on their intensity. This isn’t the only improvement Samsung made to fitness tracking, as the watches also had a Track Run workout mode and a few other improvements.

Overnight, the Galaxy Watch 6 will collect additional sleep-tracking data and offers improved sleep coaching. For those who menstruate, both generations feature a temperature sensor that offers more accurate and useful data for cycle tracking. This was originally introduced on the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and we’re glad to see Samsung keep the sensor on board. Now, starting with the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung also introduced a new Thermo Check app. This app allows users to easily measure the temperature of their environment, from swimming pools to reheated meals. The app is only available on the Galaxy Watch 6 series, though it will later be expanded to Galaxy Watch 5 series devices as well.

There are also a number of smartwatch features users can now access thanks to Wear OS 4. With compatible phones like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the latest Galaxy Watches offer enhanced control of the camera on your paired smartphone from your watch. For faster checkouts, the devices add the Samsung Wallet app, which combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass so users can make payments, save tickets, or show IDs right from their wrists. There are also a number of improvements to popular apps such as MyFitnessPal, Peloton, Gmail, and more.

As mentioned, Galaxy Watch 6 features a slightly larger battery than its predecessors. According to Samsung, this increased capacity, as well as some performance improvements and a new processor, should leave users with longer battery life between chargers. The Watch 6 also comes with an improved processor and an extra .5GB of RAM — check out all the specs in the table above.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Price and colors

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (Bluetooth): $279

$279 Galaxy Watch 5 40mm (LTE): $329

$329 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (Bluetooth): $279

$279 Galaxy Watch 5 44mm (LTE): $329 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40 mm (Bluetooth): $299

$299 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm (Bluetooth): $329

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series launched starting at $279 for a 40mm Bluetooth model. For a 44mm device, users paid $329. Samsung added $50 to both price tags to add LTE to either size. A year later, these watches can be found deeply discounted. This is to be expected as a new generation rolls out to tempt shoppers.

This year’s Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 devices launched at a slightly higher price point. Again, we’re not surprised as this small bump reflects similar shifts in the wearables market as a whole. A 40mm Bluetooth Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299. The larger 44mm model starts at $329. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available now for pre-order and will officially hit shelves on August 11. If you do decide to preorder, you will receive one of Samsung’s new compatible fabric watch bands for free.

As for colorways, the larger Galaxy Watch 6 is available in either Graphite or Silver. The smaller model is available in Graphite or Gold. By contrast, the Galaxy Watch 5 launched in Silver, Graphite, Sapphire (44mm model only), and Pink Gold (40mm model only). This isn’t a significant difference as neither generation offers a ton of choice. However, if the Barbie movie has you itching for a pink device, you may want to shop for last year’s lineup.

Of course, either model can easily add a splash of color with a new watch band. This year Samsung released a new fabric band intended to offer a more comfortable fit for sleep tracking. The company also redesigned its band mechanism to introduce a new one-click system for swapping bands. Unfortunately, this means the Galaxy Watch 6 series is not compatible with older bands.

Galaxy Watch 5 vs Galaxy Watch 6: Which should you buy?

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

As is often the case when comparing two similar devices, the decision mostly boils down to budget. If you don’t need the absolute latest tech, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a fantastic smartwatch you can likely find on sale.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 may deliver better battery life and a more convenient user experience. Unless you desperately want a rotating bezel (and can afford to pay for it) the Galaxy Watch 6 is the best value of the latest lineup. It’s roughly $100 less than the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic but offers a very feature set.

However, if you already own the Galaxy Watch 5 and are considering upgrading to the latest Galaxy Watch 6, we’d say save your money for now. The Watch 5 is not outdated yet, as the upgrades offered by its successor aren’t massive. Which base model Samsung Galaxy Watch catches your interest? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below.