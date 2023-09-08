Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review: Should you buy it?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but it's an attractive smartwatch boasting the best Wear OS experience available. It covers the basics in terms of health and fitness tracking and leverages Google tools like the Play Store to offer a robust smartwatch experience. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a little more appealing thanks to its rotating crown, but with improved battery specs and a larger display, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 is a solid option, especially for Samsung phone users who don't want to pay for the Classic's premium price.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Right on schedule, Samsung rounded out the summer of 2023 with the launch of its latest smartwatch series, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. The two-pronged lineup reintroduced the company’s Classic model featuring a rotating bezel (omitted from the Watch 5 series), as well as a standard base model. The latter, sportier device is almost otherwise identical to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, and eerily similar to the vanilla Galaxy Watch 5.

In fact, my first major takeaway from testing the Galaxy Watch 6 was that it looked and felt very similar to the Galaxy Watch 5. The device features a full-color Super AMOLED display with a flat sapphire crystal overtop. On the 40mm model, users find a 1.3-inch screen with 432×432 pixel resolution. On the 44mm device, those specs land at 1.5 inches and 480×480. That’s roughly a 20% increase in real estate thanks to the device’s thinner bezels. The screen also offers double the peak brightness of last year’s model, upgrading from 1,000 to 2,000 nits.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is nearly identical to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, minus the latter's rotating bezel.

On the back side, the watch features the regular round-up of health and fitness tracking sensors. It also adds a new quick-release button design for changing bands more efficiently. Below the glass, the watch runs Google’s latest Wear OS 4 software with a One UI Watch 5 overlay. I found the watch’s performance to be clean, sharp, and fresh. Apps loaded quickly and readability was fantastic.

What holds up the user experience is the touch-enabled bezel. It’s wishy-washy at best and downright useless at worst (think any situation involving sweat or grease). I quickly resorted to swipes only for navigation and even those weren’t foolproof. This bungle isn’t necessarily new for a Samsung Galaxy Watch; we cited similar issues on the Galaxy Watch 5 and previous Galaxy Watches without a proper rotating crown. It begs the question of how the touchscreen has not been ironed out yet. It also makes the sporty model a less attractive buy than its Classic sibling.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Given its athletic aesthetic, most users eyeing the standard model will be interested in its fitness-tracking capabilities. Here, Samsung delivers all the basics like tracking activity, steps, etc. A new running track mode records GPS data on outdoor tracks. Meanwhile, the device detects and creates new custom heart rate zones (once you log a 10-minute run) to help users monitor performance and stay on target during training. I found them extremely helpful for determining how hard to push during interval work.

For cyclists, Samsung also reintroduced automatic cycling detection. Relatedly, the company’s detection is some of the best in the game across multiple workout types. On runs and walks, I can’t get even a house’s distance away without getting credit for it.

Unfortunately, heart rate data on the Watch 6 is inconsistent, though likely accurate enough for the average user. Most prominently, when compared to my Polar chest strap, the device lagged at the beginning of interval workouts. It did match the strap with slightly better accuracy than we found in our Galaxy Watch 6 Classic testing, but more serious athletes would be better off shopping from Garmin’s stable.

Finally, three features still limited to Samsung phone users are on-demand ECGs, irregular heart rate notifications, and blood pressure detection. Though not deal breakers, these health tools could offer a lot of value to more users if not locked behind Samsung’s wall.

Both heart rate data and GPS accuracy are inconsistent, making the device an iffy choice for athletes.

Equally unfortunate is that GPS accuracy on the device is also spotty. During a number of runs, the device lost its way, plotting me slightly off track compared to other reputable devices. While my Apple Watch Series 8 and Garmin Epix showed near alignment, Samsung had me cut a few corners or waiver into streets. In the section of one my neighborhood runs shown above, you can see where the Galaxy Watch took a deep cut rounding the corner of Lilipuna Road. It also tracked me on the opposite side of the road than I actually ran and frequently dipped into the street.

It’s not the worst accuracy I’ve seen, but it’s disappointing to see Samsung drop the ball somewhat. It also sharpens the sting of Samsung’s failing to carry over any of the navigation features of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, including multi-band GNSS.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Overnight, the watch joined me in bed to track everything from sleep consistency and stages to skin temperature and potential snoring. Samsung also introduced a simple yet effective sleep mode screen. I personally appreciated how easy it was to enable and disable compared to Apple’s Digital Crown method.

Despite the company promoting a significantly improved sleep-tracking platform pre-launch, the tools are mostly reminiscent of last year’s offerings. My penguin sleep animal is wobbly and cute. My stats roughly align with trusted sleep-tracking devices, and sleep coaching is basic but useful for building better habits.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

After tracking stats day and night, one of the most crucial aspects of any smartwatch is battery life. Both the 40mm and 44mm Samsung watches received bumps in battery size this year and now pack 300mAh and 425mAh batteries, respectively. Samsung claims up to 30 hours in always-on mode. With the always-on display enabled and about one hour of GPS workout tracking per day, my unit lasted almost exactly that. I also didn’t experience the finicky adjustment period I ran into when testing the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 alternatives?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



43mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 44.4 x 42.8 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 40.4 x 38.8 x 9.0mm

28.7g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm, 59.0g



43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm, 52.0g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band



44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band



47mm: Black, Silver

43mm: Black, Silver

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 425mAh

43mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 2GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 2GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

3D Hall sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS powered by

Samsung (Wear OS 4)

One UI 5 Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Wear OS powered by

Samsung (Wear OS 4)

One UI 5 Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM



Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review: FAQ

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 waterproof? The Galaxy Watch 6 features a water resistance rating of 5ATM making it safe to wear in the shower or while swimming up to depths of 50 meters.

What is the difference between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic? The biggest difference between the two models is the rotating bezel which only features on the Classic model. Beyond that the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic offer very similar experiences.

What size band does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 use? The Galaxy Watch 6 uses 20mm quick-release bands.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 have GPS? Yes, like the previous generation, the Galaxy Watch 6 devices feature built-in GPS.

Can I leave the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 charging overnight? While it is safe to leave your device on its charger overnight, the Galaxy Watch 6 offers detailed sleep tracking. We recommend wearing it to bed instead.

