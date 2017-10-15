Smartwatches are still a very new thing to a lot of people, and for good reason. You don’t absolutely need one to get through the day, and some of the best smartwatches are much too expensive for many folks out there. With that said, they are good for a lot of things. They can provide you with an easy way to get information, allow you to dismiss or reply to new messages without having to pull out your phone, and much more.
Now, we’ve already rounded up some of the best Android Wear watches and fitness trackers you can buy, but what about the other wearables that are worth considering? With so many smartwatches on the market, we understand choosing the right one can be a bit daunting. We’re here to help!
Here are the best smartwatches you can buy right now.
LG Watch Sport
Alongside the launch of Android Wear 2.0, Google and LG took the wraps off two new smartwatches to showcase the big update. The higher-end of the two is the LG Watch Sport, and it’s the best smartwatch you can buy right now.
It’s a bit pricey at $349, but it’s still one of the best smartwatches you can buy. If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to check out our LG Watch Sport review attached below.
Specs
- 1.38-inch POLED with 480 x 480 resolution, 348 ppi
- Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor
- 768 MB of RAM
- 4 GB of on-board storage
- 420 mAh battery
- 45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2 mm, 89.4 g
- IP68 dust and water resistance
LG Watch Style
As previously mentioned, the LG Watch Style was also unveiled alongside Android Wear 2.0. It’s not as feature packed as the Watch Sport, but it’s still a great option if you’re looking for a cheaper, less bulky smartwatch running Android Wear 2.0.
Unlike the Sport model, the Watch Style does not feature NFC for mobile payments, nor does it come with a built-in GPS, LTE connectivity or a heart rate sensor. While those omissions might seem like a big deal for some people, it’s worth noting that not everyone wants a big, bulky watch with a ton of features. The LG Watch Style is just that – a stylish, well-performing showcase for Android Wear 2.0 that doesn’t try to do too much.
It’s one of the best smartwatches, and one you should definitely consider if the current crop of Android Wear devices are just too big for your wrists.
Specs
- 1.2-inch POLED with 360 x 360 resolution, 299 ppi
- Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor
- 512 MB of RAM
- 4 GB of on-board storage
- 240 mAh battery
- 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79 mm, 46 g
- IP67 dust and water resistance
Samsung Gear S3
Samsung’s Gear S2 smartwatch from 2015 was a very impressive offering, and now the company is back with yet another pair of Tizen-powered smartwatches, the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier. Featuring the same great rotating bezel, an all-new design and many more enhancements, these new wearables are definitely a step in the right direction.
Whether you’re looking for a more classy or sporty look, the Gear S3 line probably has something for you and is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. The Classic model is geared towards folks who want to wear their watch to work or out on the town. It should be noted that the Classic version does not come with LTE connectivity, though, so you’ll need to be paired with a smartphone if you want to receive notifications on your wrist.
If you’re looking for something a bit more rugged that features LTE connectivity, the Frontier version is the watch for you. Both models also come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, as well as big 380 mAh batteries and 1.3-inch Super AMOLED displays.
Specs
Samsung Gear S3 Classic
- 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 ppi
- 1.0 GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos 7270
- 768 MB of RAM
- 4 GB of on-board storage
- 380 mAh battery
- Tizen
- 49 x 46 x 12.9 mm, 59 g
- IP68 dust and water resistance rating
Samsung Gear S3 Frontier (LTE)
- 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 resolution, 278 ppi
- 1.0 GHz dual-core Samsung Exynos 7270
- 768 MB of RAM
- 4 GB of on-board storage
- 380 mAh battery
- Tizen
- 49 x 46 x 12.9 mm, 63 g
- IP68 dust and water resistance rating
Huawei Watch 2
Overall, the Huawei Watch 2 is another good showcase of the capabilities of Android Wear 2.0, though there are some things you should know before buying one.
Android Wear 2.0 comes with a focus on fitness features, but unfortunately Huawei managed to simultaneously move too far in this direction and also fall short of it. It doesn’t come with a rotating side button for navigation, which is a shame as we really love the button on the LG Watch Sport. It does, however, come with great battery life and a stellar feature set otherwise.
The other thing you should know is that it’s not nearly as classy as the original Huawei Watch. Sure, there’s a Huawei Watch 2 Classic model that doesn’t look as outdoorsy, but it’s hard to compare to the elegant Watch.
At $349, the Huawei Watch 2 is an interesting device and a worthy member of our best smartwatches list. In a world where the LG Watch Sport exists, it’s a bit harder to recommend this new Huawei device. However, if you love the look and aren’t turned away from the lack of rotating side button, this may be a good option for you.
Specs
- 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 390 resolution, 326 ppi
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor
- 768 MB of RAM
- 4 GB of on-board storage
- 420 mAh battery
- 48.9 x 45 x 12.6 mm, 57 g
- IP68 dust and water resistance
Apple Watch Series 2
I know, I know. This is an Apple product. And we only like Android products here, right?
Wrong-o.
The Apple Watch Series 2 is a really nice smartwatch that does exactly what it should and is easily one of the best smartwatches on the market, even if it is made by Apple. It’ll give you quick access to notifications, allow you to pay with your wrist, give you turn-by-turn directions, and it’s a decent fitness tracker. And in terms of design, it doesn’t feel like Apple cut too many corners with the overall look and feel of the device. Even the Sport model (the cheapest one of the bunch) feels like a well-built piece of hardware.
There are a few downsides to the Watch, though. Battery life isn’t stellar, and watchOS can take a long time to get used to. It’s a solid second attempt at a smartwatch, sure, but Apple still has a lot of work to do.
Specs
42mm variant (aluminum):
- 1.5-inch OLED Retina display with 390 x 312 resolution, 390 ppi
- Apple S2 processor
- watchOS
- 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm, 34.2 g (case only)
- 50 m water resistance, ISO22810 rating
38mm variant (aluminum):
- 1.3-inch OLED Retina display with 340 x 272 resolution, 340 ppi
- Apple S2 processor
- watchOS
- 38.6 x 33.3 x 11.4 mm, 28.2 g (case only)
- 50 m water resistance, ISO22810 rating
Read more
So there you have it, our list of the best smartwatches on the market! Do you have any suggestions for us? What do you think is the best smartwatch out there? Be sure to sound off in the comments!
