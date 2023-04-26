We've taken a ton of sleep trackers to bed: Here's our top 9

Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the most important factors in staying healthy (and happy). If you’re feeling tired lately, or don’t feel like you’re getting enough shut-eye, a sleep tracker might be exactly what you need. We’ve rounded up the best sleep trackers available, including smartwatches, earbuds, and a non-wearable.

The Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are the best sleep tracking wearbles available

Fitbit Sense Fitbit Sense Premium design • Accurate sensors • 6-day battery life One of the most advanced health watches. The Fitbit Sense is Fitbit's flagship health-focused smartwatch. It has built-in ECG, GPS, and heart rate sensors, plus a new EDA Scan app that measures your body's stress levels. This is by far Fitbit's most advanced health watch so far. $149.95 at Amazon Save $150.00

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 3 Decent battery life • Accurate health tracking • Built-in GPS The best value Fitbit smartwatch The Fitbit Versa 3 carries all the smart features you could want on a mid-range smartwatch, including Google Assistant support, voice replies, and reliable health tracking. It's effectively a Fitbit Sense without the pricier specialized sensors. $157.53 at Amazon Save $72.42 $156.00 at Amazon Save $113.99 $199.95 at Best Buy Save $30.00

Many Fitbit devices nail sleep tracking and the Sense and Versa 3 are no exception. In fact, they’re two of the best sleep trackers you can currently buy. The Fitbit Sense lineup is the cream of the crop from Fitbit’s stable and features advanced health tools, including an ECG and EDA sensor. The Versa lineup, including the Versa 3, offers a simplified version of the Sense, dropping health sensors in favor of a lower price tag. Since the average person doesn’t necessarily need such detailed health tracking, we typically consider the Versa 3 the best value option for most shoppers.

A Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 are also now available for purchase. However, we were not impressed by either device during our review periods. Both the Versa 4 and Sense 2 drop key smartwatch features, including third-party app support, Google Assistant, and music controls. We also found GPS and heart rate data to be finicky. For now, we feel the devices offer less value than their previous generation and suggest sticking with the older models.

The Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are great devices for different users but offer identical sleep tracking experiences that are hard to beat.

Whether you choose a Sense or Versa 3, Fitbit offers a very thorough and accurate sleep-tracking experience. Both devices will track your total time asleep and awake, as well as your sleep stages. They also provide a sleep score from 1 to 100. Historically, We found their sleep tracking to be very reliable and consistently receive sleep scores that align with how rested we felt. The watches even provide details on sleeping heart rate and estimated oxygen variation. We compared these values to other tools we wore to bed and were impressed by Fitbit’s accuracy.

Sleep data is displayed clearly and concisely in the Fitbit app where you can view separate graphs of your time asleep and awake, sleep stages, and restoration. As it does with all health and fitness tracking data, Fitbit does a great job organizing sleep data and presenting results in a manner that is easy to understand. This is especially true for Fitbit Premium members thanks to Fitbit’s Sleep Profile program.

Sleep Profile involves monitoring your sleep for an entire month. Fitbit then analyzes this long-term data to determine your sleep phenotype — one of six types of sleep habits. Each month, you will find your phenotype in the Fitbit app as well as information about your sleep habits that resulted in that selection. For fun, Fitbit represents each of the phenotypes as animals: the Bear, Dolphin, Giraffe, Hedgehog, Parrot, and Tortoise. Again, this program echoes Fitbit’s commitment to offering accessible data analysis and actionable insights.

When you’re ready to face the day, both of these Fitbit smartwatches are great activity trackers with enough smartwatch features to keep you connected. Tap into more than 20 sport modes or make a phone call with on-wrist phone call support. We found both watches quite comfortable on the wrist with plenty of battery life.

What makes them stand out Consistently reliable sleep data: Fitbit offers some of the most reliable sleep tracking we’ve gotten our hands on. In fact, we often use these devices to test the performance of other brands when reviewing new wearables.

Fitbit offers some of the most reliable sleep tracking we’ve gotten our hands on. In fact, we often use these devices to test the performance of other brands when reviewing new wearables. Scientific insights: Fitbit analyzes a frankly unprecedented amount of data and filters it all down to digestible insights you can actually act on. The Sleep Profile program is revolutionizing our understanding of sleep hygiene and helping users build better habits.

Fitbit analyzes a frankly unprecedented amount of data and filters it all down to digestible insights you can actually act on. The Sleep Profile program is revolutionizing our understanding of sleep hygiene and helping users build better habits. Strength and value: Both the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are powerful devices we rank among the best smartwatches you can buy. We applaud the added health features of the Sense and also appreciate the pared-down Versa 3 at a lower price tag.

Both the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 are powerful devices we rank among the best smartwatches you can buy. We applaud the added health features of the Sense and also appreciate the pared-down Versa 3 at a lower price tag. It’s a Fitbit: Particularly for those new to tracking, Fitbit offers a well-rounded and approachable ecosystem, including one of the best companion apps available.

Particularly for those new to tracking, Fitbit offers a well-rounded and approachable ecosystem, including one of the best companion apps available. Smartwatch smarts: Once the sun comes up, these devices continue to deliver useful tools right to your wrist, from voice assistant and phone call support to built-in GPS.

Best of the rest: 7 other sleep trackers worthy of your consideration Fitbit’s smartwatches are our top picks for the best sleep trackers you can get, but there are tons of others available. These seven devices are also great options for overnight tracking. Withings ScanWatch: The best tracker for detecting sleep apnea, the Withings ScanWatch is one of the only wearables that can monitor for signs of the condition.

Fitbit Inspire 3: For users interested in the Fitbit ecosystem but seeking a smaller form factor, the Inspire 3 is the best choice.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: The Venu 2 Plus is the best sleep tracker from Garmin. It offers sleep score functionality powered by Garmin-owned Firstbeat.

WHOOP 4.0: The WHOOP 4.0 is an attractive, comfortable, screen-free tracker that focuses on heart rate data and long-term trends.

Withings Sleep: The best non-wearable sleep tracker is the Withings Sleep. Place it under your mattress and forget about it till morning.

Kokoon Nightbuds: A wearable option for somewhere other than your wrist, Kokoon Nightbuds help you fall asleep to your favorite calming audio and monitor your rest overnight.

Oura Ring 3: For an inconspicuous tracking experience by day and accuracy by night, Oura’s latest ring is a great pick.

The Withings ScanWatch is the best for sleep apnea detection

Withings ScanWatch Withings ScanWatch Premium, classy design • Long-lasting battery • Clinically validated health sensors The Withings ScanWatch is more than just a "specialty" smartwatch A health-focused hybrid device, the Withings Scanwatch features the aesthetic of an analog watch but packs undercover smarts for tracking your health and fitness, including fantastic sleep tracking. It is even clinically validated to detect early signs of AFib and sleep apnea. $299.99 at Amazon

Now available in the US, the Withings ScanWatch is one of the most detailed and accurate sleep trackers we’ve used. On top of recording your sleep duration, depth, regularity, and interruptions, it uses a medical-grade SpO2 monitor to detect breathing disturbances overnight. The ScanWatch performs a Respiratory Scan, which measures your heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, and oxygen saturation levels.

One downside to device’s sleep tracking is that it does not monitor your sleep stages. Withings keeps that functionality exclusive to its sleep mat (below). However, if you’re looking for a wearable with a timeless aesthetic and powerful sleep tracking, the Withings ScanWatch is a good pick. It’s one of our favorite wearables we’ve reviewed in the last few years.

For starters, this is a gorgeous watch. Hybrid smartwatches are the perfect way to tap into smart features without broadcasting that you’re tracking data. The Withings ScanWatch utilizes such a small display it’s easy to pass off as a traditional timepiece. Meanwhile, the window is the perfect size to get key stats at a glance.

With a stainless steel case and a sapphire glass display, the Withings ScanWatch not only looks great, but it’s also quite durable. We didn’t attempt to smash it, but we didn’t have to worry about cracks or scratches while exercising. It comes in two sizes, 38mm and 42mm, so there is likely a good fit for most wrists. It is, however, slightly heavier than we expected, though the weight just took some getting used to and wasn’t noticeable after a few days, even on long runs.

We know because we took the ScanWatch on a series of runs to test out its heart rate sensor. If you are looking for a workout companion, the accuracy will likely be good enough for most people. The device’s companion app, Health Mate, can also send data to a number of third-party fitness platforms, including Google Fit, Strava, and RunKeeper.

Where this watch might fall short for shoppers is its smartwatch features. Like most hybrids, the ScanWatch lacks the well-rounded experience you’ll find on full-blown smartphone companions like the Apple Watch or the Fitbit options above. If you are looking for something with contactless payment support or a large display, for example, you may want to stick to those options.

What makes it stand out Medically validated: The ScanWatch boasts clinically validated health sensors and offers potentially life-saving AFib and breathing disturbance notifications.

The ScanWatch boasts clinically validated health sensors and offers potentially life-saving AFib and breathing disturbance notifications. Easy on the eyes: A classy device featuring premium build materials, this versatile watch fits in at the bar and in a boardroom.

A classy device featuring premium build materials, this versatile watch fits in at the bar and in a boardroom. Subdued smarts: The ScanWatch is the perfect device for anyone who wants to track their health without strapping on a sporty smartwatch.

The Inspire 3 is the best affordable sleep tracker from Fitbit

Fitbit Inspire 3 Fitbit Inspire 3 Excellent display • Long-lasting battery • Detailed and fun sleep tracking Fitbit's entry-level device tracks all the basics, from sleep to SpO2 The slim, comfotrable Fitbit Inspire 3 packs accurate sensors and a bright, colorful display. It also boasts a nearly ten-day battery life so you can track activity by day and monitor sleep overnight, without worrying about daily charging. Plus, each Inspire 3 comes with six free months of Fitbit Premium access. $99.95 at Amazon $99.95 at Best Buy

This will eventually get old to hear, but Fitbit puts out some of the best sleep trackers available. If you want a device with a small form factor and stellar sleep tracking, Fitbit’s Inspire 3 is a great buy. Like its far more expensive siblings above, the Inspire 3 tracks your total time asleep as well as your stages (light, deep, REM). It will also record any intervals you spent awake throughout the night.

The Inspire 3 then uses these data sets and your sleeping heart rate to provide a sleep score. We found the device’s scores very accurate compared to our perceived exhaustion in the morning. We were especially impressed when it kept up with largely disrupted sleep patterns due to travel. Compared to other fitness trackers at this price point, the Fitbit Inspire 3 provides fantastic, reliable sleep data. Plus, with its slim form factor, it’s incredibly comfortable for overnight wear. In the morning, our reviewer especially appreciated the Smart Wake alarms that help optimize your REM cycles. It’s also just a strong wearable with plenty else to offer.

For working out, the device offers more than 20 exercise modes plus SmartTrack automatic activity recognition. Unfortunately, GPS is not built-in on the Inspire 3, so you’ll have to carry your phone on runs and rides. However, the full-color touchscreen provides easy navigation and on-screen data. Plus, the device offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and continuous SpO2 tracking for keeping tabs on your health.

The Inspire 3 isn’t, however, Fitbit’s best available fitness tracker. Right now, that title belongs to the Fitbit Charge 5 which provides more smart features and built-in GPS. The Inspire 3 is more affordable, though, at about $30 less. If budget is a concern, the Inspire 3 is a great value.

What makes it stand out Affordability : Catching Zs shouldn’t break the bank. This option from Fitbit only costs about $100 but offers fantastic data.

Catching Zs shouldn’t break the bank. This option from Fitbit only costs about $100 but offers fantastic data. Small impressions, big results: If a bulky watch keeps you up at night, this slim tracker might be a helpful option. It’s extremely lightweight and comfortable without sacrificing sensors or accuracy.

If a bulky watch keeps you up at night, this slim tracker might be a helpful option. It’s extremely lightweight and comfortable without sacrificing sensors or accuracy. Fitbit is simply the best: The biggest strength of the Inspire 3 is its brand name. For the most detailed tracking in the game, Fitbit is the play.

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is the best sleep tracker from Garmin

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Garmin Venu 2 Plus Excellent display • Fast charging battery • Phone calls Phone calls and a voice assistant on your wrist. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus takes all of the fitness- and health-tracking features of the original Venu 2 and adds the ability to receive phone calls and access your phone's voice assistant. $349.99 at Amazon Save $100.00 $449.99 at Garmin

If you’re deep in the Garmin ecosystem, you’ll want to pick up a Garmin Venu 2 Plus for sleep tracking. It offers Garmin’s sleep score feature, powered by Firstbeat. Garmin’s sleep score, coupled with the company’s Body Battery feature, allows you to dig into your energy levels and determine how well-rested you actually are each morning. This can be especially helpful for athletes who need to decide what type of training to plan for the day.

The Venu 2 Plus can also measure your sleep duration, stages, and total time awake. We were happy to find these values aligned with our Fitbit Sense during testing. The Garmin watch also tracks blood oxygen levels, respiration rates, and overnight movements. What we really love is the deep well of extrapolated insights you’ll find each morning in the Garmin Connect app. Not only does the app provide a breakdown of your sleep quality, but it also offers tips on how to improve your daily habits and bedtime routine.

Beyond the bed, the Venu 2 Plus is a more well-rounded device than ever, which is why we consider it one of the best Garmin watches you can buy. To start, the Venu line is the company’s smartwatch for the masses. We value its excellent build and incredible GPS accuracy and, during testing, were unsurprised to find highly accurate health and fitness tracking on board as well. It even offers smart features like Garmin Pay support and music storage.

However, to make this generation stand apart, Garmin added voice assistant support as well as support for on-wrist phone calls. Additionally, the watch features an FDA-approved ECG app for taking on-demand readings and monitoring for signs of AFib. For us, this makes the device an incredibly balanced tool for all-day wear and one of the best Garmin watches available. Sure, battery life could be improved, but rapid charging alleviates the issue slightly. Plus, it still blows the 18-hour Apple Watch Series 8 out of the water.

What makes it stand out Garmin Connect is dense with data: Garmin’s companion app offers more insight and data analysis than most of the competition. For a truly deep look at your shut-eye, Garmin delivers.

Garmin’s companion app offers more insight and data analysis than most of the competition. For a truly deep look at your shut-eye, Garmin delivers. It makes Garmin accessible: Unlike Garmin’s Fenix 7 or Instinct lineups, the Venu 2 Plus is an approachable, well-rounded device that won’t overload users with too many niche features.

Unlike Garmin’s Fenix 7 or Instinct lineups, the Venu 2 Plus is an approachable, well-rounded device that won’t overload users with too many niche features. Great all day as well: This device isn’t just a good bedmate, it’s also a well-rounded smartwatch and a very accurate fitness tracker. We consider it the best Garmin sleep tracker because of its overall value.

The WHOOP 4.0 is the best wearable sleep tracker without a screen

Whoop 4.0 Whoop 4.0 Useful recovery data • Comfortable for all day wear • Detailed sleep tracking A no-distractions fitness tracker for athletes The Whoop 4.0 aims to help users determine their daily strain and recovery, leveraging heart rate data. The lightweight tracker can be worn on the wrist or elsewhere on the body with Whoop's sensor-enhanced apparel. Notably, utilizing the Whoop 4.0 requires a monthly subscription. $300.00 at Best Buy

The WHOOP 4.0 offers a unique tracking experience and very accurate sleep data. For starters, the device focuses on users’ all-day heart rate measurements, organizing the results into a breakdown of strain and recovery. The device also features no screen whatsoever, so viewing data takes place entirely in the tracker’s companion app. During our review, we found these unconventional aspects of the device refreshing. The screen-free experience means checking in on your data when it’s convenient, rather than obsessing over constant metric readouts and notifications. The 24/7 heart rate tracking and focus on strain versus recovery emphasize overall wellness and turn fitness tracking into a relatively passive experience. More importantly, we found the heart rate data to be accurate and reliable.

Overnight, the WHOOP 4.0 really shines. The nylon band and tracker are very comfortable for sleeping and the multi-day battery life makes it easy to keep the tracker ready for use. You can even charge the WHOOP 4.0 while it’s on your wrist so you never miss a beat. Compared to the previous model, the 4.0 adds SpO2 tracking, as well as a temperature sensor, for even more accurate sleep tracking. During our review, the device nailed sleep and wake times and recorded sleep stages consistent with other reliable sleep trackers.

In addition to the traditional sleep data, WHOOP also records users’ input in the form of a Journal feature. Each morning, the app opens with the prompt “What happened yesterday?” inviting users to record details that may be affecting their sleep quality. Individuals can choose what they want to record including everything from hydration, travel, or alcohol intake to caffeine and mental health factors. We found this feature makes it very easy to identify trends and pinpoint the result of specific behaviors in regard to sleep quality.

Unfortunately, the WHOOP 4.0 is not a cheap device. While the tracker itself is considered “free” with a WHOOP membership, the subscription fee is $30 per month and a 12-month membership is required to start. This is not our favorite payment structure for wearables. However, if that monthly commitment doesn’t phase you, the WHOOP 4.0 is an excellent no-frills tracker with the potential to help users make positive changes to improve their sleep.

What makes it stand out A stylish accessory by day or night: The WHOOP 4.0 is not only very comfortable, but it’s also a fashionable tracker users can personalize with tons of strap options.

The WHOOP 4.0 is not only very comfortable, but it’s also a fashionable tracker users can personalize with tons of strap options. Distraction-free: Without a bright screen or disruptive notifications, the WHOOP strap won’t keep you up when it’s time to wind down. Instead, you can look at your data at your convenience.

Without a bright screen or disruptive notifications, the WHOOP strap won’t keep you up when it’s time to wind down. Instead, you can look at your data at your convenience. Offers actionable insights: By tracking trends and organizing users’ journal entries, the WHOOP 4.0 helps make connections between behavior and rest, so you can easily determine what you need to change to improve your sleep.

The Withings Sleep is the best nonwearable sleep tracker

Withings Sleep Withings Sleep Best non wearable sleep tracker • Can detect signs of sleep apnea • Compatible with Alexa The easiest way to track your sleep and improve your health The Withings Sleep is a smart sleep-tracking mat that you place under your mattress to analyze your nights— no need to put on a wearable before bed. It tracks your sleep quality, heart rate, and can even track your snoring. It displays the results directly on your smartphone and can identify health disorders such as sleep apnea. In addition, the app comes with insights and suggestions to improve your sleep and to have a more productive day. $129.95 at Amazon $129.95 at Best Buy

If you want a specialized sleep-tracking device that you don’t have to put on your wrist or finger, look no further than Withings Sleep (formerly Nokia Sleep). This smart pad can be placed under your mattress to track your sleeping patterns without sacrificing comfort. While you must be specific when setting it up the first time, you only have to do so once. After you install the mat you don’t have to touch it again. It’s also quite thin, so don’t worry about feeling anything below you while you sleep.

The Withings Sleep collects your data throughout the night, determining your sleep stages by your body movement. The pad tracks all the basics: sleep duration in each phase, interruptions, and heart rate. It also offers some extras you won’t find on a wearable sleep tracker. The Withings Sleep has a built-in microphone that can help detect breathing disturbances and identify signs of chronic conditions such as sleep apnea.

In the morning, Withings displays all of your data in Health Mate, the same companion app mentioned above utilized by the Withings ScanWatch. Compatible with both iOS and Android phones, Health Mate is very easy to use and provides plenty of detailed information, including a sleep score. It even offers tips on how to improve your sleeping habits. If you have any concerns about your sleep quality, you can export your data as a PDF to share with your healthcare provider.

However, one of the best things about Withings Sleep is that it’s a smart home gadget. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and other smart home products, allowing you to set up routines that foster a healthy sleep environment. These include scheduling bedtime indicators such as turning the lights off or adjusting the thermostat when you go to bed.

Between the one-time setup and the automatically generated “sleep diary” for sharing data with your doctor, the Withings Sleep is the best no-fuss sleep tracker. For shoppers who want to track sleep but don’t want to fiddle with a wearable, this is the best buy on our list.

What makes it stand out Nothing to wear: Slip into pajamas and hit the hay — this device doesn’t require strapping anything to your wrist or anywhere else.

Slip into pajamas and hit the hay — this device doesn’t require strapping anything to your wrist or anywhere else. Set it and forget it: The Withings Sleep doesn’t require you to change your routine in the slightest. Tracking occurs automatically.

The Withings Sleep doesn’t require you to change your routine in the slightest. Tracking occurs automatically. Extra smarts: A healthy sleep environment is key to quality sleep. The Withings Sleep links up with other devices in your home to automate perfect bedtime conditions.

Kokoon Nightbuds are the best earbuds for sleep tracking

Kokoon Nightbuds Kokoon Nightbuds Dynamic noise masking technology • Basic sleep tracking • Comfortable fit Get a better night's rest with these noise-masking, sleep monitoring earbuds These versatile earbuds are built with your sleep health in mind. They offer basic sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring, audio masking to drown out background noise from your environment, and a wide array of sounds from the control app. And if you don't want ambient sounds, you can also beam music, podcasts, or any other content from your smartphone via Bluetooth. $285.79 at Amazon Save $13.21 $173.99 at Manufacturer site Save $116.00

If wristwear isn’t for you but you’re still open to wearables in general, we recommend trying out Kokoon Nightbuds (and we mean trying out, as the company offers a 30-day trial). These wireless earbuds feature built-in sensors that collect information about your sleep and sleep quality. Using infrared light, they measure your heart rate and its variability and analyze the data to determine your sleep efficiency, length, and quality. In addition, they play first- and third-party audio content and provide sound masking.

As far as fit, Kokoon Nightbuds are designed to be the most comfortable earbuds you own. They’re made from extra soft silicone and, at 5.4mm, are considerably slimmer than the average Bluetooth earbud. They also ship with alternative ear tips so you can specify the fit to your ear shape. They’re an ideal headset for sleepers of all kinds, even side sleepers.

Most complaints from reviewers boil down to a few shortcomings. The first is that sleep data is limited. When you review your stats in Kokoon’s app, you won’t find nearly as much detailed information as you would in the Fitbit app, for example. A big-picture look at your habits and sleep quality can’t necessarily be gained from this device. However, that might be fine if you are only looking for the basics and a general view of your sleep each night.

The second complaint frequently mentioned is that there isn’t an extensive library of audio content available through the app. You will find a selection of ambient sounds and storyscapes, but not an endless supply. Luckily, you can now also listen to your own third-party content, so this isn’t as much of an issue as it sounds. Plug into your own personal wind-down tunes or Spotify library and the buds will fade out the sound as they detect you falling asleep. Not only that, but the audio will automatically switch to your preference of white, brown, or pink noise.

While Kokoon Nightbuds don’t offer any smartwatch or fitness tracking features, they’re still useful even after you wake up. Use your earbuds as a regular Bluetooth headset for watching TV, listening to music, or making phone calls. The buds don’t charge in their case like many popular brands, though, so don’t forget to plug in between uses.

What makes them stand out Play it by ear : Rather than a bracelet, these buds plug into your ears for an audio experience that will help you fall asleep and stay there.

Rather than a bracelet, these buds plug into your ears for an audio experience that will help you fall asleep and stay there. Tune in to better sleep: Kokoon Nightbuds offer first-party content ranging from soundscapes to white noise, or you can sync up with popular apps to listen to your own content.

Kokoon Nightbuds offer first-party content ranging from soundscapes to white noise, or you can sync up with popular apps to listen to your own content. Keep it simple: This pick focuses on delivering very basic sleep data for anyone who just wants broad strokes.

The Oura Ring 3 is the best ring for sleep tracking

Oura Ring 3 Oura Ring 3 Inconspicuous • Clean design • Excellent sleep tracking An excellent and unintrusive sleep tracker that focuses on personal wellness more than numbers The Oura Ring 3 is a smart ring that tracks your sleep, activity, and heart rate. Its minimal design makes it inconspicuous to wear while sleeping, working, exercising, or even when out to a fancy dinner. The companion Oura app takes a well-rounded approach to health, focusing on your overall well-being. $299.99 at Oura

Finally, for the smallest sleep tracker you can hit the hay wearing, the Oura Ring 3 offers fantastic data. Rather than a wrist-based wearable, this finger accessory packs tons of power into a considerably smaller form factor. It’s comfortable and discreet and won’t wake you in the middle of the night with a bright screen or vibrating alert.

During our Oura Ring 3 review, we found the device’s sleep-tracking data just as accurate for detecting sleep and wake times as our trusted Fitbit devices. The ring can also track sleep stages, blood oxygen levels, movement, and HRV. In short, it offers a comprehensive analysis of your overnight behavior without interrupting your sleep.

The Oura companion app is also incredibly user-friendly, distilling sleep, recovery, and activity data down to digestible scores and insights. Rather than overloading users with graphs and figures, Oura focuses on goals of overall well-being. The app also adjusts to your specific habits, goals, and need for rest, basing insights on your personal behavior the longer you use the device.

In short, Oura is the best pick for a relaxed approach to activity tracking and a reliable source for overnight data. Like the Whoop band, above, it blends into your day-to-day rather than demanding attention or inundating you with stats. On the other hand, the Oura Ring 3 is not cheap at $300 and it requires an ongoing subscription service fee. Again, the device is similar to the Whoop band in this regard. Though you can use the Oura Ring 3 without a subscription, you will only have access to the three synthesized scores (sleep, activity, and readiness) in the Oura mobile app. You will have to check the rest of your data on the web.

What makes them stand out Small footprint : A jewelry-inspired design ensures this tiny tracker will blend right into your day-to-day inconspicuously.

A jewelry-inspired design ensures this tiny tracker will blend right into your day-to-day inconspicuously. Accuracy where it counts: We found the Oura Ring 3’s sleep-tracking data reliable, accurate, and comprehensive during our review period.

We found the Oura Ring 3’s sleep-tracking data reliable, accurate, and comprehensive during our review period. A set-and-forget health companion: Without a screen or haptics, the Oura Ring offers a passive but powerful approach to detailed health tracking.

What to look for in a good sleep tracker These days we track everything from steps and calories to cycles and SpO2. Tracking sleep is one more way you can gain insight into how your body is functioning. It can also help improve your health and performance. But where to start? Tracking Zs comes down to finding the right device for you. In addition to your budget, consider the factors below to find out which is the best sleep tracker for you. Device type: Sleep trackers come in all different shapes and sizes — from familiar devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers to nightstand gadgets and bed pads. If you already track your daily activity on a favorite wearable, keep things streamlined by tapping into its overnight features. If wearing a sleep tracker to bed sounds uncomfortable, look for something you can tuck away or leave on your nightstand.

Sleep trackers come in all different shapes and sizes — from familiar devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers to nightstand gadgets and bed pads. If you already track your daily activity on a favorite wearable, keep things streamlined by tapping into its overnight features. If wearing a sleep tracker to bed sounds uncomfortable, look for something you can tuck away or leave on your nightstand. Data collected: Most sleep-tracking devices track movement and heart rate in addition to sleep stages (light, deep, REM) and time spent awake. However, some just collect the basics for users who only need broad-stroke data. How much information your device collects will determine what you can learn. Do you want to know how long you are sleeping or how well you are sleeping?

Most sleep-tracking devices track movement and heart rate in addition to sleep stages (light, deep, REM) and time spent awake. However, some just collect the basics for users who only need broad-stroke data. How much information your device collects will determine what you can learn. Do you want to know how long you are sleeping or how well you are sleeping? Additional features: Finally, think outside the box (bed?). Many devices offer plenty of additional features worth considering that go beyond tracking your rest. Do you want a watch that also tracks activity and other health metrics? What about support for a voice assistant? Our pick for the best non-wearable sleep tracker lets you set up a bedtime routine, including room temperature. Determine what extras will help you optimize your shuteye.

Why you should trust us & how we test Android Authority has a long history with wearable devices, spanning back at least as far as the Pebble in 2013. Since then, we’ve reviewed hundreds of wearables and learned a lot along the way. Our team of dedicated health and fitness experts tests dozens of new wearables and fitness trackers every year. Only the very best make it onto recommendation lists like the one you are reading. How do we determine what’s worthy? When testing, we have two main focuses in mind: user experience and accuracy. To that end, we start by utilizing the device as a daily driver: We wear the product 24/7, (except for charging time), to evaluate its day-to-day performance, capabilities, and comfort.

We note everything from strap materials and display brightness to navigation and battery life.

We tap into as many features as possible, leaving no stone unturned.

We set alarms, chat with voice assistants, fire off texts, follow breathing exercises, sweat through workouts, and much more.

We test sleep tracking accuracy and wear the watch to bed, comparing its data to other products well-regarded for their sleep analysis.

We test SpO2 sensors against other wearables or a pulse oximeter.

For heart rate monitoring, we equip chest straps to test the device’s accuracy and push the sensor through interval training workouts.

We also test GPS accuracy on outdoor runs and rides wearing the device, along with a notably accurate GPS device, to see how the review unit performs.

When possible, we strap on a comparable device from the current market to analyze how the review subject stands up to the similarly-priced competition.

We dig into the companion app. We look to see how the data is organized and analyzed and evaluate the ease of use. As you can see, we don’t mess around! There is a ton of variety in smartwatches and trackers, and reviewing each product is quite nuanced. A Garmin Fenix 7 review looks a lot different from a Xiaomi Mi Band review, for example. So, we also determine the wearable’s place in the market in terms of form factor, target audience, and budget. Then, we check to see if the device is missing anything important that users might expect to see. Finally, we verify that it lives up to its brand’s (measurable) claims.

You can trust that our experts put every device through its paces. Typically, our review period lasts about a week. However, we sometimes extend it to weeks or months for especially feature-packed devices. We also revisit watches and trackers regularly to ensure they still hold up over time.

FAQs

Do sleep trackers really work? Depending on your goals, it is safe to say that sleep trackers do “work.” They can absolutely help you gain insight that will allow you to improve your sleep habits.

Are wearable sleep trackers accurate? The devices in this list provide accurate basic data, such as total time asleep. However, consumer sleep trackers can only make educated guesses about your sleep stages as they are not medical devices. The most accurate sleep stage data requires the measurement of brain waves.