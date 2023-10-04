Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: What's the difference?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google’s second-generation smartwatch packs the powerful Wear OS, advanced health sensors, and tons of fitness tracking features. Before you purchase the new watch, though, you’ll need to decide what connectivity you prefer. The Pixel Watch 2 is available in two variants: Wi-Fi or LTE. Find out what each model offers in this Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi guide.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: At a glance Both models of Google's newest smartwatch offer a nearly identical user experience. Below are the major differences when it comes to features and specs between the LTE and Wi-Fi models. The Pixel Watch 2 LTE model requires a 4G LTE wireless service plan to use cellular functionality.

With an LTE model, users can make and receive phone calls or receive and send texts without a paired phone nearby.

The LTE model also allows users to utilize important safety features without a paired phone nearby.

LTE models can stream music and support Google Maps, Google Assistant, and additional web-based apps without a paired phone nearby.

The Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi model requires a Bluetooth connection to a paired phone or a Wi-Fi connection to access any of the features mentioned above.

In many smartwatch lineups, LTE can drain power faster than Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Features



Back with an upgraded experience, the Google Pixel Watch 2 lineup offers all the features users loved about the original model, plus a few improvements. At the heart of the experience is Google’s Wear OS. This year, that comes in the form of Wear OS 4.0 running on a powerful new Qualcomm SW5100 chipset. The software still packs all the best tools of Google’s ecosystem. The new processor offers more efficient power usage as well as faster performance specs. The watch also still boasts thorough integration with Fitbit’s ecosystem, now including the company’s advanced stress management tools.

All of these smartwatch and fitness tracking features, as well as new temperature and cEDA sensors, are identical on both the LTE and Wi-Fi models. Both variants also boast brand-new heart rate sensors for even more accurate heart rate zone tracking during workouts. They also automatically track seven popular workouts as well as body response data, sleep, steps, and much more. In other words, either way, shoppers can invest in a robust smartwatch experience with plenty of wellness tools.

Connectivity on the Pixel Watch 2 is most important for smart features like on-wrist phone calls and safety tools like the line's new Safety Check, plus routing apps and music streaming for long-distance training.

Where the LTE and Wi-Fi models differ is in connectivity. With an LTE model, users can make and receive on-wrist phone calls. They can also fire off texts, check emails, or pepper Google Assistant with queries. With a Wi-Fi model, these features require a paired smartphone nearby or a connection to a Wi-Fi network. Many apps also will not load, update, or send notifications to Wi-Fi users out of range. Meanwhile, LTE models can even stream music on the go, allowing runners and cyclists to hit their routes without the added weight of a smartphone. Perhaps more importantly, LTE models also provide uninterrupted accessibility to safety features.

In addition to Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, the Pixel Watch 2 introduces a new precautionary tool called Safety Check. This feature allows users to schedule a timer for specific situations they may be concerned about. Once the timer expires, Safety Check prompts the user to confirm they are safe or allows them to start sharing their location. If someone fails to respond, Safety Check will trigger Emergency Sharing, which shares the user’s real-time location with selected emergency contacts. Emergency Sharing also allows users to share their real-time whereabouts at will. These features require an LTE model or a paired smartphone nearby.

Notably, however, Fitbit Premium members can get phone-free connectivity to safety features even without activating a full carrier LTE plan on their watch. This is especially significant considering all purchases of a Pixel Watch 2 include six months of Fitbit Premium membership.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Design

As mentioned, the Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE and Wi-Fi models are identical in most ways, especially in design. Both models feature 41mm watch cases with domed glass over their AMOLED displays. Made from 100% recycled aluminum, the devices weigh in at just 31g, without bands attached. As far as durability, each boasts 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection and 5ATM water resistance.

When it comes to design, the LTE and Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 models are virtually identical.

For interacting with the devices, both models feature a protruding, rotating digital crown and a tactile back button. Like last year, the lineup also features integrated band connections for a minimalist aesthetic. Either model Pixel Watch 2 is available in four color combinations and ships with a fluoroelastomer sport band. The company also introduced new metal and active band options sold separately.

In terms of power, both models also pack the exact same size battery as well. According to Google, the Pixel Watch 2’s 306mAh cell provides up to 24 hours of use between charges. Both watches also ship with a new fast-charging cable. The new cable can charge the device from zero to 80% in under 45 minutes. Neither watch ships with a power adapter. In our experience, LTE models tend to drain device batteries faster than models relying on Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. As always, battery specs in general vary by usage.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Price and colors Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349.99/€349/£349



$349.99/€349/£349 Google Pixel Watch 2 (4G LTE): $399.99/€399/£399 At launch, the Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi model costs $350. Opting for an LTE model costs an additional $50. However, that is not the only added cost of LTE connectivity. The device also requires a 4G LTE wireless service plan to use its cellular functionality. Depending on your provider, these plans typically cost around $15 per month. Before getting your heart set on an LTE model, contact your carrier for details about pricing, network compatibility, and performance.

Regardless of which model you choose, the Google Pixel Watch 2 comes in four color combinations. With a Matte Black case, the device ships with an Obsidian active band. The Champagne Gold case comes with an active band in Hazel. If you choose the Polished Silver watch case, you can select an active band in either Bay or Porcelain.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi: Which should you buy?

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a promising new device regardless of which model you choose. We are always grateful to see companies offer an LTE model, as the connectivity can be clutch for certain users. Access to phone calls and texts without a paired phone nearby makes the watch a more complete standalone device. Access to smart features and music streaming can be especially useful for athletes. LTE models allow these users to leave their phones behind rather than train with them in their pockets.

An LTE model is particularly attractive for runners and cyclists who prefer to train without a paired phone nearby, but the connectivity is not necessary for all users.

On the other hand, as mentioned, these perks don’t simply cost an extra $50. They also require a cellular plan with a monthly fee. Many users will find the Wi-Fi model plenty adequate for their basic needs. If you typically have your phone on you or if you most often find yourself within range of a Wi-Fi network, an LTE model is probably unnecessary. That’s it for our Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE vs Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi comparison. Which watch do you prefer? Let us know in the poll below.

Do you prefer the Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE or Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi? 24 votes Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE 46 % Google Pixel Watch 2 Wi-Fi 54 %

FAQs

Is the Google Pixel Watch 2 waterproof? The Google Pixel Watch 2 features a 5ATM water resistance rating.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 work with an iPhone or Samsung phone? The Google Pixel Watch 2 works with most Android phones, including Samsung phones. The wearable does not work with iPhones.

When did the Google Pixel Watch 2 come out? The Google Pixel Watch 2 landed on October 4, 2023.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 come with a charger? The Google Pixel Watch 2 comes with a charging cable but does not come with a power adapter.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 record ECGs? Yes, the Google Pixel Watch 2 features a Fitbit ECG app.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 have Fall Detection? The Google Pixel Watch 2 has Fall Detection as well as Safety Check and Emergency Sharing.

Does the Google Pixel Watch 2 have GPS? The Google Pixel Watch features a built-in GPS.

Can you text on the Google Pixel Watch 2? Users can send and receive texts on the Google Pixel Watch 2.

