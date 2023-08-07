Google Wear OS 4: Features, release date, and more

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As the wearables market continues to heat up, Google launched Wear OS 4, this year’s update to the company’s operating system. Android-based smartwatches eligible for the update can expect a host of improvement and a few new features. Read on to find out everything we know so far about the newest Wear OS and learn which watches can expect to see the update.

What is Wear OS 4? Wear OS 4 is the latest version of Google’s operating system for Android-based smartwatches. It is the follow-up to Wear OS 3, the successful Samsung-Google collaboration that landed in 2021 and revolutionized the Wear OS platform, as well as Wear OS 3.5 which can currently be found on a number of leading Wear OS devices. The newest Wear OS introduces a range of improvements and a few useful new features.

Wear OS 4 release date

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Formally debuted on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series on July 26, Wear OS 4 is here. The update officially hits wrists on August 11, however many outlets, including Android Authority, have been fortunate enough to start reviewing the new Wear OS already. Plus, while Samsung is first to the punch, we expect to see Wear OS 4 roll out to other devices shortly. It will also be found on the Pixel Watch 2 this fall.

Wear OS 4 features So far, we’ve only gotten our eyes on Wear OS 4 with a One UI 5 Watch overlay. We’ll have to wait for the Pixel Watch to receive the update to check out the stock Wear OS 4 experience. From a convenience standpoint, the most exciting (and long overdue) Wear OS 4 feature is its new backup and restore support. Users can finally swap to a new phone or watch without factory resetting their wearables. The update also adds new apps for Gmail and Google Calendar making it easier than ever to manage events and schedules and answer emails right from the wrist.

Meanwhile, Wear OS 4 also brings improved integration within the Home app, including smart device controls and notifications. Additionally, the platform boasts a WhatsApp app which rolled out to Wear OS 3 earlier this summer. This app even allows users to answer WhatsApp calls from their devices. Popular apps Spotify and Peloton also each issued app improvements within the platform.

Finally, when Google announced Wear OS 4, the company also promised more power efficiency and battery-saving performance. To this end, Samsung and Google teamed up to create Watch Face Format, making it easier for developers to create watch faces that will drain less juice.

When will my watch get the update?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

As of yet, the rollout schedule isn’t entirely clear regarding the newest Wear OS. As of now, Galaxy Watch 6 series devices are the only watches currently running the latest software, and they hit shelves on August 11. According to Samsung, the update should arrive on Galaxy Watch Series 5 and Galaxy Watch Series 4 devices in the coming months. Given its role in developing Wear OS 3, we’re not surprised to see Samsung get a lead on competitors when it comes to the latest software.

On the other hand, it’s also very likely Google’s own Pixel Watch will see the new software in the coming weeks. We’ll keep this hub updated as the platform makes its way to more wrists. Based on rumors, we anticipate the Google Pixel Watch 2 will land sometime this October and expect to see the device running Wear OS 4 out of the box.

Other devices potentially eligible for the update include Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 5, which arrived in May, and Fossil’s latest family of Wear OS devices. To be frank though, the Wear OS 3 rollout was a bit of a mess. Some promised devices still haven’t received the update more than two years later. We hope to see a smoother launch for Wear OS 4 but we’re skeptical.

