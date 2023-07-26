Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic: What's the difference?
Once again, Samsung’s latest wearables arrive with a bilateral lineup. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series looks a lot like last year’s with a bright display, sporty aesthetic, and basic smartwatch design. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, however, brings back the fan-favorite rotating bezel. But does anything else differentiate these Samsung smartwatches from one another? Dig into our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic comparisons to determine which model is right for you.
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Display
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
40mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 1.5-inch
Super AMOLED
480 x 480 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
43mm: 1.3-inch
Super AMOLED
432 x 432 resolution
Full color Always On Display
Sapphire Crystal
Dimensions and weight
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm
33.3g
40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm
28.7g
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm, 59.0g
43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm, 52.0g
Colors and materials
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band
44mm: Graphite, Silver
40mm: Graphite, Gold
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band
47mm: Black, Silver
43mm: Black, Silver
Battery
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
44mm: 425mAh
40mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
47mm: 425mAh
43mm: 300mAh
WPC-based wireless charging
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Samsung Exynos W930
Dual-core 1.4GHz
RAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
2GB
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
2GB
Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
16GB
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
16GB
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
LTE
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
LTE
Bluetooth 5.3
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n
2.4+5GHz
NFC
GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo
Sensors
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Accelerometer
Barometer
Gyroscope
Geomagnetic sensor
Light sensor
Temperature sensor
3D Hall sensor
Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)
Durability
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
5ATM + IP68
MIL-STD-810H
Software
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Wear OS powered by
Samsung (Wear OS 4)
One UI 5 Watch
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Wear OS powered by
Samsung (Wear OS 4)
One UI 5 Watch
Compatibility
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Design
Starting with the biggest ticket item, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back one of Samsung’s most beloved design features to date. Last seen spinning through menus and apps on 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the rotating bezel garnered more popularity than perhaps the company even realized. Absent from last year’s lineup, the feature returns on the pricier model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series.
This is by and large the biggest difference when comparing the Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic. The base model smartwatch is simple, sporty, and nearly identical to the Galaxy Watch 5. The Classic model is more traditional looking and far from similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
In order to accommodate the rotating bezel, the Classic model also comes in slightly larger case sizes. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm cases. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bumps those numbers up to 43mm and 47mm. With larger dimensions and stainless steel builds, the Classic models are also heavier than their aluminum siblings.
Both models offer thinner bezels than their respective predecessors as well as 20% larger displays with greater resolution and brightness. The devices also pack larger batteries than previous generations and offer battery consumption improvements.
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Features
Beyond the bezel and its impact on device size, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are virtually identical. They feature the same displays, batteries, processors, and durability specs. They offer the same Wear OS 4 and Galaxy Watch UI 5 software experience, including smart features and health as well as fitness tracking tools.
You may notice the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has an extra sensor listed in our specs sheet below, but this 3D Hall sensor is simply responsible for the functionality of the rotating bezel. There is nothing else differentiating one model from the other besides their price tags.
Similarities continue throughout the devices’ feature sets as well. On both watches, Samsung aims to personalize users’ fitness journey, offering heart rate zones for real-time feedback during workouts. The watches also add Track Run to the more than 100 existing workout types as well as a Custom Workout option. Overnight, both devices offer improved sleep tracking, including in-depth analysis of Sleep Score factors and detailed feedback each morning. On the health tracking side, the pair of watches both add irregular heart rhythm notifications.
Smartwatch improvements include Samsung Wallet for storing everything from your ID and credit card to tickets and boarding passes, Thermo Check for taking contact-free temperature measurements, WhatsApp on Wear OS, and other updated app experiences such as Gmail, Peloton, and more. The devices even offer an upgraded Camera Controller for managing the camera on your paired Galaxy Z Flip5 from your wrist. These are just a sampling of the experience updates offered on the new software, which is again, identical on both devices.
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Price and color options
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: $329
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: $399
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429
The base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at just barely under $300 for a 40mm device. A 44mm device is also priced competitively, starting at $329. Respectively, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models cost $100 more than their counterparts. The smaller 43mm Classic prices out starting at $399. The larger model starts at $30 more for $429. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are available for pre-order starting on July 26, with general availability starting August 11. If you do pre-order, you will receive one of Samsung’s new fabric bands for sleep tracking free!
As for colorways, neither model offers a huge selection, but the neutral options are traditional and attractive. The 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available in Graphite and Silver. The 40mm model is available in Graphite and Gold. Both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are available in the same Black and Silver colorways.
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which should you buy?
Really, the question is how do you want to interact with your device? When Samsung ditched the rotating bezel last year and launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro without one, many were not pleased (that’s putting it mildly). Lamenting the loss of their favorite feature, some stuck with their Galaxy Watch 4 Classic rather than upgrade.
If you’re one of the many who desperately wanted to see the rotating bezel return, your choice is simple. Now is the time to fork over the extra cash for the feature you’ve been waiting for. If you’re new to the scene but value a traditional aesthetic and tactile navigation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is right for you as well.
However, if you’re just after a powerful Wear OS device at a reasonable price, the base model Galaxy Watch 6 is a great pick. It packs the exact same feature set, including Wear OS 4 and crucial health tracking sensors, for $100 less. It offers a more athletic look that is still very sleek, attractive, and easy to dress up.
What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below.