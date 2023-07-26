Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic: What's the difference?

Once again, Samsung’s latest wearables arrive with a bilateral lineup. The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series looks a lot like last year’s with a bright display, sporty aesthetic, and basic smartwatch design. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, however, brings back the fan-favorite rotating bezel. But does anything else differentiate these Samsung smartwatches from one another? Dig into our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic comparisons to determine which model is right for you.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Display

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



40mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 1.5-inch

Super AMOLED

480 x 480 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal



43mm: 1.3-inch

Super AMOLED

432 x 432 resolution

Full color Always On Display

Sapphire Crystal

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 42.8 x 44.4 x 9.0mm

33.3g



40mm: 38.8 x 40.4 x 9.0mm

28.7g

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9mm, 59.0g



43mm: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9mm, 52.0g

Colors and materials

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Armor Aluminum case with Sport Band



44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Gold

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Stainless Steel case with Hybrid Eco-Leather Band



47mm: Black, Silver

43mm: Black, Silver

Battery

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: 425mAh

40mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: 425mAh

43mm: 300mAh



WPC-based wireless charging

Processor

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Exynos W930

Dual-core 1.4GHz

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 2GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 2GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 16GB

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 16GB

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE

Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n

2.4+5GHz

NFC

GPS/GLONASS/Beidou/Galileo

Sensors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Accelerometer

Barometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Light sensor

Temperature sensor

3D Hall sensor

Samsung BioActive sensor: optical heart rate (PPG), electric heart signal, bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA)

Durability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 5ATM + IP68

MIL-STD-810H

Software

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Wear OS powered by

Samsung (Wear OS 4)

One UI 5 Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Wear OS powered by

Samsung (Wear OS 4)

One UI 5 Watch

Compatibility

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM



Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Design

Galaxy Watch 6 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Starting with the biggest ticket item, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back one of Samsung’s most beloved design features to date. Last seen spinning through menus and apps on 2021’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the rotating bezel garnered more popularity than perhaps the company even realized. Absent from last year’s lineup, the feature returns on the pricier model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series.

This is by and large the biggest difference when comparing the Galaxy Watch 6 vs 6 Classic. The base model smartwatch is simple, sporty, and nearly identical to the Galaxy Watch 5. The Classic model is more traditional looking and far from similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

In order to accommodate the rotating bezel, the Classic model also comes in slightly larger case sizes. The Galaxy Watch 6 is available in 40mm and 44mm cases. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic bumps those numbers up to 43mm and 47mm. With larger dimensions and stainless steel builds, the Classic models are also heavier than their aluminum siblings.

Both models offer thinner bezels than their respective predecessors as well as 20% larger displays with greater resolution and brightness. The devices also pack larger batteries than previous generations and offer battery consumption improvements.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Beyond the bezel and its impact on device size, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are virtually identical. They feature the same displays, batteries, processors, and durability specs. They offer the same Wear OS 4 and Galaxy Watch UI 5 software experience, including smart features and health as well as fitness tracking tools.

You may notice the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has an extra sensor listed in our specs sheet below, but this 3D Hall sensor is simply responsible for the functionality of the rotating bezel. There is nothing else differentiating one model from the other besides their price tags.

Similarities continue throughout the devices’ feature sets as well. On both watches, Samsung aims to personalize users’ fitness journey, offering heart rate zones for real-time feedback during workouts. The watches also add Track Run to the more than 100 existing workout types as well as a Custom Workout option. Overnight, both devices offer improved sleep tracking, including in-depth analysis of Sleep Score factors and detailed feedback each morning. On the health tracking side, the pair of watches both add irregular heart rhythm notifications.

Smartwatch improvements include Samsung Wallet for storing everything from your ID and credit card to tickets and boarding passes, Thermo Check for taking contact-free temperature measurements, WhatsApp on Wear OS, and other updated app experiences such as Gmail, Peloton, and more. The devices even offer an upgraded Camera Controller for managing the camera on your paired Galaxy Z Flip5 from your wrist. These are just a sampling of the experience updates offered on the new software, which is again, identical on both devices.

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Price and color options Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299

$299 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: $329

$329 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 43mm: $399

$399 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429 The base model Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 starts at just barely under $300 for a 40mm device. A 44mm device is also priced competitively, starting at $329. Respectively, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic models cost $100 more than their counterparts. The smaller 43mm Classic prices out starting at $399. The larger model starts at $30 more for $429. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are available for pre-order starting on July 26, with general availability starting August 11. If you do pre-order, you will receive one of Samsung’s new fabric bands for sleep tracking free!

As for colorways, neither model offers a huge selection, but the neutral options are traditional and attractive. The 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available in Graphite and Silver. The 40mm model is available in Graphite and Gold. Both sizes of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are available in the same Black and Silver colorways.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Large display • Wear OS 4 • Upgraded features MSRP: $299.99 One step closer to being a computer on your wrist With improved activity tracking and more advanced features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a capable Smartwatch. A large display and full Samsung Wallet app make the Watch 6 a powerful standalone device, while integration with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Rotating crown is back • Updated tracking features • Wear OS 4 MSRP: $399.99 The crown is back The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic rocks a rotating bezel! Better equipped than the base Galaxy Watch 6, the Classic model is a powerful watch with updated activity tracking, improved health features, and the full Samsung Wallet app for your mobile payments. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $100.99

Galaxy Watch 6 vs Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Which should you buy?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Really, the question is how do you want to interact with your device? When Samsung ditched the rotating bezel last year and launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro without one, many were not pleased (that’s putting it mildly). Lamenting the loss of their favorite feature, some stuck with their Galaxy Watch 4 Classic rather than upgrade.

If you’re one of the many who desperately wanted to see the rotating bezel return, your choice is simple. Now is the time to fork over the extra cash for the feature you’ve been waiting for. If you’re new to the scene but value a traditional aesthetic and tactile navigation, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is right for you as well.

However, if you’re just after a powerful Wear OS device at a reasonable price, the base model Galaxy Watch 6 is a great pick. It packs the exact same feature set, including Wear OS 4 and crucial health tracking sensors, for $100 less. It offers a more athletic look that is still very sleek, attractive, and easy to dress up. What do you think of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below.