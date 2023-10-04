Google Pixel Watch vs Pixel Watch 2: What's new and should you upgrade?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google is officially two generations deep into its wearable lineup with the launch of the Pixel Watch 2. The new smartwatch features many of the same specs and design features as the original model but adds a few key upgrades to the user experience. Is it worth upgrading to the newest version if you already own Google’s first release? Read our Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2 comparison to find out.

Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2: At a glance Year-to-year alterations aren't always obvious when comparing smartwatches. Below are the major differences between Google's first two generations. The Google Pixel Watch 2 packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip for a faster and more power-efficient user experience.

For advanced health monitoring, the new generation features an upgraded, multi-path heart rate sensor.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 also adds a skin temperature sensor and cEDA sensor not found on the original model.

The Pixel Watch 2 adds automatic workout detection for seven different activities.

The Pixel Watch 2 runs Google's Wear OS 4 out of the box.

The Pixel Watch 2 is made from recycled aluminum rather than stainless steel.

Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2 specs



Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch 2 Display

Google Pixel Watch Diameter: 41mm

Always-on display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color

Brightness boost up to 1,000 nits

Google Pixel Watch 2 Diameter: 41mm

Always-on display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color

Brightness boost up to 1,000 nits

Materials and finishes

Google Pixel Watch 80% recycled stainless steel



Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Google Pixel Watch 2 100% recycled aluminum



Active band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel Watch Diameter: 41mm

Height: 12.3mm

36g (without band)

Google Pixel Watch 2 Diameter: 41mm

Height: 12.3mm

31g (without band)

Chip

Google Pixel Watch Exynos 9110 SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Google Pixel Watch 2 Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

Storage and memory

Google Pixel Watch 32GB eMMC flash

2GB SDRAM

Google Pixel Watch 2 32GB eMMC flash

2GB SDRAM

Power

Google Pixel Watch 294mAh (typical)

Up to 24 hours

USB-C magnetic charging cable



Promised charging speed:

About 30 minutes to 50%

About 55 minutes to 80%

About 80 minutes to 100%

Google Pixel Watch 2 306mAh (typical)

Up to 24 hours with always-on display

USB-C Fast charging cable



Promised charging speed:

About 30 minutes to 50%

About 43 minutes to 80%

About 75 minutes to 100%

Software

Google Pixel Watch Wear OS 3.5

Google Pixel Watch 2 Wear OS 4.0

Sensors

Google Pixel Watch Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor



Google Pixel Watch 2 Compass

Altimeter

Blood oxygen sensor

Multipurpose electrical sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure cEDA

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Interaction

Google Pixel Watch Side button

Haptic crown

Premium haptics

Google Pixel Watch 2 Side button

Haptic crown

Premium haptics

Audio

Google Pixel Watch Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker

Google Pixel Watch 2 Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker

Durability

Google Pixel Watch 5ATM

Google Pixel Watch 2 5ATM + IP68

Connectivity

Google Pixel Watch 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo

Google Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Compatibility

Google Pixel Watch Android 8.0 or newer

Google Pixel Watch 2 Android 9.0 or newer

Band Size

Google Pixel Watch Active band:

Small: 130-175mm around

Large: 165-210mm around

Google Pixel Watch 2 Active band:

Small: 130-175mm around

Large: 165-210mm around

What’s in the Box

Google Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch

Active band (small and large)

USB-C Magnetic Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

Google Pixel Watch 2 Google Pixel Watch 2

Active band (small and large)

USB-C Fast Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty

Google Pixel Watch US, CA, JP, TW, UK:

1 year



EU, AU:

2 years

Google Pixel Watch 2 US, CA, JP, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Indian:

1 year



UK,EEA, France, Switzerland and AU:

2 years

Colors

Google Pixel Watch Matte Black Stainless Steel case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Charcoal Active band

Polished Silver Stainless Steel case / Chalk Active band

Champagne Gold Stainless Steel case / Hazel Active band

Google Pixel Watch 2 Matte Black Aluminum case / Obsidian Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Bay Active band

Polished Silver Aluminum case / Porcelain Active band

Champagne Gold Aluminum case / Hazel Active band



Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2: Features



Pixel Watch Google Pixel Watch 2

Both Google Pixel Watches offer shoppers a unique Wear OS experience with the best Google has to offer and the top tools from Fitbit’s ecosystem packed into a single device. The smartwatches feature the staples of a solid wearable, including first and third-party apps, fitness tracking, health monitoring, and daily-use tools like phone call support, music storage, and assistant support. Where the Pixel Watch 2 pulls ahead is in its internal upgrades and added features.

The second generation packs a powerful new processor, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, with four cores running at 1.7GHz. This makes the smartwatch much more efficient and supports low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernation. Each of these modes contributes to improved battery specs. The Pixel Watch 2 also features ultra-wideband (UWB), enabling a new Find My Device feature.

On the fitness tracking front, the Google Pixel Watch 2 brings automatic workout detection to users’ wrists, including seven popular activities. This was a major oversight of the original model and an exciting tool to see added for active users. The new device also offers Pace Training as well as an improved heart rate sensor for monitoring heart rate zones during workouts. The device’s built-in Google Assistant will even answer health and fitness queries with real-time stats. These improvements make the device a more reliable gym companion and a more attractive option for athletes.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 builds on the features of the original model, adding more advanced health sensors and useful fitness tracking features. .

Beyond the gym, the watch also features new cEDA and skin temperature sensors for keeping closer tabs on advanced health metrics. Specifically, Fitbit’s stress management features are among the best in the business and a welcome addition to the Pixel Watch line. The watch also boasts new safety features. These include Safety Check, which allows users to preset a contingency plan when approaching situations they are uncertain about as well as Emergency Sharing. The latter allows users to share their location with specific contacts for a chosen amount of time. Finally, Fitbit Premium members can access phone-free connectivity to safety features without activating an LTE plan.

Because the Pixel Watch 2 runs Google’s latest Wear OS 4 out of the box, it also offers an improved user interface with updated apps. The device also features dynamic theming, new watch faces, and a revamped Fitbit UI. However, it’s very likely these improvements will also be available on the older model via a software update.

Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2: Design

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The second Pixel Watch echoes the overall minimalist impression of the original Pixel Watch with clean lines, integrated bands, and a curved display. Case in point: the image above is a Pixel Watch and a Pixel Watch 2!

However, to accommodate the model’s added sensors, the back housing features a slight redesign. More noticeably, the new device is made from 100% recycled aluminum rather than stainless steel. The watch is, therefore, slightly lighter and, according to Google, features thinner domed glass over its display. It also boasts an IP68 rating not seen on the original model. This means the device is certified as dust-tight and protected from water in all directions. The IP rating is in addition to the 5ATM water resistance rating carried over from the original model.

Like the previous model, the Pixel Watch 2 is available in four color combinations. Each new device ships with a fluoroelastomer sport band, and there are plenty of additional accessories available as well. These include new metal and active band options.

Internally, the Pixel Watch 2 packs a very slightly larger battery that Google claims will offer longer use between charges. The official specs list the device’s battery life at up to 24 hours with the always-on display enabled. The watch also ships with a new fast-charging cable that cuts charge times, though only slightly. Google claims the new cable will charge the device from 0 to 80% in under 45 minutes.

Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2: Price and colors



Google Pixel Watch (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349.99/€379/£349



$349.99/€379/£349 Google Pixel Watch (4G LTE): $399.99/€429/£379 Google Pixel Watch 2 (Bluetooth + Wi-Fi): $349.99/€349/£349



$349.99/€349/£349 Google Pixel Watch 2 (4G LTE): $399.99/€399/£399

The Google Pixel Watch launched at $349.99 in October 2022, landing squarely between leading wearables from Apple and Samsung. For an LTE model, Google added a $50 upcharge to the device. Both models shipped with active-style bands and were available in the same four colorways. Options include Matte Black with an Obsidian band, Polished Silver with a Charcoal or Chalk band, and Champagne Gold with a Hazel band.

This October, the Google Pixel Watch 2 landed at nearly identical prices to its predecessor globally. In the US, a Bluetooth Pixel Watch 2 costs $349.99. Like last year, the LTE model runs for an extra $50. Likewise, the Google Pixel Watch 2 still comes in four colorways. Matte Black with an Obsidian active band and Champagne Gold with a Hazel active band echo the line’s original colors. Google mixes things up slightly this year by pairing its polished silver case with an active band in Bay or Porcelain.

Google Pixel Watch vs Google Pixel Watch 2: Should you upgrade?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Like any first draft, the original Google Pixel Watch featured some first-generation kinks. It was missing advanced sensors, its battery life was unfortunate, and it didn’t pack a few staple tools for active users. Many of these shortcomings are addressed in the new model, (though certainly not at all). In short, the Pixel Watch 2 offers users a more powerful and refined wearable. With hardware and software upgrades, shoppers find a more comprehensive health and fitness tracking companion and an even better Google Wear OS experience. Meanwhile, it’s still a highly attractive device with a truly unique look. If you’re a Pixel phone user, the watch is an even more attractive buy.

With that said, we’re still dubious about the durability of the device and we’re desperate for multi-day battery life. Given that there are so many highly-rated competitors at this price point, it isn’t easy to recommend dropping roughly $350 for an imperfect upgrade. The biggest reason for average users to upgrade to the Pixel Watch 2 is for its powerful new chipset. For anyone with health concerns, the new model’s upgraded heart rate sensor and added stress management tools are also major selling points. If none of these upgrades strike you as necessary, it may be worth hanging on to the original model for now.

FAQS

Are the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 waterproof? Both the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 feature 5ATM water resistance ratings. This makes them each safe to wear while showering or while swimming in depths less than 50 meters.

Do the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 work with an iPhone or Samsung phone? The Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 will both work with Samsung phones. On the other hand, neither device will work with an iPhone.

When did the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 come out? The original Google Pixel Watch landed in October 2022. The Pixel Watch 2 come out in October 2023.

Do the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 come with a charger? Both the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 come with a charging cable, however, neither one comes with a power adapter.

Do the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 have GPS? Yes, both the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 feature built-in GPS.

