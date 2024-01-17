The best Samsung phones: High-end, mid-range, and entry-level models

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung has been the king of the Android world for years now, and the South Korean giant’s lineup of phones has something for everyone. When deciding the best Samsung phone for you, there are a few things to consider: How far can you stretch your budget?

How important is camera performance?

Will you use your Samsung phone for gaming or demanding apps?

What form factor do you want? Small? Large? Folding? Once you’ve decided what’s important to you, we’ve done the hard work for you. We’ve tested and reviewed literally every Samsung phone on the market, boiling down the options to just six phones. If you want some more insight, check out our detailed buyer’s guide to learn more.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the best Samsung phone for most people

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Big bright display • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy • Thin bezels MSRP: $999.99 New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Amazon 512GB

Naturally, you’d assume that paying big bucks should award the best phone, but that’s not necessarily true. Look no further than the Galaxy S24 Plus for proof. The middle S24 model is one of the best Android phones you can buy, combining all the best parts of the Galaxy S23 Plus with more processing power and a renewed software promise.

At its core, US buyers get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, specifically tweaked for Samsung’s purposes. In global models, the Exynos 2400 takes up the task. Both models are mated to 12GB of RAM — plenty of juice for apps and games — and up to 512GB of internal storage. The other notable upgrade is right up front. The Galaxy S24 Plus features a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel. It’s nearly as large as the Galaxy S24 Ultra without being too unwieldy for smaller hands. Samsung has further chiseled away at the phone’s bezels so that it won’t dent your pocket any more than its predecessor.

The Galaxy S24 Plus also sees a welcome upgrade to its battery capacity, weighing in at 4,900mAh. That’s a sliver smaller than the Ultra model, which should give the Plus healthy longevity between charges. The charging speed is untouched, but 45W should be good enough for most.

Samsung’s other big drawcard is its camera hardware, and you’ll have to look long and hard to find any notable upgrades over the outgoing model. 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto zoom cameras are still employed — all three performed well on the Galaxy S23 Plus, so we’d expect nothing less on the new model. More interestingly, Samsung is adding several AI-powered capture tools to the bag, including a smart color adjustment system and improved low-light performance.

Other positives include Samsung’s new focus on software support. The Galaxy S24 Plus gains a seven-year Android update promise, dishing out new One UI builds well into the next decade. Notably, this is a feature across the entire Galaxy S24 series, so don’t make this your primary reason for buying. What should be is the Galaxy S24 Plus’ value proposition — it costs the same as the previous mode.

Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus

What makes it stand out Battery, buffed : The 4,900mAh reservoir is nearly as large as the Ultra’s.

: The 4,900mAh reservoir is nearly as large as the Ultra’s. Versatile cameras : The tried and tested triple-camera setup is great for almost any situation.

: The tried and tested triple-camera setup is great for almost any situation. Great performance : US buyers can enjoy the pacey Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, with the globally available Exynos 2400 not far behind.

: US buyers can enjoy the pacey Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, with the globally available Exynos 2400 not far behind. Gorgeous display : The slightly larger, brighter, and crisp AMOLED screen is easily visible outside, even on sunny days.

: The slightly larger, brighter, and crisp AMOLED screen is easily visible outside, even on sunny days. Software promise: Android manufacturers are taking software updates seriously, and the Galaxy S24 series is the first to benefit.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers unbeatable value

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Galaxy S23-inspired design • Color-rich, fluid display • Excellent update commitment MSRP: $449.99 The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a Galaxy S23-like experience into an affordable shell The Galaxy A54 5G bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range phones to its flagships. It rocks a premium design with a flexible camera setup and one of the best software commitments in the Android game, all while hanging onto its affordable $449 price tag for yet another generation. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $62.49

If you’re looking for a more affordable Samsung phone, the Galaxy A54 5G is fixing to be one of our favorites. Coming in at just over half the price of the pick above, the Galaxy A54 offers incredible value. It’s not flagship-level, but with improved performance and a nearly flagship design, you might not mind.

Starting with the cameras, it features a three-camera setup that’s reminiscent of its flagship cousins. We were really impressed with the color accuracy, offering a much less aggressive level of color saturation when compared to older Samsung phones. However, it’s slightly disappointing to see Samsung hang onto the macro camera and ditch the telephoto from the previous Galaxy A53.

On the front side, the A54 5G sports a bright, crisp, and speedy 120hz AMOLED display. It once again imitates the premium Galaxy S23 and S24 series, offering rounded corners, even bezels, and great color accuracy. Of course, the lower price point means the bezels are a bit thicker, but you won’t notice them after a while.

This thing is also a battery beast. It packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which has held up nicely in our early testing. Charging is also speedy, with 25W wired power topping off in a little under an hour and a half. There’s no charger in the box though, so you’ll need to buy a compatible charger if you don’t already have one at home.

If we had to nitpick, our only complaint is performance. The Exynos 1380 has no problems with browsing social media and streaming video, but it doesn’t scratch its mid-range rivals. For example, Apple’s modest iPhone SE (2022) packs its flagship Bionic A15 chipset, and the close Android foe, the Pixel 7a, packs the Tensor G2 chip under the hood. Still, unless you’re a big mobile gamer or want to edit video on your phone, this is a fine tradeoff to make for great battery life and a lower price tag.

Galaxy A54

What makes it stand out Flagship design : The Galaxy A54 looks so much like an S24 you might not mind its plastic frame.

: The Galaxy A54 looks so much like an S24 you might not mind its plastic frame. Long battery life : Expect the Galaxy A54 5G to last well over a day and a half, even without battery-saving mode enabled.

: Expect the Galaxy A54 5G to last well over a day and a half, even without battery-saving mode enabled. Great display: The 120hz AMOLED display is crisp and bright, even in daylight.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the power user’s dream phone

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 200MP camera • ProVisual Engine • Up to 1TB of storage • New AI tools MSRP: $1,299.99 The best of the best in the S24 series Samsung's true flagship device, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers the very best specs and features from any Galaxy phone to date. Ai and camera functions are the name of the game, with a 200MP primary camera, 50MP 5x telephoto, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide shooters. Smaller display bezels, 2,600 nit display, 5,000 mAh battery, an advanced cooling vapor chamber, up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, and 12GB of RAM make for a powerful mobile computing system. The new ProVisual Engine offers AI-powered camera tools for photo and video capture. See price at Samsung 512GB See price at Amazon 256GB See price at Amazon 512GB See price at Samsung 1TB

This is the most powerful Samsung smartphone you can buy, but it won’t necessarily be the best for most people. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone for power users who want everything in a handset, bar a foldable display.

The Ultra benefits from sharing a similar core experience to the Galaxy S24 Plus but has a few more tricks to inflate its price and size. For one, all models employ the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy SoC, even if you’re purchasing one beyond the US. Thankfully, Samsung’s ditching the silly 8GB RAM configuration found on its predecessor for an all 12GB lineup paired with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage.

In total, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has five cameras. The rear four are headlined by a 200MP main, a 12MP ultrawide, and two telephoto cameras with 50MP 5x zoom and 10MP 3x zoom capabilities, respectively. At the front, you’ll find the same 12MP selfie camera used on the outgoing Ultra. Samsung ditched the 10x zoom snapper found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but will this be missed by many? We’re not so sure.

Nevertheless, other things will keep you occupied, including the S Pen tucked away in its dedicated slot, the copious 5,000mAh battery, and the now completely flat 6.8-inch AMOLED screen. Then there’s Samsung’s hefty seven-year update, which makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra a more measured investment for those reluctant to upgrade often.

Granted, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is $100 pricier this year, but it’s still an impressive Android smartphone, perhaps the most impressive if you can afford it.

What makes it stand out Integrated S Pen : If you use it, this can be a game-changer for productivity. Or Candy Crush. Your call.

: If you use it, this can be a game-changer for productivity. Or Candy Crush. Your call. Snapdragon power : This is the only Galaxy S24 model that offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy worldwide.

: This is the only Galaxy S24 model that offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy worldwide. Gorgeous screen: The S24 Ultra screen is gorgeous and flat, making S Pen use even more enjoyable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the best foldable for most people

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Huge new Flex Window • Excellent build quality • Solid rear cameras MSRP: $999.99 Samsung's thinnest, most refined clamshell-style foldable yet The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Samsung's fifth-generation clamshell foldable phone, complete with a 3.4-inch asymmetrical cover display, revamped gapless hinge, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $125.00 See price at Amazon Save $0.99

Foldable phones are still a relatively young category, but the Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes a big step forward for 2023. If you’ve been eyeing a foldable for your next phone, the much larger Flex Window makes Samsung’s clamshell an easy one to consider. It offers nearly twice the real estate as the previous Galaxy Z Flip 4, complete with some full-scale app experiences.

The biggest selling point here is still the form factor. Samsung’s clamshell foldable phone still fits comfortably into a pocket (at least most pockets) and opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. Unfortunately, it still isn’t quite as bright or crisp as a traditional display, but Samsung inches closer and closer every year. However, it’s not as wide as a normal smartphone, which makes it much easier to use with one hand. Of course, the real selling point for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the Flex Window, which looks and feels a lot like the cover screen on the Motorola Razr Plus. You’ll have to install Good Lock for most app experiences, but then you can open everything from Instagram to Strava on the 3.4-inch panel.

Although it works like a standard smartphone when open, the Z Flip 5 has a few software tricks that other phones can’t match. When half open, the phone enters Flex Mode, which essentially splits the screen into two parts. This can be used to display two different apps or two parts of the same app, for example, a YouTube video at the top and YouTube comments at the bottom. Our favorite integration is with the camera, which places the viewfinder at the top and the shutter button on the bottom for easy group selfies.

Speaking of the camera, the Z Flip 5 is certainly a capable shooter, but it hasn’t really picked up any upgrades over its predecessor. You’re still looking at a pair of 12MP snappers — one wide and one ultrawide. The setup does serve as a great selfie alternative, though. Apart from group selfies using the Flex Mode, the screen on the front can also serve as a viewfinder, which allows you to take selfies with larger, more capable external cameras.

Apart from that, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a great little phone. Performance is stellar thanks to the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. Battery life is about the same as its predecessor, which makes sense when you pair the upgraded processor with a more demanding cover display. It’s still limited compared to traditional phones, but it’s enough for a typical day. It took a little over an hour to charge while plugged in or an hour and a half wirelessly. Once again, though, there’s no charger in the box.

What makes it stand out Flex Window : Samsung’s larger cover screen allows for much more in-depth app experiences and better widgets.

: Samsung’s larger cover screen allows for much more in-depth app experiences and better widgets. Very pocketable : The small size fits easily in pockets and purses and is great for one-handed use.

: The small size fits easily in pockets and purses and is great for one-handed use. Relatively affordable: You won’t find a better-priced foldable anywhere on the market, though the Motorola Razr Plus costs the same amount.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best tablet replacement

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 New hinge finally folds flat • Bright, vibrant displays • Powerful multitasking features MSRP: $1,799.99 The most powerful folding phone gets even stronger The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 improves on the folding platform with a more reliable hinge, stronger glass, an IPX8 rating, plenty of storage options, and a big, bright display. See price at Samsung See price at Amazon Save $300.00 See price at Amazon Save $0.99

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a productivity powerhouse, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 takes things to the next level by unfolding into a bright, sharp, 120Hz 7.6-inch tablet. To sweeten the deal, the interior screen is compatible with an S Pen, although there isn’t one included in the box. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung’s book-style foldable hasn’t changed too much for 2023.

The large interior screen is obviously the big selling point here, but the rest of the phone is top-notch, too. It features two of the same lenses as the S23 Plus, both of which are great everyday performers. The third ultrawide lens is also a nice addition, although it’s slightly wider than that found on Samsung’s non-folding flagships. The interior screen has an under-display camera to minimize its visual impact, but Samsung hasn’t upgraded it since introducing the feature a few generations back. It’s fine for video calls, but that’s about it.

On the performance side, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is more than powerful enough for smooth and consistent performance on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, even on the larger screen. We’re expecting similar battery results from Samsung’s lightly upgraded foldable, as well as an identical charging experience. It took nearly an hour and a half to charge the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from dead to full, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 carries over the same specs.

The biggest downside here is that this bad boy starts at $1,800, and that’s still without an S Pen. That will run you either $50 or $100, depending on which model you choose, and with no pen holder in the chassis, you’ll probably want to buy a case for it, too. This isn’t a phone for anyone on a budget, although you can save a bit of money by picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 4 instead. You’ll have a gap between the display when folded, but that’s about the only change.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an unparalleled mobile multitasking machine.

What makes it stand out It folds : The phone opens into a very nice 7.6-inch tablet.

: The phone opens into a very nice 7.6-inch tablet. S Pen compatibility : Get even more out of your phone with an S Pen (sold separately).

: Get even more out of your phone with an S Pen (sold separately). Great software: Android 13 has been optimized for larger devices, providing a much better experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE offers affordable flagship performance

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Slightly larger than S23 • Good size battery • Competitively priced MSRP: $599.99 More than just a Fan Edition The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed as more than just a slimmed down S23, it's a fourth size phone in the line. With a 6.4-inch display, it's larger than the S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this phone offers few compromises over the S23 for a decent cost savings. See price at Amazon See price at Samsung

Samsung’s Fan Edition family has been on an interesting journey. After landing among the best phones of the year with the Galaxy S20 FE, the follow-up Galaxy S21 FE felt like a case of too little, too late. Now, Samsung is back to recapture some of its early success with a new mid-ranger, the Galaxy S23 FE. On the surface, it follows the Fan Edition formula to the letter, and it does so while saving you $200 off the price of a Galaxy flagship.

For starters, the Galaxy S23 FE certainly looks the part. It’s almost identical to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, swapping frosted rear glass for a glossy panel but otherwise matching the refined design language. The Galaxy S23 FE’s 6.4-inch AMOLED panel lands comfortably between the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, offering plenty of real estate for games or streaming. It’s a slightly older panel of Gorilla Glass 5, but we had no complaints about the color recreation or 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, in order for Samsung to keep the Galaxy S23 FE more affordable than its proper flagship lineup, there are a few sacrifices under the hood. It swaps the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy for the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and pairs it with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the RAM and storage are in line with what we expect for the money, though it’ll be important to see if the Snapdragon chipset can handle thermal performance better than when it was introduced.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S23 FE remains one of Samsung’s best offerings. It strikes a great balance between performance and price while managing to match its flagship cousins at just about every turn. If you’re not sure that you want to spend $1,000 on a smartphone, the Galaxy S23 FE might be your best bet.

What makes it stand out High-end style: The Galaxy S23 FE picks up right where Samsung’s flagships left off, pairing flat front and back panels with a gently curved frame.

The Galaxy S23 FE picks up right where Samsung’s flagships left off, pairing flat front and back panels with a gently curved frame. Flexible cameras: A classic wide/ultrawide/telephoto trio means the Galaxy S23 FE packs a wide zoom range and offers support for Expert RAW without the flagship price tag.

A classic wide/ultrawide/telephoto trio means the Galaxy S23 FE packs a wide zoom range and offers support for Expert RAW without the flagship price tag. Updated connectivity: The Galaxy S23 FE supports modern standards, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6e, and NFC for mobile payments.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is great for people on a tight budget

Finally, we have the best Samsung phone for those on a budget, the Galaxy A14 5G. It seems unlikely that we’ll get a proper Galaxy A32 replacement at this point, so we’re stepping down a level. Don’t get us wrong, the Galaxy A14 is still a good phone for its price, it’s just not the home run that the Galaxy A32 offered.

Samsung’s lower end of the budget range can’t be compared to the likes of the Galaxy S24 lineup, but we still think that there are options that represent more than enough for most users. That said, Samsung’s entire budget range offers style to match its flagships, so you won’t feel left out. Despite its low-level position, the Galaxy A14 5G offers a 90Hz refresh rate and Full HD display to work with.

Most cheap Samsung phones have underwhelming cameras, but the Galaxy A14 has been good so far. The 50MP primary shooter is similar to that of the Galaxy A54, which is a solid shooter in its own right. However, Samsung paired it with 2MP depth and macro sensors, which are almost never useful.

Perhaps the best part of the Galaxy A14 is that it got a price cut this year. It now costs just $199, keeping your wallet nice and happy.

Galaxy A14 5G in-hand

What makes it stand out Incredible value : The sub-$200 price tag is just right — and it’s free at many carriers.

: The sub-$200 price tag is just right — and it’s free at many carriers. Great battery life : This phone always lasted for longer than a day in our testing, often reaching two days.

: This phone always lasted for longer than a day in our testing, often reaching two days. Headphone jack: Yes, Samsung still has one or two models with a headphone jack in 2023.

What we look for in the best Samsung phones We’ve reviewed hundreds of Android phones over the years here at Android Authority, so we’ve developed a keen eye for what you look for in a smartphone. If you’re thinking of picking up a Samsung phone specifically, here’s what to look for:

Look for value It’s tempting to jump right for the most expensive Galaxy S24 Ultra or Z Fold 5, but these phones offer much more than most users will ever need. For that reason, we recommend the S24 Plus from the premium lineup since it hits the best price-to-performance ratio. Likewise for budget devices like the A54 5G and A32 5G.

Consistent software Samsung phones all use the company’s in-house One UI software, which is a slightly tweaked version of Android with extra features. They also all offer four years of version updates and five years of security updates, so even the cheapest phones will remain up to date for a long time. However, phones on the low end will show their age much sooner.

Versatile cameras Nowadays, megapixel counts don’t mean nearly as much as software smarts, but Samsung phones are generally great performers. They all tend towards heavier saturation in photos, for better or worse. However, rather than looking for high MP counts, we recommend looking for phones with dedicated ultrawide and telephoto lenses where possible. The added versatility is a big plus in your mobile photography kit.

Build materials and design Price is generally the deciding factor in how good a phone’s build quality is, but there are a few things to look out for. For example, Gorilla Glass Victus is much more resistant than Gorilla Glass 5, although you’ll still probably want to get a case if you want it to last. Camera housings are another contentious issue design-wise, but if you are going to get a case, you won’t even notice it.

Other FAQs

What is the best Samsung phone to buy in 2024? Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 series will offer the most impressive specs for 2024. However, you might want to opt for the 2023 Galaxy S23 series to gain a flagship experience for (potentially) a little less. Some people may also prefer the cutting-edge design of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Z Fold 5, and the midrange Galaxy A series is impressive without the high cost.

Which Samsung phone is the best value for money? The Galaxy A54 is perhaps the best value you can get in a Samsung phone right now. It offers three rear cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a solid 6.5-inch Full HD Plus display for just $449.

Where is the best place to buy a Samsung phone? It’s tough to find a better value than ordering from Samsung itself. Amazon may offer faster shipping, but the Samsung website usually offers the best trade-in values and additional perks. For example, the Galaxy S24 series offers pre-order benefits that include double storage and $50 off for those who reserved their phone.

What is the best affordable Samsung phone? The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is among the best budget phones you can buy. It offers a large, crisp display, 5G speeds, and a powerful triple-camera setup for $449.

