Devil May Cry release date, plot, and more

Is it time yet to rev up our demon-slaying engines? Netflix may be bringing the iconic Devil May Cry franchise to your screens in a brand-new anime series. Read on to know more, and watch the trailer above while you’re at it.

Devil May Cry release date You can stream Devil May Cry on Netflix starting April 2025. We don’t have a specific date at the time of writing. The wait may seem long, but it’ll be worth it when you finally see Dante’s demon-slaying antics come to life in animated form. Netflix has been developing this adaptation since 2018, so you can expect a polished and faithful representation of the beloved franchise.

Devil May Cry cast While you’ll have to wait a bit longer for a full cast reveal, you can already look forward to Johnny Yong Bosch voicing the iconic protagonist, Dante. If you’re a long-time fan of the games, you might be surprised to learn that Reuben Langdon won’t be reprising his role as Dante’s English voice actor.

Interestingly, Bosch also voices Nero from the same universe. Will this cause problems later on, with the same actor voicing both characters?

What to expect from Devil May Cry Expect a wild ride filled with the franchise’s signature over-the-top action. You’ll witness Dante wielding his massive sword, engaging in high-speed motorcycle chases, and dual-wielding pistols with style. From what we know, the series will run for eight episodes, giving you plenty of time to immerse yourself in the world where the human and demon realms collide.

If you’re familiar with the games, you’ll appreciate how closely the anime sticks to the source material’s tone and style. Prepare yourself for potentially gory content — this likely isn’t a watered-down adaptation!

Where to watch Devil May Cry When April 2025 rolls around, you’ll find Devil May Cry exclusively on Netflix. Whether you’re planning a binge-watch session or savoring each episode, you’ll have easy access to all the demon-slaying action right from your favorite devices.

