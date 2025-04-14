Breaking: One UI 7 update halted worldwide

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has pulled the One UI 7 update from its servers worldwide.

The Android 15-based build started rolling out last week after months of delays.

A “serious bug” is reportedly to blame for the halt.

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally released the One UI 7 update last week. However, the company now appears to have paused the global rollout of the Android 15-based build for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

This development was confirmed by well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe, with discussions about the halted One UI 7 update also surfacing on Samsung’s Korean forums over the weekend.

It appears a “serious bug” was discovered in the One UI 7 update after it began rolling out in several countries on April 7, followed by a US rollout on April 10. According to Ice Universe, users in South Korea started reporting issues with unlocking their phones after the update, leading to Samsung pulling the plug on it for now. If you haven’t received the One UI 7 update yet, this suspension could be the reason why.

Sudden!

After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. — I’m back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025

Samsung has yet to acknowledge the issue or officially confirm that it has halted the rollout of the One UI 7 update. Early reports pointed to the problem being limited to the Exynos 2400-powered Galaxy S24 models, with tipster Tarun Vats noting that Samsung had even removed the firmware from its OTA servers.

However, more recent updates suggest that the rollout has also been paused for Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 variants sold in the US and other parts of the world, something Vats has now confirmed as well. Users are worried that this pause will also impact the rollout schedule for One UI 7 on other older Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series.

If you’ve already installed One UI 7 on your Galaxy phones, you’ll most likely receive another update patching whatever issue Samsung has found. We’ve reached out to the company to confirm these developments and to clarify the reason behind the latest One UI 7 rollout snag.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

