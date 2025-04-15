Watch out, Samsung: This new phone has a crazy 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR HONOR has launched the HONOR Power smartphone in China.

The phone has an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery but maintains a relatively slim design.

HONOR told us that it’ll share global availability details “in due course.”

The first phones with silicon-carbon batteries arrived two years ago, and many Android OEMs have since embraced this tech. Now, HONOR has announced the HONOR Power, which offers a frankly ridiculous battery for a mainstream smartphone.

The HONOR Power ships with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. That’s twice as large as the Galaxy S25‘s 4,000mAh battery and significantly larger than the OnePlus 13‘s 6,000mAh battery. The company even claims that the phone has a bigger battery than the iPad Air (29.6Wh versus 28.93Wh).

What does this actually mean for real-world use? Well, the company says you can expect 25 hours of video playback, 23.1 hours of short video playback, 23.5 hours of navigation, and 14 hours of gaming. HONOR also promises that the battery should last for six years before it needs replacing, but the fine print notes that the battery is slated for 1,000 charging cycles before it hits 80% effective capacity.

This huge battery doesn’t seem to have compromised the phone’s design, though. The HONOR Power measures just 7.98mm thick, excluding the camera bump, and weighs 209 grams.

In any event, a silicon-carbon battery allows for greater energy density than a conventional lithium battery. That means companies can opt for a larger battery in the same form factor or the same capacity in a smaller/slimmer form factor. Evidently, HONOR is leaning towards the former approach.

The phone also supports 66W wired charging. HONOR claims you can get a 100% charge in a very respectable (for an 8,000mAh phone) 68 minutes. However, HONOR’s fine print notes that this charging time was obtained with a phone at 3% capacity rather than zero or 1%. Nevertheless, that’s still a shorter charging time than some flagship phones. Unfortunately, there’s no wireless charging support here.

More than just a power bank attached to a phone?

HONOR

As for core specs, this is effectively a budget device in many ways. That means a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen (120Hz, 3840Hz PWM dimming), and a mediocre dual camera setup. The latter consists of a 50MP main shooter and a 5MP ultrawide camera, while a 16MP camera handles selfies. The new handset also supports Beidou satellite messaging via the custom C1 Plus communication chip.

In terms of design, the HONOR Power has a center-mounted pill-shaped cutout akin to the iPhone and the HONOR Magic 7 Pro. The brand also mentioned water resistance, but there’s no word on the specific IP rating.

The 8GB/256GB HONOR Power has a recommended price of 1,999 yuan (~$272) and a promotional price of 1,699.15 yuan (~$231). Meanwhile, the top-end 12GB/512GB variant has a recommended price of 2,499 yuan (~$340) and a promo price of 2,124.15 yuan (~$289).

HONOR told Android Authority that it would share updates regarding the phone’s global availability “in due course.” We are a little worried that this phone will get a downgraded battery in some global markets, but the manufacturer was only able to say that it would share full specs for global models closer to their launches.

