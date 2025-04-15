Survey shows Pixel 9a's risky redesign has fans (mostly) on board

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

Google took a small risk with the Pixel 9a design. In an age when the next generation of an Android phone can often look like a carbon copy of its predecessor, there’s always something refreshing about seeing a significant revamp. That said, it’s not always going to be considered a winning change, and we were curious to know if you felt it was an upgrade. We ran a few polls to find out.

In our article in which one of our polls was run, Adamya Sharma summarized the changes and put her cards on the table. While the Pixel 8a retained the flagship design with its curved edges and signature camera bar, the 9a introduces a flatter, more minimalist look — swapping curves for flat sides and eliminating the camera bump. Google says this redesign allows for a bigger battery and gives the A-series its own identity, distinct from the Pixel 9 flagships. While not against the new design of the Pixel 9a, Adamya preferred the premium look and heft that the Pixel 8a offers.

Adamya might have an expert eye, but it’s still only one person’s opinion. We put out polls in that article, on YouTube, and on X to see if you agreed. Check out the results below.

Which design do you prefer: Pixel 8a or Pixel 9a?

Android Authority site poll results

When voting on our site, a small majority of you prefer the design of the new Pixel 9a compared to the previous generation. While it’s fairly split, it’s a win for the new look.

YouTube poll results

We had several thousand votes on the same poll when it ran on YouTube, and the results were similar to the home site poll. 60% of voters were taken by the Pixel 9a design, compared to the 40% who miss the iconic camera bar.

X poll results

The results from the X poll validate the other two and actually split the difference. This time, just over 58% of voters chose the Pixel 9a design. That means that all three poll results were marginally in favor of the newer Google device, ranging between 55% and 60% in that leaning.

After looking at all three polls in the round, we can say that while there’s definitely a sizeable number of people in both camps, the design overhaul is getting a generally positive reception. This should be heartening to anyone reading from Google’s design team. You’re never going to please everyone, but it would have been easy to just launch an aesthetic clone as many manufacturers do. They took a bit of a chance, and it seems to have been worthwhile.

There were some interesting comments under the various polls, explaining the reasons for your votes. For example, user @RajanPate on YouTube stated, “I don’t care about the phone looking unique or distinguished from other phones. I like the comfort and sleekness of a flat back more.” It’s a perfectly valid opinion, and when you ever wonder why most modern smartphones look similar to each other, it’s because a lot of people hold this view. Reader Adrian7323 on our site agreed, saying, “The 9a feels so much better to hold, and without the camera bar, it slides in/out of my pocket easier.”