I already loved Garmin's companion app, then I tried Garmin Connect Plus

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There isn’t a Garmin fitness tracker review that goes by that I don’t talk about how much I appreciate Garmin’s robust companion app. In fact, I usually talk about it as a comparison point when reviewing other brands as well. Garmin Connect Plus introduces a broad range of new features to the already excellent app, as well as a subscription fee, and while I’m not thrilled about the latter, I do like the suped-up app experience.

How to activate Garmin Connect Plus

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Garmin Connect Plus takes the brand’s fitness tracking up a notch with personalized insights, customizable dashboards, added safety features, and more. However, these upgrades come at an additional $6.99 per month (or $69.99 annually). Fortunately, none of the existing features are locked behind the new paywall. If the new tools don’t catch your eye, you can continue using everything you love about Garmin Connect for free.

You can also try out Connect Plus before committing, thanks to a 30-day free trial. Just access the service through the regular Garmin Connect app, and subscribe to unlock all the premium features. As always, Garmin’s ecosystem is available to both Android and iOS users.

While Garmin has offered paid services before, this is the first time they’ve added a subscription fee to their core features. While I’m glad the basics remain free, I do wish they’d offer a longer trial period for the premium tools. A month isn’t enough to fully judge whether these upgrades are worth the extra cost, especially considering the price of Garmin trackers and smartwatches. Even Apple offers a three-month trial of Fitness Plus before asking users to fork over cash.

Garmin Connect Plus features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I was cautiously excited about Garmin Connect Plus from the moment it launched and have since given the new features a try. Though not all the features feel completely refined, I am happy overall with the added value each brings to my training experience. Active Intelligence powered by AI

AI is all the rage in wearables, and for good reason; these tools have a ton of potential. Garmin’s model, dubbed Active Intelligence (because AI by AI isn’t redundant…) uses your health and activity data to offer suggestions, and over time, learns from your data to get better at tailoring tips to your goals. However, it still feels a bit basic and isn’t always super relevant. AI is still in beta, so I’m hoping it’ll improve with more time, but right now, it’s not as powerful as it could be.

Performance Dashboard

A web-based-only feature (so not available on your smartphone), Performance Dashboard is Garmin’s new highly customizable data presentation screen. The dashboard allows users to completely tailor activity reports, with more than 100 elements to play around with, so you can build a data screen that matches your priorities. The tool also produces new charts and graphs leveraging the same accurate data into a more digestible form. I appreciate how the dashboard highlights comparisons and makes it easier for me to track my progress long term.

A web-based-only feature (so not available on your smartphone), Performance Dashboard is Garmin’s new highly customizable data presentation screen. The dashboard allows users to completely tailor activity reports, with more than 100 elements to play around with, so you can build a data screen that matches your priorities. The tool also produces new charts and graphs leveraging the same accurate data into a more digestible form. I appreciate how the dashboard highlights comparisons and makes it easier for me to track my progress long term. Live Activity

Garmin’s new Live Activity feature is a cool addition, letting you send real-time workout stats from your watch to your phone. It works indoors during structured, non-GPS workouts, and it’s especially useful for gym, strength, or core workouts where checking your watch mid-set can be a hassle. I really like it for rowing because I can set my phone up on a stand in front of me. For some structured workouts, you’ll get animations and rep counts and can control the workout from your phone (aka skip burpees). It’s useful for sure, but if I’m honest, doesn’t feel like it should be a paid feature.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Social features

Garmin Connect Plus also introduces new badges and challenges, adding a socially motivating layer to the premium service if that’s what gets you going. Despite the fact that I desperately wanted to be a Boy Scout as a child, I’ve never been one for app badges, so this doesn’t necessarily feel like a deal-breaking addition for me.

Garmin Connect Plus also introduces new badges and challenges, adding a socially motivating layer to the premium service if that’s what gets you going. Despite the fact that I desperately wanted to be a Boy Scout as a child, I’ve never been one for app badges, so this doesn’t necessarily feel like a deal-breaking addition for me. Additional Garmin Coach guidance

I am a big fan of Garmin’s coaching programs and have long applauded that the service is a free one. According to the company, Garmin Connect Plus enhances Garmin Coach with exclusive content and guidance, but I haven’t yet encountered a difference in my experience. My guess is that you need to start a new program and use it long enough for the new features to kick on. LiveTrack

Garmin’s updated LiveTrack feature is another solid upgrade for sharing your activities. Now, when you start a workout, followers get notified via text instead of email, which feels more immediate. You also get a dedicated LiveTrack profile page that automatically updates with your activities, plus the ability to customize your privacy settings and URL. While it’s a useful feature, I always feel weird about safety features being commodified. I would have liked to see Garmin make these improvements free for all.

Conclusion: Is this worth it?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Overall, Garmin Connect Plus offers solid upgrades, but whether it’s worth the $6.99 per month depends on how much you value the extra features. The enhanced analysis, customizable dashboards, and added safety tools are great for serious athletes, but some features could use refinement. For example, the personalized insights are a nice touch but not as useful as I expected. That said, the potential is there, and Garmin consistently delivers exceptional training tools.

It’s hard to ignore the trend of more apps moving toward subscriptions, which is a bit disappointing. Before committing, I’d recommend testing it out with a free trial. While you’re at it, remember that other premium apps, like Strava, offer robust tool kits for athletes as well, so it’s worth comparing what’s available. Personally, I’m already invested in the Garmin ecosystem. Garmin Connect Plus just feels like a logical next step for me. If you’d prefer to keep your wallet closed, the free version still offers plenty of value.