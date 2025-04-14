Are these colorful new $29 Bluetooth trackers the AirTag alternatives I've been waiting for?

Chipolo POP The Chipolo POP takes everything good about a lot of other Bluetooth trackers and mixes them together. It's compatible with both Apple's Find My and Google's Find My Device networks, has a keyring hole, Bluetooth 6.0 for more accurate distance measurement, and a removable CR2032 battery.

It took years for Google to launch its answer to Apple’s AirTag and its successful Find My network, but now that the Find My Device network is here, a lot of companies are jumping on board to make compatible Bluetooth trackers. Chipolo and Pebblebee were some of the first, but more companies have joined them since, including Motorola with its excellent Moto Tag.

Chipolo is back again with its next-gen tracker, the POP ($29 at Amazon). This time, it aims to beat both Pebblebee and the Moto Tag at their own game. Like Pebblebee’s latest universal trackers, the POP is compatible with both Apple and Google’s networks, and like the Moto Tag, it offers a standalone app with extra functionality. It doesn’t have an ultrawideband chip (UWB), but it does have Bluetooth 6.0, which opens up the door for more precise finding. I’ve been testing it for over a week, so let me tell you what I think about it.

What makes the Chipolo POP a little special

Looking at the POP, I was hard-pressed to notice any difference with Chipolo’s previous trackers. In the image above, POP is green, while black is the ONE Spot (Apple Find My), white is ONE Point (Google Find My Network), and red is the regular ONE (Chipolo’s app on both iOS and Android). The POP comes in six colors, too — white, black, green, yellow, red, and blue — so it’s hard not to confuse these. But the dot above the logo sticks out on the POP; it’s carved into the older models.

If you want a tracker that works with your Android phone today and your potential iPhone next year, this is the way to go.

Minor esthetic differences aside, the POP’s uniqueness is more internal and in its extra functionality. As I said, it’s compatible with both Apple’s and Google’s networks, just like Pebblebee’s universal trackers. You have to reset the tracker to move from one network to another, so you can’t use it on both of them simultaneously. But if you want a tracker that works with your Android phone today and your potential iPhone next year without locking you into one ecosystem, this and the Pebblebees are the most versatile choice for now.

There’s still a CR2032 battery inside, which should last about a year. Given my experience with previous Chipolo trackers with the same battery, that tracks out. I usually need to upgrade the battery around the 11-13 month mark — a year if we’re averaging things out. The keyring hole is still there for extra convenience, too. The Bluetooth range has been upgraded to 90 meters instead of 60 on the previous ONE Point, and the tracker is now IP55-rated with certified dust resistance versus the IPX5 from earlier Chipolo trackers.

Bluetooth 6.0 is a decent, and potentially more universal, compromise versus UWB.

But perhaps the biggest hardware upgrade is the move to Bluetooth 6.0, which brings support for Channel Sounding for more accurate distance measurement between phones and the tag — potentially. It’s not UWB (there’s no directional finding), but it should tell you exactly how far the tracker is and do it more accurately than the current range finder does with Bluetooth 5. It’ll obviously require both a compatible Bluetooth 6.0 phone (more phones are now launching with it) as well as Google and Apple to add it into their Find My/Find My Device spec. Once those stars are aligned, the POP should be nearly as good as the Moto Tag with its potential UWB support. I’d have preferred a UWB chip, personally, but Bluetooth 6.0 is a decent — and potentially more universal — compromise.

What makes the Chipolo POP a lot more special

Currently, both Apple and Google’s Find apps have very limited functionality, which restricts a lot of trackers from offering features that independent tags like the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 and Tile trackers can offer. So, like Motorola did with the Moto Tag, Chipolo has circumvented that by augmenting the POP’s features through its own app (Play Store).

So I set up the Chipolo POP in Find My Device on my Pixel 9 Pro and then received a pop-up asking me to install the Chipolo app. The POP was immediately detected in the app, and with it came a bunch of extra features: software updates, ringtone options, phone calling, camera control, and most importantly, out-of-range alerts.

After agreeing to several permissions, I started testing these. The entire POP tracker is a button that can be double-pressed to ring my phone. Finally, my tracker can help me find my phone instead of just the other way around! This is pretty similar to the Moto Tag’s functionality, but Moto lets you also adjust the phone’s ringing volume, while Chipolo lets you flash the phone’s flashlight to see it in the dark. Good for people with hearing disabilities.

Out-of-range alerts are the most interesting feature, though, and the one that differentiates between the new Chipolo POP and all other Find My Device-compatible trackers; even the Moto Tag doesn’t offer this. I purposefully left my keys at home a few times, and like clockwork, each time I walked out, I got a notification from the Chipolo app reminding me about them within a minute. It’s as reliable as Samsung’s and Tile’s notification, and faster than Apple’s even.

Out-of-range or left-behind alerts differentiate between the POP and many other Google Find My Device trackers.

The only missing bit is that it doesn’t seem to offer safe places. So if I attach the POP to my backpack, knowing I don’t take the backpack with me every time I leave home, I’d still get notified about it. Samsung, Tile, and Apple’s Find My network offer safe places by comparison.

Besides these, I was able to choose my tracker’s ringtone among 12 options (more than the Moto Tag’s four) and set it up as a camera shutter. But the latter only works in the camera built into the Chipolo app and only for selfies. Motorola requires more permission and accessibility access, but it can integrate its Moto Tag’s remote shutter button with my Pixel’s default camera app. I obviously prefer Moto’s approach, but I use this so little (and I have a remote shutter functionality on my Pixel Watch 3 for when I really need it) that it’s not a dealbreaker for me with the POP.

Here’s a small table resuming the hardware and software features of the Chipolo POP against its two biggest competitors:

Chipolo POP Moto Tag Pebblebee Clip Universal Compatibility

Chipolo POP Google Find My Device + Apple Find My

Moto Tag Google Find My Device

Pebblebee Clip Universal Google Find My Device + Apple Find My

Connectivity

Chipolo POP Bluetooth 6.0 with Channel Sounding

Moto Tag Bluetooth 5.4

Pebblebee Clip Universal Bluetooth 5.4

Range

Chipolo POP 90 meters (300 ft)

Moto Tag 100 meters (330 ft)

Pebblebee Clip Universal 150 meters (500 ft)

Alerts

Chipolo POP 120dB siren

Moto Tag 75dB siren

Pebblebee Clip Universal Siren + LED lights

Battery

Chipolo POP CR2032, up to 1 year

Moto Tag CR2032, up to 1 year

Pebblebee Clip Universal Rechargeable USB-C, up to 1 year

IP rating

Chipolo POP IP55

Moto Tag IP67

Pebblebee Clip Universal IPX6

Keyring holder

Chipolo POP Yes

Moto Tag No

Pebblebee Clip Universal Yes

Unknown tracker alers

Chipolo POP Yes (Android and iOS)

Moto Tag Yes (Android and iOS)

Pebblebee Clip Universal Yes (Android and iOS)

Locate/Call phone

Chipolo POP Yes, sound and flashlight

Moto Tag Yes, sound with customizable volume

Pebblebee Clip Universal No

Out of range alerts

Chipolo POP Yes, Android (Chipolo app, no safe spaces) and Apple (Find My app, safe spaces)

Moto Tag No

Pebblebee Clip Universal No

Remote camera shutter

Chipolo POP Yes, selfie only inside Chipolo app

Moto Tag Yes, your phone's camera with accessibility permissions

Pebblebee Clip Universal No

Customizable sound/ringtone

Chipolo POP Yes, 12 options to choose from

Moto Tag Yes, 4 options to choose from

Pebblebee Clip Universal No

Firmware updates in standalone app

Chipolo POP Yes

Moto Tag Yes

Pebblebee Clip Universal No

Dimensions

Chipolo POP 38,8 mm diameter

6,6 mm thick

Moto Tag 31.9mm diameter

8mm thick

Pebblebee Clip Universal 45mm x 38mm

8.5mm thick

Price

Chipolo POP $29

Moto Tag $29.99

Pebblebee Clip Universal $34.99

Colors

Chipolo POP White, Black, Green, Yellow, Blue, Red

Moto Tag Starlight Blue, Jade green

Pebblebee Clip Universal Black



The elephant in the room: Google’s Find My Device network

If you’ve read any of my Find My Device experiments in the past few months, you already know what’s coming. If not, you can either spend a few hours with a cup of coffee reading about why I don’t think Google’s finding network is solid enough (I’ve been comparing this network against Apple’s, Samsung’s, and Tile’s for the better part of a year now) or just trust me when I say that Google’s network is just unreliable.

Google has a lot of work to do to solidify its network's reliability and convince me.

It’s gotten better since I last wrote about it — I won’t deny that — but it still blanks out completely sometimes, even with many Android devices nearby. Sometimes, it won’t even realize a tag is right next to my phone. I still maintain that Samsung has a more solid network for Android users, even if it’s officially limited to Samsung phones. Google has a lot of work to do to solidify its network’s reliability, especially in less dense areas or after several hours of disconnections. Until it does, all of these trackers come with an asterisk: Buy at your own risk, with the hope of something better down the line.

Chipolo POP review: The verdict

Of course, the network issue is no fault of Chipolo, and the POP is as solid a tracker as I have seen. I’d put it right next to the Moto Tag in my tests, and honestly, if you’re going to use it with Apple’s Find My, you should have no reservations whatsoever. If you have an Android phone, though, I recommend you weigh your options. For Samsung phone owners, the Galaxy SmartTag2 ($29.99 at Amazon) is still a no-brainer; everyone else should either wait a bit to make sure Google’s network is becoming more reliable or take a gamble on it now and hope for the best.

If you do, you can opt for the rechargeable battery of the Pebblebee Universal trackers ($34.99 at Manufacturer site) which lacks any extra functionality, pick the Moto Tag ($29.99 at Motorola) for its potentially upcoming UWB support and dash of extra functions (while knowing you can never switch it to Apple’s network), or go for the Chipolo POP ($29 on Amazon or on Chipolo’s website). It’s universal across Apple and Android and has tons of extra functionality, but it only offers distance finding through Bluetooth 6.0 and it has a removable coin cell battery. For me, the compromise is worth it, if only for the out-of-range left-behind reminder alerts.

