Apple Watch Series 10 problems and how to fix them

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 10 has only been available for a few days now and while the launch has gone smoothly so far, no tech product is ever perfect out of the box. The Watch Series 10 hasn’t had many major bugs reported just yet, but there have been at some users have encountered at least a few minor issues. In the guide below we’ll discuss these Watch 10 specific problems and how to fix them, as well as take a look at a few of the most common problems for Apple Watch devices in general.

Editor's note: It's important to remember that not every Apple Watch Series 10 device will have these problems. In fact, you might not come across any issues at all. Also new problems crop up all the time, so we'll update this guide as new problems arise and old ones are resolved.

Apple Watch 10 Music app is crashing (or other general app issues)

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

App crashes are a pretty common thing with every mobile platform out there, and that includes Watch OS. We’ve run into at least a few confirmed reports of issues specifically around the Apple Music app for the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Since these issues are plaguing both new devices, it’s likely a Watch OS software issue that’s specifically at fault here. While a software update will inevitably solve the problem in time, the good news is that there is at least one possible solution. We’ll also take a look at general issues if you run into problems with other apps.

Potential solutions: Several users have reported success by opening the Watch app on the iPhone. From there, you go to the Music app and into the settings. Turn off Automatically Add Music . Then you’ll want to force close the Music app on the watch. You’ll also want to put the watch on the charger and turn it on again so syncing will complete, otherwise the change won’t be saved.

. Then you’ll want to force close the Music app on the watch. You’ll also want to put the watch on the charger and turn it on again so syncing will complete, otherwise the change won’t be saved. Having a problem with an app other than Music? Start by checking for pending updates by heading to App Store and going to Account > Updates . Install any updates available.

> . Install any updates available. Didn’t fix your issue? While apps like Apple Music can’t be uninstalled, if your crashing app isn’t a system app you can delete it and reinstall. You’ll want to use your iPhone. Go to the Watch app and then My Watch > Installed on Apple Watch. Tap the app you wish to remove and deselect Show on Apple Watch. Reinstall the app. If this still doesn’t fix the problem, you’ll likely need to contact Apple support.

Pairing issues (and the iPhone out of date error)

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Pairing your Apple Watch and iPhone is usually extremely easy, but problems happen. At least a few Apple Watch 10 users ran into issues pairing the Watch, receiving an “iPhone out of date” error in the process. The good news is this is a super simple fix.

Having another issue with pairing that’s not related to this error? Below we focus on how to fix the “iPhone out of date” error, as well as other possible pairing issues you might run into beyond this one>

Potential solutions: Have the iPhone out of date error? The good news is this likely just means you’re running an unsupported version of iOS. You must be on iOS 18 in order to use the Apple Watch Series 10. To update your iPhone you’ll want to go to Settings > General > Software Update , check for updates manually, and follow any onscreen prompts.

The good news is this likely just means you’re running an unsupported version of iOS. You must be on iOS 18 in order to use the Apple Watch Series 10. To update your iPhone you’ll want to go to , check for updates manually, and follow any onscreen prompts. Run into issues pairing using the viewfinder method on your iPhone? You can try manually pairing. On the pairing screen, you’ll want to tap Pair Apple Watch Manually and follow the prompts.

and follow the prompts. Still not working right? At this point your best bet is to reboot both the iPhone and Watch. You’d be amazed at how many times a simple reset can make all the difference. To reboot the Watch, hold the side key until Slide to power off appears. Slide the button and the watch will turn off.

appears. Slide the button and the watch will turn off. Found yourself faced with an “Unable to check for update” error? try turning Wi-Fi on and off, as well as reboot both devices.

Power issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Power issues aren’t all that common on newer Watch models but issues can still happen. You know your Apple Watch Series 10 is charging correctly if you see a green lightning bolt icon. Don’t see this or any sign your watch is charging, despite having it on the charger? There are a few possible fixes here.

Potential charging solutions: First, make sure you have it placed on the charging cradle correctly and check if the magnetic charging cable is pushed all the way into the adapter and charger. You’ll also want to check that the plug is switched on at the wall or try a different wall plug.

Restart your Watch at this point. If a software glitch is behind the issue this simple action could be enough to fix it. To do this, you’ll want to hold the side button and Digital Crown simultaneously until you see the Apple logo.

Still, having issues? Clean the magnetic charger and the back of the Apple Watch charger and try it all again.

If you aren’t having luck at this stage you’ll want to try a different cable. While Apple recommends using the cable that shipped with the watch, cables aren’t exactly impervious to damage and so it could be behind the issue. Check if the cable is the problem by swapping it out.



Notification issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Apple Watch OS has grown increasingly more powerful and stable over the years but problems still occur and issues with notifications are a typically pretty common issue for Apple Watch users in general.

Potential solutions: First, let’s check for the most obvious yet easily overlooked possibilities. Is Do Not Disturb switched on by mistake? Check if the crescent moon icon is present on your watch face. If so, swipe up on the watch face and tap the Do Not Disturb to turn it off. It’s also possible you might be in Airplane Mode on your iPhone. You can switch it off by opening the Control Center and tapping on the airplane icon . Restart both the Watch and iPhone to ensure they properly resync. If this was the issue, you should now be getting notifications.

Receiving notifications for most apps, but not for a select few? In this case you’ll want to go to the Watch app on your iPhone. From there you’ll tap Notifications.

app on your iPhone. From there you’ll tap Scroll down to one of the affected apps. Tap it. In the new screen that pops up you’ll want to select Show Alerts, and the app should now send notifications to your wrist.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi issues are both relatively common on mobile devices and the Apple Watch Series 10 is no expectation. If you find you are running into Bluetooth or Wi-Fi issues on your Watch there are are few possible solutions.

Potential solutions: Regardless of whether it’s a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi issue, you’ll want to check that you’re properly connected to the intended Bluetooth device or Wi-Fi network. Not an issue? Read on.

While these are the two most simple problems, there’s another often overlooked setting that can cause trouble. Check if Airplane Mode is accidentally togged on your Apple Watch. If it is, disable it.

is accidentally togged on your Apple Watch. If it is, disable it. Still not working? At this point, you’ll want to restart the Watch just like earlier in the guide by holding the side button and Digital Crown simultaneously until you see the Apple logo.

Update issues

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Apple Watch Series 10 is still very new and has yet to receive any major updates, but when Apple does start rolling out bug fixes and other improvements you can almost guarantee some users will run into update issues. To preempt this issue let’s take a look at general Apple Watch update issues that affect a variety of models and therefore could likely also prove an issue for those with the Apple Watch Series 10.

A few notes, first. You’ll want to ensure your Apple Watch is on a charger before updating. While this isn’t required it’s helpful in case your battery drains faster than expected and dies during the update process. If that happens, you could severely damage the Watch. You’ll also want to make sure your iPhone is nearby and both the Watch and phone are connected to Wi-Fi.

Potential solutions: If you’ve ticked the above steps and your Apple Watch still refuses to update, try restarting your phone.

Sometimes space issues can be the problem. While the Watch 10 is new enough this shouldn’t be an issue, you never know. To see how much storage you have available, head to the Settings app on your Watch, select General > About, and scroll down to Available . If it looks like you’re running low on storage you’ll want to try deleting unused apps, videos, and images. After that’s complete, try the update again.

app on your Watch, select > and scroll down to . If it looks like you’re running low on storage you’ll want to try deleting unused apps, videos, and images. After that’s complete, try the update again. Still no go? Try deleting the software update file. You’ll do this on the phone side. Go to the Watch app and head to General > Software & Update > tap Delete. After this you’ll want to restart your watch and try to redownload the update once more. Still having issues? If so, be sure to let us know in the comments below. We’ll do our best to help.

