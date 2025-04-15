The OnePlus 13T is a small phone with a huge battery, and it launches next week

TL;DR The OnePlus 13T will officially launch on April 24.

This will be a Chinese launch, and there’s no word on a global release yet.

The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6,000mAh or higher battery, and a 6.32-inch display.

OnePlus has been teasing the OnePlus 13T in China for a while now, and this is expected to be a small yet powerful flagship Android phone. Now, the company has revealed a launch date for the device.

OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that the OnePlus 13T would launch on April 24 at 2:30 PM GMT+8 (2:30 AM ET). So there’s only a week to go until all is revealed, but we already have some key details.

The company revealed that the phone has a flat 6.32-inch display and a 6,000mAh or higher battery. This is a pretty crazy combination and is likely due to the use of a silicon-carbon battery. Otherwise, the OnePlus 13T also offers the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, bypass charging support, and a shortcut key instead of the alert slider. There’s no word on camera specs just yet, but images show a dual rear camera setup. We’re guessing this could be a main and ultrawide pairing.

We got a look at the design this week, but OnePlus just showed off three color variants too. The phone will be available in black, gray, and pink. Check out the variants in the gallery above and in the image at the top of the page.

This is a Chinese launch for now, but we really hope the OnePlus 13T comes to the US. After all, it’s shaping up to be a great rival to smaller phones like the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.