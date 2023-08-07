What is a Verizon Loyalty Discount and do you qualify?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

You may have heard that Verizon has given special discounts to loyal subscribers over the years. Is there any truth to this, and is there really a Verizon Loyalty Discount program? The answer is a bit complicated, but getting a Verizon Loyalty discount is possible for some. That said, it might not be as good as it sounds. Here’s everything we know.

What is the Verizon Loyalty Discount and how does it work

The Verizon Loyalty Discount program isn’t as straightforward as you might think. First, it’s only officially advertised for Verizon prepaid plans. You’ll save $5 a month after three months, and $10 after 9 months. The only catch is you can’t also get the $10/month Autopay discount. In other words, this discount really only matters if you love paper bills — which I suspect is a small minority of those reading this.

For those with Verizon postpaid, loyalty discounts have been rewarded to some users, but it seems like it’s more of a crapshoot than an official discount you can easily qualify for. A few times during and after the pandemic, Verizon sent out mass texts offering folks a potential discount, all they had to do was call back the official Verizon number and talk to a representative to activate it.

Verizon hasn’t officially released a schedule for when they do this and if it’s something they’ll keep doing for loyal customers. Don’t have such a text message? You can also attempt directly talking to customer service, especially if you explain you’ve been with them for a long time but prices have gotten high enough that you’re weighing your options, including ditching Verizon. Sometimes this can be enough to get you the discount, though again, it really will be a bit of a dice roll.

How much is Verizon Loyalty Discount We already talked about the prepaid discount, but how much have users seen off their postpaid service? Typically the offers give around $5-$20 off, though again, it seems to vary. It’s also possible that the discount could mess with your Autopay discount, so please verify this with the customer service agent you talk to.

Who is eligible for the Verizon Loyalty Discount All prepaid customers who have been around for at least 3 months are eligible for the discount. For postpaid customers, there doesn’t seem to be official information on who is and isn’t eligible. Honestly Verizon’s site doesn’t even mention the existence of a Verizon Loyalty Discount, though tons of Redditors and others online have made it clear that the discount does exist if you’re lucky enough to receive a text inviting you.

How to get the Verizon Loyalty Discount For Verizon postpaid, you’ll need a text from a rep inviting you, as we already mentioned. While it’s possible that customer service can help you without an invite, there are absolutely zero guarantees here. Thankfully it’s much easier for Verizon Prepaid customers. You’ll find the option to turn on the loyalty discount right from your account settings.

FAQ

How long does Verizon Loyalty Discount last? Typically it doesn’t expire unless you make changes on your account. Again, the exact terms may vary for postpaid subscribers.

Are the Unlimited plans eligible for the Verizon Loyalty Discount? Yes, it’s possible to get invited to the Verizon Loyalty Discount even if you have an unlimited plan.

Will Verizon give customer loyalty discounts on new phones? Getting a new phone won’t affect your monthly discount for prepaid Verizon service, though we can’t confirm the same for postpaid. We recommend talking to a rep before making any device changes.

