Breaking: Samsung could resume the One UI 7 rollout sooner than you think
Published on2 hours ago
- Samsung will reportedly resume the One UI 7 rollout for the Galaxy S24 series on April 15.
- The development was shared by tipster Ice Universe.
- Earlier today, Samsung said that the One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience.
Just a day after officially confirming that it had paused the One UI 7 rollout, Samsung may now be resuming the update’s release. While the company has yet to make a formal announcement, tipster Ice Universe has shared that the rollout for the Galaxy S24 series should restart on April 15.
One UI 7 will be pushed to S24 series users today— I’m back！ (@UniverseIce) April 15, 2025
This follows Samsung’s brief statement yesterday to Android Authority, in which it said:
The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.
At the time, Samsung did not explain why the rollout was paused, but sources pointed to a serious bug affecting the phone unlocking process on Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 units in South Korea. The same issue may have extended to Snapdragon models in the US and other regions, prompting Samsung to remove the update files altogether. A serious flaw was also discovered in Samsung’s Secure Folder, which may have been the culprit behind the rollback.
Now, however, it seems that the company has quietly addressed the issue and could begin to push out fixed builds soon. It’s still unclear whether this means the One UI 7 update will resume globally right away, or if Samsung is taking a phased approach starting with select markets. We’re also not sure if the release schedule will remain unchanged for other Samsung phones. That said, we’re hearing murmurs that the Galaxy S23 series may get One UI 7 in Canada starting April 22, which means S23 users in the United States can also expect the update to start rolling out on that day.
BREAKING 🚨Canadian Galaxy S23 series One UI 7Next week April 22 pic.twitter.com/VKz3LZyMdk— CID (@theonecid) April 14, 2025
If you’re using a Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, or Z Flip 6, it might be worth checking for updates in the next few days, especially if you missed the initial rollout wave. As always, we’ll keep an eye on developments and update you when Samsung makes things official or when the One UI 7 rollout resumes.