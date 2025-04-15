Breaking: Samsung could resume the One UI 7 rollout sooner than you think

Just a day after officially confirming that it had paused the One UI 7 rollout, Samsung may now be resuming the update’s release. While the company has yet to make a formal announcement, tipster Ice Universe has shared that the rollout for the Galaxy S24 series should restart on April 15.

This follows Samsung’s brief statement yesterday to Android Authority, in which it said:

The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.

At the time, Samsung did not explain why the rollout was paused, but sources pointed to a serious bug affecting the phone unlocking process on Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 units in South Korea. The same issue may have extended to Snapdragon models in the US and other regions, prompting Samsung to remove the update files altogether. A serious flaw was also discovered in Samsung’s Secure Folder, which may have been the culprit behind the rollback.