Gemini can now browse Google Photos on your Android phone, but there's a catch

Google has started rolling out the long-awaited Google Photos integration for Gemini . Like many Pixel and Google features, it’s currently limited to users in the US. This new functionality allows you to link Gemini with your Google Photos account, enabling you to search for specific images or retrieve relevant information using simple prompts.

As reported by 9to5Google, the feature is now widely available to all Android users with the Gemini app. To enable the integration, open the Gemini app, tap the profile icon in the top-right corner, select “Apps,” and toggle on Google Photos. Once connected, you can ask Gemini to find photos based on the following criteria:

Your face groups or relationships you’ve saved in Photos

Location or date the photo was taken

Description of what’s in the photo

Your current conversation with the Gemini mobile app

To cull out information from Google Photos using Gemini, you can ask for things like:

@Google Photos what themes have we had for Lena’s birthday parties?

@Google Photos what did we eat at the hotel in Stanly?

@Google Photos what were some of the things we ate in Mexico City?

@Google Photos what are the top 10 things we saw on our last trip?

@Google Photos what’s my driver’s license number?

You can also tap a photo or album that Gemini fetches to open a larger version in Google Photos. Moreover, you can drag and drop a photo from the Gemini on-screen overlay into another app, one at a time.