The Android 7.0 Nougat update is underway! Following its release in August 2016, Nougat began its steady expansion through the massive Android ecosystem.

As it’s often the case, some phone makers are taking their time bringing Nougat to their devices, so we’re here to answer your questions about it. Read on to find out when will your phone be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat and which phones got it already.

Let’s dive right in!

Before we start

Like it or not, keeping your device up to date with the latest Android version is a waiting game. While Google and its manufacturer partners have made some progress over the past years, it still takes more time than we’d like to get up to date.

The availability of the Nougat update will depend on the decision of the manufacturer, but also on factors like your specific model, your region, carrier, and even where you bought the device from.

Just because your specific phone or tablet is not on the list, it doesn’t mean it won’t get the Nougat update. The opposite is also true.

Key Android 7.0 Nougat update features

The best place to learn about all the features of Android 7.0 Nougat is our full Nougat review. It contains a rundown of all the main changes, the design updates, and other things you should know about Nougat. Below we have our video overview of Nougat and a quick list of key features you should know. You can also take a look at our roundup of all the new Android 8.0 features currently available in the Android O developer preview.

Split-screen mode

App quick switching

Redesigned notifications

Notification bundling

System UI Tunner

Customizable Quick Settings

Doze Mode on the Go

Multilanguage mode

New emoji

New Settings menu

Do Not Disturb mode

Data Saver

Seamless updates

File-based encryption

Improved call management

Android for Work

Google Nougat update

In 2016, Google entered the smartphone manufacturing arena with its own brand of phones and, as you’d expect, the Pixel and Pixel XL launched with Nougat onboard. The two Google phones were also among the first to get the following Android 7.1 updates.

If you care about getting updates as soon as possible, Pixel devices (as well as recent Nexus devices) are your best choice. While Google’s track record is not perfect, it’s still a far cry from the performance of Android OEMs. Plus, you can always take matters in your own hands and flash a Nougat update OTA file or factory image on your phone.

The following devices are officially receiving Android 7.1.2 Nougat updates. Click on the links to get the latest factory image.

The following devices received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update, but will not be updated to Android 7.1.2:

Click here if you need instructions on how to manually flash Nougat factory images on your Pixel or Nexus devices.

A full list of Android factory images for Google devices is available here.

You can also flash just the relevant OTA file zip, which should allow you to preserve your date. Find all the OTA file zips here.

Android 7.1.2

April 3, 2017: Android 7.1.2 began to roll out to the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, Nexus 6, and Nexus 9.

Android 7.1.2 began to roll out to the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, Nexus 6, and Nexus 9. April 13, 2017: Nexus 6P beta testers can snag the final Android 7.1.2 Nougat update

Nexus 6P beta testers can snag the final Android 7.1.2 Nougat update April 19, 2017: Google Pixel and Pixel XL beta testers can get the final Android 7.1.2 Nougat update

Android 7.1.1

December 5, 2017: Android 7.1.1 factory images went live for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C, Nexus 9 (Wi-Fi and LTE), as well as the Nexus Player.

Android 7.1.1 factory images went live for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C, Nexus 9 (Wi-Fi and LTE), as well as the Nexus Player. January 2017: The Nexus 6 received its final update – to Android 7.1.1.

The Nexus 6 received its final update – to Android 7.1.1. March 2017: The Nexus 6 was downgraded to Android 7.0 due to unknown reasons.

August 16, 2017: The Nexus 6 is getting Android 7.1.1 Nougat again

Android 7.1 Developer Preview

October 19, 2016: Factory images and OTA zip files became available for the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X and Pixel C.

Android 7.0

August 23, 2016: Nougat began rolling out to Nexus devices and the Pixel C.

Some Android One devices first began receiving Nougat around September 12.

Samsung Nougat update

As the most popular Android phone maker in the world, Samsung has the final say on how fast tens of millions of people get their Android updates. While the Korean giant improved its update game in the past couple of years, the sheer size of its portfolio means that many devices can go by the wayside.

Devices that will get Nougat across their versions include the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy Tab A with S Pen, Galaxy Tab S2 (LTE), Galaxy A3, and Galaxy A8.

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

March 8, 2017 – AT&T US: AT&T rolled out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Active.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy S6

March 9, 2017 – Europe Unlocked: After a brief delay, the Galaxy S6 began receiving its update to Android 7 in UK, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

After a brief delay, the Galaxy S6 began receiving its update to Android 7 in UK, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. March 13, 2017 – India: Nougat rolled out for the Galaxy S6 in India.

Nougat rolled out for the Galaxy S6 in India. April 24, 2017 – Verizon US: Nougat is hitting the Galaxy S6 on the Big Red network.

Nougat is hitting the Galaxy S6 on the Big Red network. May 3, 2017 – AT&T US: Nougat is coming to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, and Galaxy S6 Active on AT&T.

Nougat is coming to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, and Galaxy S6 Active on AT&T. May 4, 2017 – Bell and Rogers Canada: The Android 7 update is now heading to Canadian users.

The Android 7 update is now heading to Canadian users. June 5, 2017 – T-Mobile: T-Mobile’s @askdes has confirmed that Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S6 has been approved and should be rolling out shortly.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

March 9, 2017 – Europe Unlocked: The Galaxy S6 Edge began receiving its update to Android 7 in UK, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland.

The Galaxy S6 Edge began receiving its update to Android 7 in UK, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. March 13, 2017 – India: Nougat rolled out for the Galaxy S6 Edge in India.

Nougat rolled out for the Galaxy S6 Edge in India. April 24, 2017 – Verizon US: Android 7 .0 Nougat now available for the Galaxy S6 Edge on Verizon.

Nougat now available for the Galaxy S6 Edge on Verizon. May 3, 2017 – AT&T US: Nougat is coming to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, and Galaxy S6 Active on AT&T.

Nougat is coming to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, and Galaxy S6 Active on AT&T. June 5, 2017 – T-Mobile: T-Mobile’s @askdes has confirmed that Android 7.0 Nougat for the Galaxy S6 Edge has been approved and should be rolling out shortly.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Active

May 3, 2017 – AT&T US: Nougat is coming to the Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, and Galaxy S6 Active on AT&T.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

August 9, 2017 – Unlocked: the Galaxy A7 (2017) Nougat update is now rolling out.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

September 13, 2017 – Unlocked: The Galaxy A9 Pro got Nougat in India.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

August 9, 2017 – Unlocked: the Galaxy A5 (2017) Nougat update is now rolling out.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)

May 3, 2017 – Unlocked: Samsung has now started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the device.

Samsung has now started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the device. July 7, 2017 – Unlocked: Nougat is rolling out to the Galaxy A5 (2016) in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2016)

June 12, 2017 – Unlocked: Samsung has reportedly started rolling out Nougat to the Galaxy A3 (2016).

Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime

October 5, 2017– India: SamMobile reports that the Galaxy J5 Prime in India is receiving its Android 7.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2016)

October 25, 2017– Europe: The Galaxy J5 2016 in Europe is receiving the Android 7.0 update.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt

September 18, 2017 – According to The Mobile Indian, Samsung has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Galaxy On Nxt in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

April 7, 2017 – Unlocked: Both the 8.0 and 9.7 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 have started their update process to Android 7 Nougat.

Both the 8.0 and 9.7 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 have started their update process to Android 7 Nougat. June 5, 2017 – T-Mobile: T-Mobile has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to its Galaxy Tab S2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016)

May 11, 2017 – Unlocked: LTE and Wi-Fi versions of the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 are reportedly receiving Nougat.

Samsung Galaxy Tab E 8.0

October 5, 2017 – Verizon: Android 7.1.1 Nougat update now rolling out to Galaxy Tab E 8.0

LG Nougat update

LG G5

November 7, 2016 – South Korea: The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the LG G5 has started its slow rollout.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for the LG G5 has started its slow rollout. November 21, 2016 – Sprint US: Android 7.0 Nougat update for the G5 has started rolling out on Sprint.

Android 7.0 Nougat update for the G5 has started rolling out on Sprint. February 20, 2017 – AT&T US: LG G5 owners have been reporting that Android 7.0 Nougat is finally rolling out to their devices.

LG G5 owners have been reporting that Android 7.0 Nougat is finally rolling out to their devices. November 29, 2016 – T-Mobile US: Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out to LG G5 owners with T-Mobile.

Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out to LG G5 owners with T-Mobile. November 30, 2016 – US Cellular US: Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out to LG G5 owners with US Cellular.

Android 7.0 Nougat is now rolling out to LG G5 owners with US Cellular. May 17, 2017 – Unlocked US: LG is finally rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the LG G5 in the United States.

LG V10

July 22, 2017 – Unlocked: The LG V10 Nougat update lands in the US.

LG G4

July 22, 2017 – International: The LG G4 is receiving Nougat in South Korea. US update still unconfirmed.

LG Stylo 2 V

May 9, 2017 – Verizon US: According to LG’s firmware tracker, the LG Stylo 2 V’s Nougat update is now available.

LG Stylo 2 Plus

May 16, 2017 – T-Mobile US: T-Mobile has started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the LG Stylo 2 Plus.

LG K8 V

May 25, 2017 – Verizon US: Verizon revealed it would kick off the Nougat update for the LG K8 V.

LG Phoenix 2

May 23, 2017 – AT&T US: The AT&T-exclusive LG Phoenix 2 just got Nougat.

Huawei Nougat update

Huawei Mate 8

November 16, 2016: A Nougat build for the Huawei Mate 8 was leaked online.

Huawei P9

March 2, 2017: EMUI 5.0 and Nougat were promised for the Huawei P9 by the end of the first quarter.

Huawei Nova

December 29, 2016: Huawei expands its Nougat beta program to the Nova.

Honor 8

November 22, 2016 – Unlocked: Android Nougat beta update rolling out to Honor 8’s testers

Android Nougat beta update rolling out to Honor 8’s testers February 10, 2017 – Unlocked: Honor announced that Android 7.0 Nougat would start rolling out to Honor 8 devices from February 10.

Honor 6X

March 3, 2017 – Unlocked US: Honor 6X Android Nougat beta program begins in the US.

Honor 6X Android Nougat beta program begins in the US. May 3, 2017 – Unlocked: Huawei finally starts rolling out the Honor 6X Nougat update

Honor 5C

January 5, 2017 – India: Honor 5C Android 7.0 Nougat beta program begins in India.

HTC Nougat update

HTC 10

Read our dedicated HTC 10 update tracker here.

November 25, 2016 – International Unlocked: U nlocked versions of the HTC 10 start receiving a software update to the latest and greatest Android Nougat.

nlocked versions of the HTC 10 start receiving a software update to the latest and greatest Android Nougat. January 7, 2017 – T-Mobile US: T-Mobile issues the HTC 10 Android Nougat update to its customers.

T-Mobile issues the HTC 10 Android Nougat update to its customers. January 26 – The Android Nougat update for the HTC 10 in Europe has been stopped for a second time after kicking off just two days earlier.

The Android Nougat update for the HTC 10 in Europe has been stopped for a second time after kicking off just two days earlier. February 7, 2017 – Unlocked Europe: Android Nougat began rolling out to HTC 10 units in Europe. The rollout initially went out on January 26, but was put on hold temporarily.

Android Nougat began rolling out to HTC 10 units in Europe. The rollout initially went out on January 26, but was put on hold temporarily. February 20, 2017 – Sprint US: Sprint starts rolling out the final Nougat build to the HTC. It includes the latest security patches and network performance improvements.

Sprint starts rolling out the final Nougat build to the HTC. It includes the latest security patches and network performance improvements. March 30, 2017 – Verizon US: Verizon has begun rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to HTC 10 devices on its network.

HTC One M9

December 5, 2016 – Unlocked International – The Nougat over-the-air update for the unlocked version of the HTC One M9 began rolling out.

The Nougat over-the-air update for the unlocked version of the HTC One M9 began rolling out. February 2, 2017 – Europe, Turkey and South Africa: Users in these countries began receiving Nougat on their M9s, with more countries to follow.

Users in these countries began receiving Nougat on their M9s, with more countries to follow. March 21, 2017 – T-Mobile US: Nougat update for HTC One M9 on T-Mobile begins rolling out

Nougat update for HTC One M9 on T-Mobile begins rolling out April 12, 2017 – Sprint US: Sprint users are reporting getting Nougat on their One M9 phones.

Sprint users are reporting getting Nougat on their One M9 phones. May 17, 2016 – AT&T US: AT&T updated its support page for the One M9, suggesting that the OTA would begin rolling out in the close future.

HTC One A9

January 16, 2017 – Unlocked: Users should expect to see the big Android 7.0 Nougat update start rolling out.

Users should expect to see the big Android 7.0 Nougat update start rolling out. February 16, 2017 – Sprint US: The HTC One A9 is being upgraded to Android Nougat on the Sprint network.

HTC Desire 530

October 5, 2017 – Verizon: HTC Desire 530 on Verizon receives Android 7.0 Nougat with the August 2017 security patch.

OnePlus Nougat update

OnePlus 2

June 11, 2017: After months of speculation and little communication, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 2 will not receive the update to Nougat. That’s despite an initial promise to the contrary the company made in 2016. OnePlus blamed a “lack of infrastructure” for the decision.

OnePlus 3/3T

Asus Nougat update

Asus ZenFone 3

January 9, 2017 – Unlocked: Asus is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the device.

Asus is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the device. March 9, 2017 – Unlocked: After the initial January update was halted due to bugs, ASUS announced that the Nougat rollout has resumed for both the ZE520KL and ZE552KL variants of the ZenFone 3.

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe

March 9, 2017 – Unlocked: ASUS began rolling out Nougat to ZenFone 3 Deluxe.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

May 16, 2017 – Unlocked: Asus announced on its forums that the ZenFone 3 Max now has a Nougat update ready to rollout.

Asus announced on its forums that the ZenFone 3 Max now has a Nougat update ready to rollout. July 6, 2017 – Unlocked: Android 7.0 Nougat is scheduled to roll out for ZenFone 3 Max (ZC520TL).

Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom

June 27, 2017 – Unlocked: Asus announced on its forums the release of Nougat for the Zoom variant of the ZenFone 3.

Asus ZenFone 3 Laser

June 27, 2017 – Unlocked: Asus revealed the Nougat update for the ZenFone 3 Laser.

Asus ZenPad 8

May 4, 2017 – Unlocked: Asus is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the tablet.

Asus ZenPad Z8

May 26 – Verizon US: Asus is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the tablet.

Asus ZenPad Z10

September 5 – Verizon US: Nougat is rolling out to the ZenPad Z10.

Asus ZenPad 3S 10

July 4 – Unlocked: Asus is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the tablet.

Motorola Nougat update

Motorola officially confirmed that the following devices will be updated to Android 7:

Moto G Plus (4th Gen)

Moto G Play (4th Gen)

Moto X Pure Edition (3rd Gen)

Moto X Style

Moto X Play

Moto X Force

Droid Turbo 2

Droid Maxx 2

Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force Droid

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play Droid

Moto Z Play

Read our dedicated Moto Z Play update tracker here.

January 27, 2017 – Unlocked Europe: European Moto Z Play units begin receiving Nougat rollout OTA.

European Moto Z Play units begin receiving Nougat rollout OTA. February 6, 2017 – Unlocked India: Android Nougat starts rolling out to the Moto Z Play in India.

Android Nougat starts rolling out to the Moto Z Play in India. March 7, 2017 – Verizon US: Lenovo and Verizon have started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to Moto Z Play Droid devices.

Moto Z Play Droid

March 7, 2017 – Verizon US: Verizon’s Droid variant of the Z Play started its journey to Android Nougat.

Moto Z/Droid

November 18, 2016 – Verizon US: The upgrade from Marshmallow to Nougat has begun.

The upgrade from Marshmallow to Nougat has begun. November 21, 2016 – Unlocked International: Lenovo confirmed the worldwide rollout of the Nougat update for the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. The update brings with it Daydream VR support.

Lenovo confirmed the worldwide rollout of the Nougat update for the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. The update brings with it Daydream VR support. February 5, 2017 – Unlocked US: The unlocked Moto Z’s Android Nougat update is starting now.

Moto Z Force/Droid

November 18, 2016 – Verizon US: The upgrade from Marshmallow to Nougat has begun.

The upgrade from Marshmallow to Nougat has begun. November 21, 2016 – Unlocked International: Lenovo confirmed the worldwide rollout of the Nougat update for the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. The update brings with it Daydream VR support.

Moto G4

December 29, 2016 – India: Owners of the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus in India can now finally download the latest version of the OS.

Owners of the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus in India can now finally download the latest version of the OS. April 3, 2017 – Unlocked: The Moto G4 finally got its Nougat serving.

Moto G4 Plus

March 31, 2017 – Unlocked US: The 741MB Nougat update OTA arrived on the Moto G4 Plus in the US.

Moto G4 Play

April 20, 2017 – Unlocked: A Lenovo spokesperson announced that “Consumers will start to see Android Nougat on Moto G4 Play in June”

Moto M

July 1, 2017 – Unlocked: Nougat is now available for the Moto M in India.

Moto X Style/Pure Edition

February 2, 2017: Motorola Germany said the Moto X series would get Nougat from May.

Motorola Germany said the Moto X series would get Nougat from May. March 20, 2017: Users in Brazil reported receiving soak tests for the Nougat update for the Moto X Style.

Users in Brazil reported receiving soak tests for the Nougat update for the Moto X Style. June 29, 2017: Users in Brazil are now getting the Nougat update.

Moto X Play

June 6, 2017 – Unlocked: Motorola India revealed the Nougat update for the Moto X Play would be released “soon.”

Moto X Force

June 27, 2017 – Unlocked: Motorola is finally bestowing Nougat upon the Moto X Force, users report.

Motorola Droid Turbo 2

February 24, 2017 – Verizon US: The Motorola Droid Turbo 2, which launched in the fall of 2015, is finally getting that update from its exclusive carrier, Verizon Wireless.

Lenovo Nougat update

Lenovo K6

June 28, 2017 — India: Lenovo is rolling out Nougat to the K6 Power and K6 Note in India.

Sony Nougat update

Sony Xperia X

December 16, 2016 – International: Android 7.0 Nougat rolled out to the Xperia X.

Android 7.0 Nougat rolled out to the Xperia X. January 2, 2017 – Beta: Sony has become the first third-party smartphone maker to release an over-the-air Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to one of its devices.

Sony has become the first third-party smartphone maker to release an over-the-air Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to one of its devices. April 19, 2017 – Beta: The Concept team over at Sony announced that the Android 7.1.2 update is available for the Experimental track.

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia X Performance

Sony Xperia X Compact

December 16, 2016 – International: Android 7.0 Nougat rolled out to the Xperia X.

Sony Xperia XA Ultra

June 15, 2017 – International: Android 7.0 Nougat is now being made available for the Xperia XA Ultra.

Sony Xperia Z3 Plus/Z3 Plus Dual

January 18, 2017 – Unlocked: Sony is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade to the Sony Xperia Z3 Plus and Z3 Plus Dual (the dual-SIM version).

Sony is rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat upgrade to the Sony Xperia Z3 Plus and Z3 Plus Dual (the dual-SIM version). February 9, 2017 – Unlocked: After the initial Nougat rollout was halted on January 23 due to technical issues, Sony resumed the update.

After the initial Nougat rollout was halted on January 23 due to technical issues, Sony resumed the update. June 28, 2017 – Unlocked: Android 7.1.1 is arriving to phones in the Xperia Z3 Plus.

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

January 20, 2017 – Unlocked: Sony confirmed the rollout of Nougat for the Z4 Tablet.

Sony confirmed the rollout of Nougat for the Z4 Tablet. February 9, 2017 – Unlocked: After the initial Nougat rollout was halted on January 23 due to technical issues, Sony resumed the update.

After the initial Nougat rollout was halted on January 23 due to technical issues, Sony resumed the update. June 28, 2017 – Unlocked: Android 7.1.1 is arriving to phones in the Xperia Z4 Tablet.

Sony Xperia Z5/Z5 Compact/Z5 Premium

January 17, 2017 – Unlocked: Sony Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium now receiving Android 7.0 Nougat.

Sony Xperia Z5 and Z5 Premium now receiving Android 7.0 Nougat. February 9, 2017 – Unlocked: After the initial Nougat rollout was halted on January 23 due to technical issues, Sony resumed the update.

After the initial Nougat rollout was halted on January 23 due to technical issues, Sony resumed the update. June 28, 2017 – Unlocked: Android 7.1.1 is arriving to phones in the Xperia Z5 family.

Xiaomi Nougat update

Xiaomi Mi Max

June 25, 2017 – Unlocked: A Nougat beta update is available for select users.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

August 2017 – India: Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for Redmi Note 4 users in India

ZTE Nougat update

ZTE Axon 7 Mini

March 30, 2017 – Unlocked: The ZTE Axon 7 Mini is about ready to get its big Nougat update, the company announced.

The ZTE Axon 7 Mini is about ready to get its big Nougat update, the company announced. June 21, 2017 – Unlocked: ZTE Axon 7 Mini Android 7.1.1 Nougat update begins rolling out.

ZTE Axon 7

December 9, 2016 – Unlocked: ZTE offers Nougat preview program for Axon 7 owners in the US.

ZTE offers Nougat preview program for Axon 7 owners in the US. February 7, 2017 – Unlocked: ZTE Axon 7 update brings Nougat, Daydream View support, and more

ZTE Axon 7 update brings Nougat, Daydream View support, and more March 16, 2016 – Unlocked US: ZTE Axon 7 gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat update in US

Nextbit Nougat update

Nextbit Robin

Nvidia Nougat update

Nvidia Shield TV (2017 & 2016)

January 26, 2017: Owners of both the 2017 and 2016 versions of the Nvidia Shield TV got Nougat.

Nvidia Shield Tablet

February 9, 2017: The Shield Tablet moved over from Marshmallow to some tasty Android 7.0 Nougat goodness with the Shield 5.0 upgrade.

Nvidia Shield Tablet K1

February 9, 2017: The Shield Tablet K1 moved over to Android 7.0 Nougat with the Shield 5.0 upgrade.

Nokia

Nokia 3

July 31, 2017 – International: The Nokia 3 will receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August.

The Nokia 3 will receive Android 7.1.1 Nougat update by the end of August. September 11, 2017 – International: After a small delay, Android 7.1.1 became available for Nokia’s entry level smartphone.

Nokia 6

April 15, 2017 – International: The Nokia 6 is reportedly getting an over-the-air update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

Wileyfox

Wileyfox Swift 2x

April 10, 2017: Moving away from Cyanogen OS, now dead, Wileyfox began updating the Swift 2x to a new Android Nougat-based operating system.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Priv

August 11, 2017 – International: BlackBerry confirmed that the Priv will not receive the Nougat update.

BlackBerry KeyOne

August 11, 2017: BlackBerry GM promised the KeyOne will be bumped up to Nougat.

That’s the wrap-up of our Android 7 Nougat tracker. We tried to catch all major devices, but if we missed something, just let us know!