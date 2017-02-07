In 2015, 7 of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers in the world were Chinese OEMs, and apart from their popularity in China, companies like Lenovo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Huawei, and others have been making in-roads into competitive markets like the US, Europe, and India. We’ve covered these companies and their popular offerings extensively here at Android Authority, and you can check them out in the links below.

However, China is home to a slew of other great smartphone manufacturers as well, that, while quite popular in their home market, aren’t as well-known internationally. That’s certainly not because of the lack of a good product, with devices that offer everything you’d expect from a flagship smartphone, including solid specifications and features, all at a very affordable price point. The phones listed above definitely qualify as some of the best Chinese Android smartphones, but for this roundup, we attempt to showcase some of these lesser-known OEMs and their devices. Let’s take a look!

Editor’s note – We will be updating this list as more devices hit the market.

OnePlus 3T

We weren’t expecting OnePlus to release another new flagship in 2016, but it happened. If you were a fan of the OnePlus 3, you’ll certainly love the OnePlus 3T.

With its powerful Snapdragon 821 processor backed by 6GB of RAM, the 3T absolutely flies through web browsing, gaming and most other everyday tasks. It also has a bigger battery this time around (3,400mAh to be exact), which is more than enough to get you through a full day of use on a single charge. In addition, the 3T now sports 16MP rear and front-facing camera sensors, a dual-SIM card slot, plenty of on-board storage, and a fast front-facing fingerprint sensor on the front.

Basically the OnePlus 3T is a better OnePlus 3, and we’re certainly not complaining. You can buy it from OnePlus’ website in Gunmetal and Soft Gold color options.

Specs

5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 401ppi

2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

6GB of RAM

64/128GB of on-board storage, no microSD card expansion

16MP rear camera, 16MP front camera

Non-removable 3,400mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.35mm, 158g

Huawei Mate 9

See more Huawei Mate 9 photos

Huawei has done a great job at making its way to the mainstream over the past few years – first with the Huawei P9, and now with the Mate 9.

With a big 5.9-inch display, powerful Kirin 960 processor, dual-SIM capabilities, and an impressive camera setup, the Mate 9 may be one of the best big phones of the year. While its display is ‘only’ 1080p and its software is a bit odd sometimes, we still think the high price tag is worth it. If you’re after a smartphone that offers exceptional battery life and incredible performance, the standard Mate 9 delivers in spades. If money is no object and you want a smartphone that is unattainable to most customers, the Porsche Design Mate 9 might be worth your while.

Specs

5.9-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 373ppi

Octa-core Hisilicon Kirin 960 processor

4GB of RAM

64GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

Dual 20 and 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 4,000mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

156.9 x 78.9 x 7.9mm, 190g

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

See more Xiaomi Mi Note 2 photos

Your Note 7 replacement has arrived. No, it’s not from Samsung, it’s from Xiaomi, and it’s called Mi Note 2.

Xiaomi’s new Mi Note 2 flagship has a curved 5.7-inch display, a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 821 processor, plenty of RAM and onboard storage, as well as an impressive 22MP rear-facing camera. With sleek front and glass panels made of glass, a dual-edge curved display and the latest version of MIUI, the Mi Note 2 is one of the most exciting Android phones on the market right now.

Specs

5.7-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 386ppi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

4/6GB of RAM

64/128GB of on-board storage, no microSD expansion

22.5MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 4070mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

156.2 x 77.3 x 7.6mm, 166g

Honor 8

See more Honor 8 photos

Huawei has brought what many have wanted from an affordable flagship for a while now: a gorgeous design, a smaller size, and a great camera. In addition, the Honor 8’s excellent performance and IR blaster are not always common on an affordable smartphone. The Honor 8’s software might not before everyone, but we think the impressive camera performance and high-end design really make up for it.

While the Honor 8 enters the market in an incredibly competitive price segment, we can say that this is one of the better phones you can buy for around $400.

Specs

5.2-inch LTPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 423ppi

HiSilicon Kirin 950 processor

4GB of RAM

32/64GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 256GB

Dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

145.5 x 71 x 7.5mm, 153g

Huawei P9

See more Huawei P9 photos

Huawei’s new P9 flagship certainly ticks a lot of the right boxes. It has a fast processor, plenty of on-board storage, a big battery, and it’s very thin. It also runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Huawei’s EMUI 4.1 software overlay.

Huawei has also partnered with Leica, the German camera maker, to bring a solid camera experience to the P9. It has a 12MP dual lens camera setup on the rear, complete with an f/2.2 aperture and uses 1.25-micron Sony IMX286 sensors. Seriously, you won’t be disappointed with the camera experience on the P9. As noted by our own Gary Sims, the Huawei P9 is a great smartphone for camera enthusiasts and a good device for smartphone enthusiasts. It’s not a complete overhaul from the company’s P8 flagship from last year, but it is a huge step up.

Specs

5.2-inch IPS-NEO LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 423ppi

2.5GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 955 processor

3/4GB of RAM

32/64GB of on-board storage, microSD expansion up to 128GB

Dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera

Non-removable 3000mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

145 x 70.9 x 7mm, 144g

So, there you have it for this roundup of some of the best Chinese Android smartphones! Of course, there are numerous other Chinese OEMs with great devices out there, and we will be sure to keep this list updated. One thing worth keeping in mind is that if you do consider picking up any of these smartphones, don’t forget to first check about network compatibility, as you may have trouble getting access to 4G LTE networks with these devices depending on your home market. If that isn’t an issue, all of the smartphones listed above are fantastic options from OEMs that have been flying under the radar, and are definitely good choices to make.

