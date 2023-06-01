Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Release date, specs, price, and all the rumors so far

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Update, June 1, 2023 (04:36 PM ET): We have updated the Samsung Galaxy S24 rumor hub with leaked info about the telephoto lenses. Original article: Every year, smartphone fans look forward to the latest flagship Android phones from Samsung. In 2023, those flagships were in the Galaxy S23 series. Next year, however, we expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. We know it’s a long way away, but rumors surrounding these phones are already ramping up!

Below, you’ll find all the latest credible rumors surrounding the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. We’ve also included a wishlist, which is made up of things we hope to see but don’t have any evidence for yet.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy S24? Although nothing is ever certain in the tech world, the likelihood of Samsung launching a Galaxy S24 series is incredibly high. The company has released Samsung Galaxy S phones every single year for the past 13 years. We see no reason why it would stop now.

Of course, Samsung has thrown us curveballs before. In 2020, for example, it switched up the naming strategy for the phones by jumping from the Galaxy S10 straight to the Galaxy S20. The company did this so the name of the phones would line up with the year in which they were launched. However, we don’t have any evidence to suggest Samsung has a change to its naming strategy on the way. As such, we fully expect to see a Galaxy S24 launch in 2024.

When will the Galaxy S24 release date be?

Galaxy S21 launch: January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021 Galaxy S22 launch: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Galaxy S23 launch: February 1, 2023 Over the past few years, Samsung has launched a new Galaxy S series in the first or second month of the year. You have to go back all the way to the Galaxy S8 to find a launch that didn’t happen in January or February (the Galaxy S8 launched in March 2017). With that in mind, our money is on Samsung launching the Galaxy S24 series in either January or February of 2024.

In the past, Samsung used major tech events to launch its Galaxy S phones, most notably Mobile World Congress. However, the company has moved away from this and has recently been creating its own events specifically catered to a Galaxy S launch. We expect the company to do the same thing in 2024. In other words, expect a flashy Samsung-specific launch event with hundreds of people in attendance in some major global city.

What features will the Galaxy S24 series have? We are still very early in the release cycle of the Galaxy S series. Therefore, there aren’t too many reliable rumors around quite yet. However, there are certainly a few notable rumors we’ve heard so far, and we can always make some educated guesses based on things Samsung has done in the past.

How many models will the Galaxy S24 series have?

Ever since the Galaxy S20 series, there have been three models in each Galaxy S family: a standard model, a Plus variant, and the mighty Ultra model. We expect Samsung to continue with this formula in 2024. There will almost certainly be a Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, there has been a rumor floating around that Samsung could skip the Galaxy S24 Plus. This rumor originated with a relatively unknown leaker and has been shot down by other, more prominent leakers. It doesn’t sound too far-fetched, considering the Plus model is usually the weakest seller in the series. For now, though, we think Samsung will stick with its tried-and-true system of launching three Galaxy S24 devices.

In a poll, roughly half of our readers said they hope Samsung doesn’t ditch the Plus variant, so we hope Samsung listened.

Design

In 2023, Samsung changed the look of the Galaxy S series for the first time in two years. Now, every phone in the family looks quite similar, with squared-off sides, camera lens cutouts on the rear, and similar colorway choices.

We doubt Samsung will change things up too much in 2024. Sure, there could be subtle changes, but it’s not like Samsung to make drastic changes year-to-year. Until we see some reliable renders leak, we’re going to assume the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will look a lot like their S23 counterparts.

Specs

In 2023, Samsung did something it hadn’t done in a long, long time: it released all Galaxy S23 devices with the same chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Previously, there were two types of Galaxy S phones: a Qualcomm Snapdragon model and a Samsung Exynos model. Snapdragon models would usually hit the United States, South Korea, and Singapore, while the rest of the world would see Exynos models. This sounds like it wouldn’t be a big deal, except that Snapdragon models were universally superior to Exynos models.

In 2024, will Samsung stick with this strategy? We hope it will, but evidence suggests Exynos variants could return in some capacity. Now, if you’re in a country that normally sees Exynos models, don’t grab your pitchfork quite yet. Samsung and Qualcomm have a contract that makes this rumor seem unlikely, at least when it comes to widescale releases of the phones. Still, it is totally possible some very specific Galaxy S24 models could have an Exynos chipset, especially when you take into account Samsung’s troublesome financial reports as of late.

As for other specs of the phones, we don’t see Samsung changing things up significantly. You can go ahead and expect all three Galaxy S24 phones to have the same or better specs as their Galaxy S23 counterparts. That would mean 128GB of storage as the baseline, at least 8GB of RAM on all models, similar battery capacities, similar charging speeds, etc.

Cameras

So far, the biggest changes we have heard that could possibly come to the Galaxy S24 series surround the cameras. The wildest rumor says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could upgrade one of its two telephoto lenses, specifically the 3x optical lens. The rumor states that this would then become a 5x lens. In addition, the other telephoto lens could get an upgrade from a 10x periscope design to a variable “folded” lens. Theoretically, this lens could deliver lossless zoom at any level from 5x to 10x.

The lenses on the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus would likely stay the same.

Meanwhile, a prominent leaker suggests Samsung has some big upgrades in store for the Galaxy S24 series when it comes to the camera software. Yogesh Brar says these changes will be “massive,” although he wasn’t specific on what those changes might be. Whatever happens, expect them to challenge to be the best camera phones as usual.

What will the price be for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series?

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra: $799, $999, $1,199

$799, $999, $1,199 Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra: $799, $999, $1,199

$799, $999, $1,199 Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra: $799, $999, $1,199 As you can see from the list above, Samsung hasn’t altered its Galaxy S pricing strategy in the United States for three straight years. However, the same can’t be said for the rest of the world. In fact, this year, the Galaxy S23 series jumped in price in many prominent places, including the UK and most of the rest of Europe.

As such, we can only assume price jumps are in the cards for the United States soon. How much of a jump is a mystery, as is whether or not all three models would see an increase or just the Ultra variant.

Of course, we could be pleasantly surprised and see Samsung stick with the same pricing it’s used for the past three cycles. We’ll have a better idea of this as we get further into 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What we want to see Samsung always brings something new to its latest smartphones. However, sometimes it updates things we don’t care about or doesn’t update the things we want to see fixed. Below, you’ll find three things we hope to see with the Galaxy S24 series. We don’t have any evidence to support these things coming or not, but our hopes are high.

Faster charging for all

In the United States, the OnePlus 11 charges at a blazing 80W. That’s fast enough to charge from zero to full in under 30 minutes.

We don’t expect Samsung to reach those heights when it comes to charging speeds on the Galaxy S24 series, unfortunately. Despite Samsung’s good work with the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 45W charging, the regular Galaxy S23 is still stuck at 25W. With this in mind, we hope to see some advancements from Samsung in this regard.

Historically, Samsung has been on the slower end when it comes to rolling out increased charging speeds. It’s possible this could be lingering unease related to the debacle surrounding the Galaxy Note 7 series (that phone was at risk of exploding due to faulty batteries). We can’t blame the company for being conservative in response to that, but competitors are really slaying the market when it comes to charging, and Samsung can’t stay stagnant for long.

All Qualcomm everywhere

Earlier in this article, we discussed a rumor that Samsung could use Exynos processors in at least some Galaxy S24 phones. This would be quite sad, as 2023 is the first year in a long, long time that we haven’t had to deal with the Snapdragon/Exynos split around the world.

Granted, we know Samsung and Qualcomm have a contract related to this. That contract should mean all Galaxy S phones should be all-in on Snapdragon for the foreseeable future. However, Samsung’s recent weak financial reports are almost all related to its chipset manufacturing woes, so it’s possible the company could be desperate to move inventory. Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Regardless, we have our fingers crossed that everyone around the world gets a Snapdragon-based Galaxy S24, just like we saw in 2023.

Similar pricing

Our friends in Europe and the United Kingdom certainly got some sticker shock this year when Galaxy S23 pricing landed. In Denmark, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S23 Ultra saw a price jump of 3,300 Krone, which is around $480. That’s a significant increase.

So far, the United States has been shielded from these increases. The Galaxy S23 series costs the same as the Galaxy S21 series did when it launched, which is pretty impressive.

In 2024, we hope Samsung can keep this going. The company could get away with increasing the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, especially if it significantly improves the camera, as has been rumored. But we hope the base model, the Galaxy S24, stays the same price. That $799 price is the perfect sweet spot for value, and we’d hate for consumers to lose that.

