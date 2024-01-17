Google Pixel 8 review: Is it really built to last seven years?

Google Pixel 8 The Pixel 8 is a great little smartphone with enough new features and hardware improvements to justify the extra $100 this year. The seven year update promise is a headline grabber, however, we have reservations that Google's hardware choices will feel dated long before then. Buy the phone with a four/five year upgrade in mind, not seven.

Google Pixel 8 review: At a glance What is it? The Google Pixel 8 is a more affordable alternative to Google's powerhouse Pixel 8 Pro. It freshens up last year's Pixel 7 with a few new hardware and software features but does come with a steeper cost to entry.

What is the price? $699 is the new, slightly higher price tag of this year's Pixel 8. It costs $100 more than its predecessor.

Where can you buy it? The Pixel 8 is available directly from the Google Store, Amazon, major electronics retailers, and US carriers, including AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

How did we test it? I tested the Google Pixel 8 for one week. The review unit was purchased by Android Authority.

Is it worth it? The Google Pixel 8 continues to be an excellent entry point to Google's ecosystem. Powerful AI features you won't find elsewhere, bundled into a hardware package that's tough to complain about, and seven years of OS updates seems like a slam dunk. However, the higher price tag, mid-tier performance, and missing features reserved for the more expensive Pro model take the sheen off the value proposition and allow the competition to nudge into view.

Update, January 2024: New information added about fresh Android competition from Samsung.

Should you buy the Google Pixel 8?

As we’ve come to expect from Google, the Pixel 8 is an undeniably solid smartphone, so let’s cut to the chase. If you’ve seen the Pixel 7 and 6, you’ll know exactly what to expect regarding user experience and target features, and Google has built on this formula just enough to freshen it up. AI-led bespoke software with exclusive Pixel features (see the useful Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take), an even nicer build, and great cameras for the price continue to make the Pixel 8 a compelling flagship purchase with a more affordable price tag than its Pro sibling. If you’re a Pixel fan and that’s what you’re after, this phone won’t disappoint.

However, Google has given us a value headscratcher. On the one hand, at $699 the Pixel 8 is $100 more than its predecessor, positioning it somewhat awkwardly above rival mid-rangers but with hardware that’s not always as robust as entry-level flagships. On the other, Google says it will support the phone with full Android OS upgrades for seven years, taking us right out to 2030. That sounds brilliant, but will the phone’s hardware last that long, or will you be pining for an upgrade before the end of the decade?

Let’s start with the good. Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back (first-gen, not second like the Pixel 8 Pro) and an IP68 rating provide solid resistance to life’s accidents. You’ll definitely want a case to protect the phone long-term, but the handset offers robust protection out of the box that will help keep the phone in good shape for a while. Likewise, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G networking (with mmWave available in the US) ensure blazing-fast connectivity today and in the future.

The Google Pixel 8 further refines a formula that already does so much right.

The Pixel 8 fixes a few previous-gen pain points, too. Google shaves 20-25 minutes off the phone’s full-charge time, provided you have a suitably-spec’d charger on hand. Roughly 77 minutes to full is still sluggish but makes short top-ups more palatable, and Adaptive Charging helps prolong battery health for overnight power-ups. Even so, you’ll still need a battery replacement or two if you’re planning to keep the phone over a seven-year period. In addition, the move to a higher 120Hz variable refresh rate closes the gap with the best displays in the business and ensures scrolling feels even more responsive, though it can’t drop below 60Hz to conserve power as the best flagship phones can.

Google has gone some way to make the Pixel 8 camera as good as can be at this price, too. The improved 50MP primary camera (now with a wider ƒ/1.68 aperture) remains the star of the show. Robust HDR, low light snaps, and a refined color palette continue to make this one of the most consistent camera packages on the market, if not the most creative. Unfortunately, Google has unnecessarily gated its new Pro shooting controls and Video Boost to its more expensive model — which hardly convinces me that Google plans to treat the regular 8 on an equal footing going forward. Still, the addition of Magic Editor and Audio Magic Eraser keeps the camera package feeling somewhat near the cutting edge.

Night Sight Selfie outdoors Selfie indoors

Unfortunately, the 12MP ultrawide isn’t great. The field-of-view (FoV) is a little distorted in the corners, and fine details are too noisy in dim light. On the plus side, the wider 125.8-degree FoV upgrade fits more in, and autofocus (finally) is very helpful for macro and group shots. The ultrawide still benefits from Google’s excellent computational photography capabilities, so I found the results as consistent as ever. The Pixel 8’s cropped 2x images are passable, and you can hit 3x or 4x in a pinch if you don’t mind the upscaling artifacts. Still, what I wouldn’t give for a telephoto lens, even a basic 2x or 3x, instead.

Ultrawide Macro 2x zoom 5x zoom

The phone’s core features are as solid as ever, but delve deeper into Google’s hardware choices and you can certainly question whether the Pixel 8 is built to last. UFS 3.1 memory, for instance, is cost-effective and fast enough for large file transfers, but the 2020-era storage option has far from great random I/O (I tested 40MB/s random read with caching, while a UFS 4.0-equipped S23 Ultra boasts around 80MB/s respectively) that may or may not present a bottleneck for future high-end apps and game load times. 8GB RAM is again ample for daily tasks but could also become a limitation as the market pushes toward on-device generative AI. Usually, a future-proof purchase has to be on the cutting edge, but Google obviously can’t cram the very best of everything into a $699 phone.

Google’s Tensor G3 processor is also not best-in-class in some regards. It benchmarks well behind flagship rivals, targeting a more mid-range performance point. It’s still more than adequate for my daily tasks and powering through heavier sessions, and it’s unlikely to feel slow for several years. However, we have also spotted that the Pixel 8’s processor is a tad slower than the Pro model’s version, compounding our concerns.

Gamers will certainly feel this chip’s limited potential more keenly. You already have to turn some graphics settings down to sustain high frame rates in the most demanding games, and the mid-tier GPU core count leaves us concerned that high-end titles in three or four years could prove too demanding. The absence of ray tracing technology, while still niche, keenly shows that Google hasn’t built the chip with future gaming capabilities in mind.

Still, Tensor G3 is the key that enables Google to offer seven years of support, so perhaps it’s worth the trade-off. However, we can’t be sure how Google’s seven-year update pledge will shape the Pixel 8 experience over the long term. Given the brand’s propensity for killing features without warning (see Photo Sphere’s disappearing act) and struggle to bring promised features back to older devices (see the cancellation of Clear Calling for the Pixel 6), it’s highly likely that the Pixel 8 won’t track Google’s latest and greatest features. It’s already a step behind the 8 Pro, which has exclusivity over the cloud-AI-powered Video Boost for capturing improved clips, Recorder Summaries, and upgraded Magic Eraser features.

Seven years of updates sound brilliant, but we have no idea what future features will make it to the Pixel 8.

Google has made it clear; buy the Pixel 8 Pro if you want the best Feature Drops. I would err on the side of caution if you’re thinking of picking up the Pixel 8 as a gateway to the latest and greatest Google AI tech for years to come. AI is a fast-changing landscape where cloud features can be dropped on a whim, while the requirements for on-device AI are snowballing. While still obviously a win for longevity, remember that Google’s seven-year update pledge doesn’t guarantee anything beyond security, core OS features, and unspecified Feature Drops that won’t always have parity with the latest devices.

Bringing this all together, many buyers will certainly enjoy years of solid use with the Pixel 8. Social use cases, checking email, and the occasional family snap won’t stress this phone even many years later. What the Pixel 8 isn’t is a future-proof purchase for demanding users, gamers, and avid photographers who aren’t looking to trade up before that update window ends. The hardware just isn’t cutting-edge enough to hold up that long.

If you’re compelled to update your phone every five years or so (which is increasingly typical), the Pixel 8 is unlikely to quell that urge. Thankfully, it’s still an excellent phone for the now and the immediate future.

What are the best Google Pixel 8 alternatives?

Google Pixel 8 specs

Google Pixel 8 Display

6.2-inch OLED

2,400 x 1,080 resolution

428ppi

20:9 aspect ratio

60-120Hz refresh rate

1,400 nits brightness (HDR)

2,000 nits brightness (peak)

HDR support

Gorilla Glass Victus

Processor

Google Tensor G3

RAM

8GB LPDDR5X

Storage

128 or 256GB

UFS 3.1

Power

4,575mAh (typical)

27W wired charging (USB-PD 3.0 PPS)

Qi wireless charging

Cameras

Rear:

- 50MP wide (1.2μm pixel width, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82-degree FoV, 1/1.31-inch sensor, AF, OIS, EIS)

- 12MP ultrawide (1.25μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 125.8-degree FoV, AF)

- Single-zone laser-detect auto-focus (LDAF) sensor



Front:

- 10.5MP (1.22μm pixel width, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 95-degree FoV, FF)



Camera app does not have pro controls

Dimensions and weight

150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

187g

Video

Rear:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)

1080p (24, 30, or 60fps)



Front:

4K (24, 30, or 60fps)



Supports: Macro Focus Video, 10-bit HDR, Cinematic Blur/Pan, Slo-Mo up to 240fps, 4K timelapse, Astrophotography timelapse, OIS, digital zoom up to 7x, HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)

Audio

Stereo speakers

Triple-microphone

Spatial audio support

Ports

USB-C 3.2

Dual-SIM (1x nano SIM and 1x eSIM)

Security

Titan M2 security chip

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Face Unlock (Class 3, highest tier)

Durability

Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back)

IP68 rating

Connectivity

US (PR), CA, UK, EU, AU:

- Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz

- 2x2+2x2 MIMO

- NFC

- Bluetooth 5.3



JP:

- Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz

- 2x2+2x2 MIMO

- NFC

- Bluetooth 5.3



TW, SG, IN:

- Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2.4GHz, 5GHz

- HE160 MIMO

- NFC

- Bluetooth 5.3

Network

Model G9BQD (US and CA)

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5/ 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 48 / 66 / 70 / 71 / 77 / 78



Model GKWS622 (US and CA):

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 29 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 48 / 66 / 70 / 71 / 77 / 78

- 5G mmWave: Bands n258 / 260 / 261



Model GZPFO (JP):

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 21 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 30 / 32 / 38 / 39 / 40 / 41 / 42 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 28 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 66 / 71 / 75 / 76 / 77 / 78 / 79

- FeliCa



Model GPJ41 (All other countries):

- GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

- UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19

- LTE: Bands B1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 13 / 14 / 17 / 18 / 19 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 30 / 32 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 42 / 46 / 48 / 66 / 71

- 5G Sub-6: Bands n1 / 2 / 3 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 12 / 20 / 25 / 26 / 28 / 30 / 38 / 40 / 41 / 66 / 71 / 75 / 76 / 77 / 78

Software

Android 14

7 years of OS upgrades

7 years of security patches

7 years of feature drops

Colors

Obsidian (black), Hazel (blue-gray), Rose (pink)

Warranty

US, CA, JP, TW, IN, SG:

- 1 year



EU, UK, AU:

- 2 years

In-box contents

Google Pixel 8

1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0 speed)

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

Paperwork



Google Pixel 8 review: FAQ

Does the Google Pixel 8 have wireless charging? Yes the Pixel 8 supports 18W wireless charging on the Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) and 12W with Qi-certified EPP chargers.

Is the Google Pixel 8 waterproof? The Pixel 8 sports an IP68 rating for dust and waterresistance.

Does the Pixel 8 have eSIM or dual-SIM? The Pixel 8 is a dual-SIM phone with a single physical nano-SIM slot and digital eSIM.

Does the Google Pixel 8 have an SD card slot? No, the Google Pixel 8 does not have an SD card slot

Does the Google Pixel 8 have a headphone jack? No, the Google Pixel 8 does not have a headphone jack.

