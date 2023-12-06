Pixel Feature drop is here for December 2023 with camera upgrades, Repair Mode, more

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The newest Pixel Feature Drop is rolling out now.

There are numerous camera upgrades, a new Repair Mode, updates to calling features, and more.

The Pixel 8 Pro gets most of the focus, with exclusive upgrades such as Video Boost.

Once a quarter, Google launches a slew of new features exclusively for Pixel smartphones. These are known as Pixel Feature Drops. Today, the final drop for 2023 is rolling out to active Pixel smartphones, with the newest Pixel 8 Pro getting some extra special love. Here are the new tweaks you can expect on your Pixel soon.

Keep in mind that at least some of these features will eventually make their way to the wider world of Android. So, even if you aren’t a Pixel user, you might see some of these in the future.

Let’s start with the star of the show: the Pixel 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 Pro exclusive new updates

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro is Google’s top-of-the-line flagship at the moment. As such, it is getting a bit more attention than other Pixels — even the Pixel 8, which is incredibly similar in hardware and features. Here’s what to expect for the Pixel 8 Pro: Video Boost: This feature offers the power of computational videography improvements, similar to the computational photography smarts you already use on Pixels. Video Boost requires a lot of computing power, though, so it can’t be done on-device. Instead, you shoot a video with your Pixel 8 Pro, upload it to Google, Google processes it, and then you download the updated version. While Video Boost makes expected alterations to your clip — HDR+, color, lighting, etc. — it also brings Night Sight Video for those clips you recorded in low-light situations. This whole system is free (for now, anyway), and you can use Video Boost on as many clips as you want (as long as they were captured using the Pixel 8 Pro).

Pixel Feature Drop December 2023: For most other Pixels

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 8 Pro might be getting some of the coolest new features, but that doesn’t mean the regular Pixel 8 and older Pixel phones aren’t getting any love. Here are the other aspects of the latest Pixel Feature Drop. We’ve signified the device support limitations of some of these. If there are no limitations, that means the feature is coming to all active Pixels (Pixel 5a and newer). Night Sight Timelapse (Pixel 8 series only) : You can now record timelapse videos in low-light situations and see much better quality than you would with just the regular Timelapse mode.

(Pixel Tablet only) When watching a movie or TV show on your Pixel Tablet, you’ll now get an enhanced audio experience with spatial audio support. Repair Mode: When you send in your phone for repair, you won’t need to worry about your personal data. Just put your phone in Repair Mode before handing it over to a repair technician. They’ll be able to use Android to check if the repair is complete but not have access to your data. When you get the phone back, exit Repair Mode and go about your day.

Google Password Manager can identify the accounts that support passkeys, taking the guesswork off your hands. You’ll be able to add these to Password Manager with just a few taps. Weather in the Clock app: Instead of jumping between the Clock app and a weather app to see what time it is and what the weather is like in a far-off location, you can see them all at the same time. In the World Clock tab of the Clock app, any locations you add there will now have live weather updates along with the local time. This also works in widgets!

New Pixel Watch features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are also getting some new tweaks: Call Screen: The power of Call Screen is now on the Pixel Watch, allowing you to monitor Google Assistant’s conversation with whoever is trying to call you.

