Apple’s new iOS 18 software version has started rolling out to iPhones worldwide, after three months of beta testing. It comes packed with a bunch of new features and improvements. That said, not every single iPhone user will get iOS 18. Which iPhones are getting the iOS 18 update? Let’s go over the details together.

What's new with iOS 18?

How to update your iPhone

Which iPhones are getting the iOS 18 update? If you need a more specific list of all the iPhones that will get the highly anticipated update, here it is.

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone SE 3rd generation

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple’s iOS 18 is one of the biggest upgrades we’ve seen in a while, filled with a variety of improvements across the board, from UI enhancements to completely new features. Let’s go over all the main ones here. Revamped Home Screen: Support for dark and tinted app icons. We can also enjoy the ability of placing icons anywhere in the home screen, as opposed to being forced to follow a specific order. Other UI additions include a modular Control Center and replaceable Lock Screen toggles.

Support for dark and tinted app icons. We can also enjoy the ability of placing icons anywhere in the home screen, as opposed to being forced to follow a specific order. Other UI additions include a modular Control Center and replaceable Lock Screen toggles. RCS support: The new OS can now take advantage of RCS support, enhancing text messaging features beyond the Apple ecosystem. These features include text formatting, effects, and emoji reactions. The only downside is that Apple’s implementation of RCS requires that carriers add support for this.

The new OS can now take advantage of RCS support, enhancing text messaging features beyond the Apple ecosystem. These features include text formatting, effects, and emoji reactions. The only downside is that Apple’s implementation of RCS requires that carriers add support for this. Dedicated Passwords app: iCloud Keychain passwords had no hub in the past, and you could only access them when needed. The new software version introduces a Passwords app, where you’ll be able to manually check your stored passwords. It will also store 2FA codes and saved Wi-Fi networks.

iCloud Keychain passwords had no hub in the past, and you could only access them when needed. The new software version introduces a Passwords app, where you’ll be able to manually check your stored passwords. It will also store 2FA codes and saved Wi-Fi networks. Redesigned Photos app: Users can now rearrange, add, and remove entire sections from the application. The user interface has also been redesigned from the ground up. With all that said, it’s important to keep in mind that iOS 18.0 won’t come with Apple Intelligence features. Those AI additions will come in October, with iOS 18.1.

It’s also worth noting that not all features will come to all iPhone models or markets, even if they get the update. Here’s a list of all the Apple features and which phones will have them.

If you want to learn more about this update, here are our full thoughts on the iOS 18 update.

How to update your iPhone Not sure how to update your iPhone? Let’s walk you through the process. It’s simple once you know where to find the option. Launch the Settings app. Go into Software Update. The Software Update page will automatically look for updates. If it finds one, tap on Download and Install or follow the instructions to complete the update.

FAQs

How do I know which iPhone I have? We know some iPhones can look very similar, so some of you may have a hard time figuring out, exactly, which device you own. You can get this information in the settings. Go to Settings > General > About.

When will iOS 18 be released? The iOS 18 update started rolling out on September 17, 2024, globally.

Will iPads get an update, too? Yes! Apple tablets are getting iPadOS 18. In addition, Apple also released watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18 at the same time.

