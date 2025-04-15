Here's how Gemini could be coming to your Wear OS watch

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini will soon replace the Google Assistant on all devices, including Android phones, Wear OS watches, and Android Auto headunits.

On compatible smartwatches, the switch could happen with an update for the Assistant app for Wear OS.

The Assistant app could get a new icon once Gemini becomes available on Wear OS watches.

Android currently offers users the option to choose either the Google Assistant or Gemini as their default voice assistant. However, Google plans to take this choice away later this year and make Gemini the default chatbot on all Android phones. The switch from Assistant to Gemini is also on the cards for other devices, like Wear OS watches and Android Auto headunits. While Google has not shared specific details about the transition on these devices, a new report suggests it could happen with a simple app update, at least on compatible smartwatches.

New strings in the latest release of the Assistant app for Wear OS (via 9to5Google) indicate that Google could switch to Gemini on smartwatches with a future update for this app. Once the update rolls out, users will be able to summon the chatbot by holding the side button or using the “Hey Google” hotword when the “watch is fully awake.” The strings further add that the users will have to connect their watch to a supported phone to set up Gemini and enable Bluetooth to talk to the chatbot.

Code Copy Text <string name="settings_button_hotword_description_gemini">Just say “Hey Google” to talk to Gemini anytime your watch is fully awake</string> <string name="gemini_errormsg_phone_not_supported">Sorry, you can set up Gemini only when connected to a supported phone.</string> <string name="gemini_activate_enable_bluetooth">To talk to Gemini on your watch, you must first turn on Bluetooth.</string> <string name="dialog_turn_off_message_gemini">When turned off, you won’t be able to use Gemini to do things like set alarms and timers, message your contacts, and more</string>

Additionally, the strings highlight that Gemini will support various features that were previously available with Google Assistant, like the ability to set alarms and timers and message contacts. At the moment, it’s not clear if the chatbot will support advanced features on smartwatches, like integration with other Google apps.

While sifting through the same Assistant app build, we also found a new app icon that could replace the current one when Gemini becomes available on Wear OS smartwatches. However, it may be a while before that happens, as Google has yet to share a definite release timeline.

