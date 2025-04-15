Don't want to pay for Gemini Advanced? You might still be able to generate videos (APK teardown)

TL;DR Earlier today, Google rolled out Veo 2 support for Gemini Advanced users, allowing them to use generative AI to create short video clips.

We have evidence that Google could make this a “freemium” feature so you wouldn’t need a Gemini Advanced subscription.

Although this will likely happen at some point, we have no information on when.

Google has been using generative AI to create video clips for a while now. However, it hasn’t been easy for people to try it out for themselves. Thankfully, earlier today, Google rolled out Veo 2 support within Gemini Advanced, allowing the general public to generate 8-second video clips at 720p using nothing but basic text prompts. Ah, but what if you don’t pay for Gemini Advanced? For now, you are left out of the fun, but in the future, you might be able to try it for free.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the latest beta version of the Google app for Android (16.14.39.sa.arm64 beta), we found code referencing a “freemium” version of video generation. You can see the code in the screenshot below:

Although it’s a little confusing, what we see here is a reference to an “onramp” system that gets people jazzed for purchasing Gemini Advanced. Part of that onramp includes freemium video generation. It’s not divulged in this section of code, but what we assume will happen is users will get a set amount of video creations within the free version of Gemini. This will help them get hooked on the idea and, hopefully, encourage them to purchase a Gemini Advanced subscription and gain the ability to generate more than the freemium tier offers.

One thing to note here, though, is that even paid Gemini Advanced users can’t generate an unlimited number of video clips. Google says there is a monthly limit, but it didn’t divulge what this is. It merely said that you will get an alert about getting close to your limit well before you reach it.

While all we have is these code references to go on for now, this isn’t very surprising to see. Google has done this plenty of times before with AI-powered features that you usually would need to pay for. A recent example is Magic Editor, which is now free to use within Google Photos even if you don’t have a Google One subscription. However, without the Google One subscription, you can only use Magic Editor 10 times monthly. Once again, Google hopes that having limited access to this feature will entice people to upgrade to get more access.

We reached out to Google to ask if and when Veo 2 support would go freemium. The company declined to confirm or deny its plans.

