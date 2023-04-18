Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7 is one of the most universally appealing smartphones on the market, boasting a stunning 90Hz AMOLED screen that delivers on brightness and color accuracy. Given its premium appearance, avoiding accidental scratches, cracks, or nicks is crucial. Unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 has a flat display, which expands the range of available screen protector options. Let’s navigate these choices together as we delineate the best Pixel 7 screen protectors.

The best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 7

Samcorn Tempered Glass

Because the Pixel 7 features a flat display without curved edges, there are many functional tempered glass screen protectors available for it. Tempered glass screen protectors guard the Gorilla Glass Victus-covered display from micro-scratches and head-on impact — however, they tend to impede the under-screen fingerprint reader.

With the Samcorn Tempered Glass screen protector, the name of the game is fingerprint reader compatibility. It features thinner glass and stronger adhesive at the fingerprint reader’s location. After installation, you need only remove your old fingerprints and re-scan them through the screen protector. With how finicky many screen protectors can be with under-display fingerprint readers, Samcorn’s solution ensures consistency and accuracy when it comes to fingerprint scanning.

Spigen Tempered Glass

Spigen has received Google’s official “Made for Google” stamp of approval on their tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 7. This product boasts a 9H hardness rating, an oleophobic coating, and is optimized for clear visibility. The package also includes Spigen’s GlasTR Align Master frame for flawless installation.

Skinomi TechSkin

The Skinomi TechSkin screen protector for the Pixel 7 is a transparent TPU film that provides a glass-like tactile experience, is pliable, and claims to have military-grade impact resistance. What sets it apart is the lifetime guarantee, which ensures that you will be content with the product in case of any issues.

ZAGG Invisible Shield

ZAGG is a well-known name when it comes to mobile accessories, and their InvisibleShield screen protector for the Pixel 7 is no slouch. Incorporating the brand’s ion exchange technology, this screen protector offers five times more protection than traditional glass screen protectors. It also features ClearPrint, a surface treatment on the screen protector that resists oil smudges. It also comes with an EX Apply alignment tray for easy installation. Factor in the limited lifetime warranty, by which ZAGG promises replacement if the screen protector gets worn or damaged, and it’s clear why this is one of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7.

Orzero Tempered Glass

Orzero’s tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 7 is thin and offers that glass-like screen experience while preventing scratches and light physical damage from impacting your screen. The protector also has 2.5D rounded edges and is crystal clear. Orzero provides a dust remover, screen wipe, and lint-free dry cloth for effortless installation.

Something you may be surprised to find on this import brand screen protector is a service and lifetime replacement. This is typically unheard of from smaller brands, but Orzero stands by its product. It’s comfortable, case-friendly, and works well. At its incredibly low price point, there’s really no reason not to give Orzero a shot here.

amFilm Tempered Glass

amFilm is another Chinese import brand that specializes in tempered glass screen protectors. Their offering for the Google Pixel 7 is 0.26mm thin, which all but ensures compatibility with the under-screen fingerprint reader. Like most tempered glass screen protectors, its calling card is maintaining display clarity and replicating the smooth feel of the original glass. It’s durable and scratch-resistant, with a 9H surface hardness and oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. The bundle includes three glass screen protectors, wet wipes, an installation guide, and dust removal stickers.

Mr.Shield Tempered Glass

The Mr.Shield tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel 7 is made of Japanese 9H glass. It’s scratch-resistant and maintains high touch responsiveness. It features an oleophobic coating that rejects water and smudging, as well as a silicone adhesive for ease of application and removal. It maintains a high level of clarity and touch accuracy, though it’s important to reset your fingerprints after installing the screen protector.

