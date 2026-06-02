Motorola Edge 2026 arrives with the biggest design change in years, and you might love it

Motorola Edge

TL;DR Motorola has announced the Edge 2026 in the US.

Unlike previous devices, the Edge 2026 goes for a small footprint, featuring a 6.3-inch display.

Along with the new Edge, Motorola has also announced Moto Buds 2 with a Pantone Carbon finish.

Over the years, we’ve seen phone brands chase slim designs with tall displays, and Motorola’s Edge series hasn’t been much different. Launches in the Edge series over the years have also featured screens up to 6.8 inches. The newest launch in the series changes that, making a design choice that seems unconventional in 2026.

Motorola has just announced the Edge 2026 in the US with subtle upgrades over the Edge 2025. While it shares a shape strikingly similar to that of the recent Motorola Edge phones, there is a fundamental distinction. Motorola is now going for a smaller form factor that resembles the Galaxy S26 more than the taller Galaxy S26 Plus. The Edge 2026’s smaller body accompanies a smaller 6.3-inch screen, and helps cut the weight down to just 160 grams.

Motorola

Along with that, Motorola adds a new, classy Pantone Martini Olive color, complementing the range of Pantone-approved finishes on the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. The back surface features a pattern inspired by twill, which Motorola says adds a “timeless sophistication.” The phone’s body offers high durability, with IP68 and IP69 ratings and MIL-STD-810H certification attesting to its sturdiness. These have been carried over from the previous generation, along with the Gorilla Glass 7i on the display.

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For the new 6.3-inch display, Motorola appears to be ditching the pOLED display tech, and instead going for something it calls “Extreme AMOLED.” The display supports 10-bit colors, a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a ravishing 5,200 nits peak brightness.

Inside, you’ll find a Dimensity 7450, a slightly underpowered version of the 7450X that powers the recently launched Motorola Razr 2026. Paired with that is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Despite its small size, the Motorola Edge 2026 packs a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. It supports 60W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging, though the announcement doesn’t mention Qi2.

Motorola

The cameras on the Motorola Edge 2026 also get a gentle upgrade with a new 50MP sensor. The primary camera is equipped with a Sony LYTIA 710, which offers improved light sensitivity compared to the previous generation of Edge. Along with that, we see a 50MP ultrawide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto with a 3X optical zoom, presumably unchanged from the Edge 2025.

The primary camera is also capable of 1080p recording at 120fps, but the mid-tier chipset limits 4K recording to 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera also gets the same 50MP sensor as last year.

Moto Buds 2 get a Pantone treatment

Motorola

Along with the new Edge 2026 decked in Pantone Olive, Motorola brings a Pantone shade to another product: the Moto Buds 2. The Moto Buds 2, launched at MWC 2026 as an affordable offering, now come in Pantone Carbon.

The specifications remain unchanged; Buds 2 still feature 11mm dynamic drivers with 6mm micro planar magnetic drivers. Despite their low ticket price, the Buds 2 support ANC (up to 55dB), LDAC support for Hi-Res playback, and an impressive 48-hour battery life.

Notably, they sit a tier below the Bose-tuned Buds 2 Plus, which also launched with them but don’t get a Pantone treatment.

Motorola Edge 2026 & Moto Buds 2: Pricing & Availability The single-spec variant of the Motorola Edge 2026 will be available in the US starting June 11 at $599.99. Along with the carrier-unlocked model, there will be certain deals through carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.

The Moto Buds 2 in Pantone Carbon will go on sale in the US on July 2 and will be priced at $99.99.

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