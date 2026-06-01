I wanted to hate the Motorola Razr Ultra (2026), but I can't

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I try to remain as objective as possible as a tech journalist. I review what’s placed in front of me, leaving any previous experiences, positive or negative, at the door. It’s the only way to ensure fair coverage for buyers, and people who put their heart and soul into developing products don’t deserve baggage from the past.

Still, I made no secret that the Motorola Razr Ultra was my favorite smartphone of 2025. Moto understands what makes a clamshell foldable appealing, and I enjoyed every second with the Razr Ultra in my pocket. Naturally, I was excited about the encore, but the spec sheet, combined with a higher price, turned my enthusiasm into disappointment. I wanted to hate the latest Razr Ultra, but then I used it.

Are you considering a Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)? 7 votes Absolutely, I love the way it looks. 14 % Maybe, when the price comes down. 71 % No way, Motorola has too many things to work on. 14 %

Motorola made the Razr a lifestyle brand, and it works

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I’ve preferred the Razr lineup to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip phones for years. The Z Flip devices feel utilitarian, built to last but at the expense of charisma. Samsung tried with sharp new colorways and a wider cover screen on the Z Flip 7, but it still doesn’t quite deliver the same experience as the Razr family.

There’s no shortage of charm on the Motorola Razr Ultra. It’s sleek and stylish, and I love that Motorola isn’t afraid to experiment with different colorways and textures. The Alcantara finish on this year’s Orient Blue model feels premium, and it’s been a conversation starter whenever I pull it out of my pocket.

I can write all day about how much I enjoy using the Razr Ultra, but that doesn't change reality — that price is ridiculous.

Yes, it infuriates enthusiasts that Motorola did very little to justify the phone’s higher price, but Moto doesn’t care. The same aggravation I’d give Samsung over lackluster Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades doesn’t apply to the Razr Ultra, because they appeal to different buyers. I’m not editing 4K video on the Razr Ultra, and I don’t plan on playing too many AAA mobile games. You’re paying up for the look and feel of the Razr Ultra, and Motorola delivers.

The cover screen experience is still the best

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Of course, the Razr Ultra is more than just a pretty face. It remains the best cover screen experience on a clamshell folding phone, easily outperforming what Samsung offers on the Z Flip 7.

I can get my favorite apps up and running in seconds, without the need for Good Lock or Multistar. The continuity is smooth, and switching from the cover display to the internal display is a pleasant experience. The outer screen is such a fundamental part of the clamshell foldable experience, and Motorola still does it best.

The battery life is also outstanding on the Razr Ultra this year. Last year’s version was no slouch, but this year’s 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery has raised the stakes. I can use the phone well into a second day without it touching a charger, and 68W wired charging is available when I want to top off quickly.

Motorola may not have changed many of the headline specs on the Razr Ultra, but improved battery life is an excellent quality-of-life enhancement that more Razr buyers will notice and enjoy than anything a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 would offer over a Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Despite all the positives, it’s still a lot of money

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

I can write all day about how much I enjoy using the Razr Ultra, but that doesn’t change reality — that price is ridiculous. I understand we pay a premium for folding phones, but even with chip shortages and rising component costs, $1,500 is excessive for the Razr Ultra.

Motorola can get away with it for a couple of reasons, and we’re not completely out of luck. Never underestimate how many people buy their phones through carrier deals and contracts. Most casual users who walk into an AT&T or Verizon store will never feel the full effects of that $1,500 price tag. They will see a sleek, attractive phone they want in their pocket and a $40 a month payment.

In addition, I fully expect Motorola’s aggressive sales to continue. Last year’s Ultra was outlandish for $1,300, but it spent most of last year selling for $1,000 or less. It’s a trend with almost all of Motorola’s phones. As off-putting as high initial MSRPs are, the reality is that very few people will ever shell out the full $1,500 for a Razr Ultra, unless they want it right away and don’t care that much about the price.

All things considered, it’s the phone I want in my pocket

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Whenever I wasn’t testing a phone last year, I had the Razr Ultra in my pocket, and I don’t see that changing this year. It’s still fantastic, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s performance is more than what I need on a clamshell foldable. I understand people will be frustrated and want the latest and greatest on a phone costing $1,500, and I don’t disagree.

However, Motorola is chasing a different crowd with its Razr lineups, and if the sales figures are any indication, it’s working.

Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Motorola Razr Ultra (2026) Flagship performance • Triple 50MP cameras • Big battery • Fast charging MSRP: $1,499.99 Motorola's most powerful flip yet, packing flagship performance, a triple 50MP camera system, and th The Razr Ultra (2026) promises top-tier flip phone performance with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, triple 50MP cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery with ultra-fast 68W charging. It also boasts a large 7-inch AMOLED display and a highly capable external screen. See price at Amazon

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