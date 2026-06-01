This Pixel stronghold is finally getting its first physical Google store

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that the first physical Google Store outside the US will open in Japan.

The store will open later this summer in Tokyo, offering product sales, repairs, and assistance.

This comes after Google passed Samsung to become the number-two brand in the country.

Google has 10 physical stores in the US, allowing you to buy products, get device repairs, and more. The company doesn’t offer physical stores outside of its home market, but that’s changing soon.

Google has announced (h/t: Tokyo Weekender) that it will open its first physical store in Japan, making it the company’s first store outside the US. The store will open later this summer in Tokyo’s Omotesando avenue.

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Google Japan also outlined what visitors should expect at the store: At the Google Store Omotesando, you can see and purchase a wide range of Google products and partner brands, including Google Pixel smartphones, Google Nest products, Google Fitbit devices, and accessories. You can also pick up products ordered online from the Google Store at the store. Furthermore, you can experience the latest AI technologies and see how Google products and services can support your daily life. Store visitors can also receive troubleshooting assistance, help with initial setup, and on-site device repairs.

The company notes that this is just the first step of its “global journey,” suggesting that it might open physical stores in other markets down the line. Japan nevertheless makes sense as Google has long been a top-three player in the market. In fact, Counterpoint Research reported that Google passed Samsung to become the number-two player in Japan in February 2026.

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