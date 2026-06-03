Samsung's flagship foldable confirmed to get an 'Ultra' name change

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR A Bluetooth SIG certification has confirmed that Samsung will use the “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra” name for its upcoming foldable phone.

It confirms that the successor to the Z Fold 7 (SM-F966) will be called the Z Fold 8 Ultra (SM-F976).

The rumored wider foldable phone could be named the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

We’ve been seeing leaks and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones over the past month, including one with a wider foldable screen. Recent leaks claimed that the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be called the Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the wider foldable will be called the Z Fold 8. Now, we’re getting confirmation that Samsung will go ahead and use the Z Fold 8 Ultra moniker for its upcoming Z Fold 7 successor.

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The phone has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG, and the certification listing confirms the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra name (as spotted by SumahoDigest via SamMobile). The certification shows that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will come in five variants: SC-56G, SCG39, SM-F976C, SM-F976Q, and SM-F976Z.

Sumaho Digest

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 6 had the model number SM-F956 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 had the model number SM-F966, we can be certain that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (SM-F976) will be the successor to the Z Fold 7. We don’t have confirmation on what the wider foldable will be called, but the “Galaxy Z Fold 8” moniker is now open for it.

While Bluetooth SIG’s certification doesn’t shed any light on the phone’s specs, we have already reported on multiple leaks about the specs for both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

The phones are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and 45W fast wired charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be quite light at just 201g and feature only two rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, on the other hand, could come with a triple rear camera system including a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide angle camera, and probably the same 10MP 3x telephoto lens from the Z Fold 7.

Samsung could launch the phones next month at a Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in London on July 22. More leaks are likely to keep coming as we approach the launch, and we will keep you updated with any notable information.

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