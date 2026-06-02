Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra dummies pose for the camera again, this time folded up

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra have leaked again through dummies.

The leak highlights the differences in dimensions between the two phones when they’re folded shut.

The leak may have also revealed two different colors for the wider Fold 8, including a white and a blue.

As we move closer to Samsung’s next Unpacked event in July, we’re seeing an uptick in leaks about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Wide models. Yesterday, we saw a couple of leaks: the first compared the aspect ratios of the two Galaxy Z Fold 8 variants using dummy units, while the other shared an image of a real-world sighting of the new Wide form factor. Now, we’re seeing more hands-on images with the dummy units for both models.

Today’s leaks also arrive courtesy of leaker Ice Universe, showing the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Fold 8 Wide in their unfolded forms. The images shared by the leaker today are visibly of much higher quality and compare the two variants from the front and the back sides.

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Additionally, the leaked images also suggest two possible color options for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 (that’s what the wider one is supposed to be called officially!). These two colors include a white, while the other has a slight hint of blue. The latter also appears on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the actual successor to last year’s Fold 7. However, given the subtle difference between the two colors, it is entirely possible these are the same shades but appear slightly different due to the ambient conditions.

Based on previous design leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold is expected to get a 5.4-inch outer display, while the Ultra could retain the same 6.5-inch display from last year. The leaked dummies appear to affirm that.

Meanwhile, the differences in cameras aren’t new, with the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra retaining three cameras on the back while the wide variant gets only two. Leaked dummies affirm that as well.

Last week, we saw another walkaround of the Z Fold 8 dummy model, courtesy of another reputable leaker, Sonny Dickson. Their video also emphasized the Fold 8’s design and the slimness, though their dummy unit also showed a slight gap between the two faces. However, that does substantiate that the actual models will have a similar gap too.

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