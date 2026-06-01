Samsung gives Galaxy owners a limited window to add Care Plus at its best price

TL;DR Samsung is reopening enrollment for Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss for the whole of June.

Eligible Galaxy owners can sign up even if they skipped the plan when buying their device.

It might be worth a look before vacation season, provided your phone is still in decent nick.

Your phone is important to you at the best of times, but it’s near-essential when you’re traveling in the modern day. From boarding passes and hotel bookings to ordering an Uber or translating some foreign lingo, losing or breaking your device on vacation can quickly derail your plans.

Samsung is leaning into that summer travel anxiety with a new open enrollment window for Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss. From today through June 30, eligible Galaxy owners in the US can sign up for the plan even if they skipped it when buying their device.

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As announced on Samsung’s US Newsroom, eligible devices include the Galaxy S25 series, S26 series, S25 Edge, Flip 7, Fold 7, Watch Ultra, and the Watch 8. Samsung says customers can enroll at the regular retail price, which it claims is up to 16% cheaper than the “after 60 days” retail pricing on select devices. In other words, this is a second chance to get a more favorable enrollment rate.

Are you happy with your Android phone's theft protection features? 646 votes Yes, I am 41 % It's okay, but there's room for improvement 46 % No, I'm not 13 %

Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss covers drops, spills, mechanical breakdowns, and lost or stolen devices. Samsung says the plan includes unlimited repairs up to the device’s MSRP, $0 same-day cracked-screen and battery repairs, and replacements for lost or stolen phones as soon as the same day in the US.

There’s a fair bit of fine print. Devices that are already damaged aren’t eligible, and Samsung requires a device condition check during online purchase. Same-day repairs also depend on your area, claim approval, parts availability, and technician scheduling. Replacement devices may be new or refurbished, and Samsung may provide a comparable model if the same one isn’t available.

Samsung has been making a few Care Plus tweaks this year, including expanded accidental damage coverage and replacement options in parts of Europe. This latest announcement will be more welcome news to US customers, particularly if you’ve recently bought an eligible Galaxy device and are starting to think twice about summer travel without protection.

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